Free Love Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, June 22, 2020

Today's love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Cancer. Today is a 22/4 day. In numerology, 22/4 is a Master Number — The Teacher.

What do today's love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Neptune retograde begins today and will last until July 22, 2020.

Each day is a golden opportunity to start all over again. You have experienced lessons throughout your life that allow you a wealth of information.

During a 22/4 numerological day, your zodiac sign may find that you're less apt to fall prey to the same areas of your life where you were vulnerable.

The Dalai Lama who has his ascendant and his Sun sign in Cancer is also a Life Path 22 individual. Look at how he has taken what he's learned in his life to empowering others.

A famous Life Path 4 is comedian Tina Fey, who uses humor to promote social awareness.

Bryan Adams is a Life Path 22/4, and he teaches others about love and life through his music.

You might learn best from listening to a song today. If you're an introvert, you might find that your thoughts are heard loudest when reading a book or going for a long walk with your dog.

All zodiac signs are teachers in one way or another. If you're an Aries, you might demonstrate the power of stamina. If you're a determined Capricorn, you may show others how to work smarter and stay true to a task when it's done.

You don't have to be someone who stands in front of a classroom or who offers online courses to teach others things about life and love.

In fact, you can do so in subtler ways, including how you speak to people you don't know or how you withhold an unkind retort when it would be completely fair to be mean and stand your ground.

Today, Neptune retrograde in Pisces will heighten introspection for all zodiac signs and this can bring up past experiences where fear and anxiety ruled decision-making.

It's the perfect time to learn and grow from these points of reflection and to establish a new way of responding.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, June 22, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, the Empress tarot card lets you know It's time to pay attention to your feminine intuition.

There are matters related to your home that you sense intuitively, but you've been too busy to stop and pay attention.

Instead, you've delegated out or ignored what's going on, and even if others don't realize it, you know it.

You have the ability to be creative and to find a way to do it all. It may require that you shift some responsibilities over to others.

While this can be challenging to your ego, (because what Aries doesn't want to get the credit?) it is necessary for you to be there for others and not make sacrifices you prefer to not make

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Page of Pentacles

Someone has a tendency to get under your skin. It could be their mannerisms or the immature overreactions to situations or people that seem to create more drama than the situation is worth.

People act as a mirror into your own needs, wants, and fears, so pay attention to what the light of their life reflects into yours.

What may trigger you the most could also be an area of work where you also need to grow in some external way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Learn as you do. You're always going to be a student of life. Even if you're an expert in some areas, the Page of Swords reveals that you have plenty of room to grow.

You get to decide how you want to learn new lessons at this time.

You can choose to go stubbornly into a situation that others warn you about or heed their warning and avoid similar troubles.

Being a student of life means also noticing that you learn from a variety of teachers.

Even people in your life, who you consider to be types of fools have their own story with truth that you can learn from.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Two of Swords

Don't doubt yourself. You may be too quick to give up right now.

Everyone goes through moments when they overthink a situation. You may be pondering because you don't want to hurt anyone or miss a point. Your due diligence is truly admirable, but try not to let yourself become so deep into the details that you lose confidence in your initial reaction.

That first inclination is what matters the most! Listen to it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

You're going through a bit of tough time. Even though you are handling things to the best of your ability.

There can be lots of reasons why you're feeling so many strong emotions. You're more in tune with your heart and your wants and desires than ever before.

So, the past starts to become part of your current life's experiences and as you re-experience certain things when they come up again, it's good because you're healing.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: The Devil

Temptation can be a positive thing. When you feel like you're going to give in it shows you where you emotionally need the most work.

A little slip-up on a promise you made to yourself or someone else is a sign that you have somehow rationalized your desires as more important than a goal.

When that happens, return back to your big why and give yourself strong reasons to be diligent and to stick with your action plan.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: The Star

Be mindful. You have so many signs coming to you from different sources.

You may not even realize it when your spiritual guides are speaking to you through numbers, repetitive words, or even in your dreams.

It's good for you to slow down and be more aware. You might realize what's happening if you turn off the radio while in the car or take a few moments before you start your day and just sit and invite the Universe to speak so you can listen.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

People can feel threatened when you start to change. It's not that they aren't appreciative of the fact that you're improving, but more than that they could be afraid you're moving on without them.

You may have just earned your education or started your own business.

Perhaps you've been reading more frequently because of the pandemic and are aware like never before.

When you share what you're thinking you've had a chance to stretch your mind and get comfortable; however, the ones you love have not. So give them time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Lovers

Life presents to us so many fabulous opportunities that it's easy to be lured in a direction that we should not go.

You may be at a point in your journey where the climb to the top is harder than you had expected and the grass looks greener on new turf.

It's not always the case, but only you will know if you should turn around and try something new or remain steadfastly committed to what you're doing now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Justice

You are looking for justice and you may be wondering when or where will it happen.

You think that if life was fair, it would be here by now. However, things don't always work out the way that they should or how we believe life should be.

This can be a frustrating time for you to experience, but you're not alone in wondering why it happens or questioning why life can be unfair.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician

You have so many natural talents, so use them.

You should not limit yourself or stop yourself from freely expressing all the skills you've taught.

Make time for dancing like you used to do or for painting, drawing and singing.

Let out your creative spark so you can express this beautiful side to you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Judgement

A fresh new start is awaiting you. You may be holding on to the final moments of a sad good-bye, but do you really want to put the future on hold?

It's time for you to step into a fresh new reality. You will find that you're so appreciative of what you experience now because you are taking with you all of your collective experiences.

Your hesitancy can be that you're afraid, but nothing is going to be better than you getting out of this safe zone and realizing how great not-knowing can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.