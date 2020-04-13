Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From April 13 - April 19, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of April 13 - April 19, 2020.

The Sun is in Aries, and it's the last week of Aries Season. The Moon starts the week off in determined Capricorn and will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces on Sunday.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

You may find that your love life is moving faster than ever right now with the energy of an Aries Sun at the end of its transit.

Mercury entered Aries on April 11. In Aries, Mercury is impulsive and determined to make decisions, speak its mind, forcefully.

If you are in a relationship, you might want to take that next step forward together.

If you are single, you might get swept up by the man of your dreams right now.

Either way, love and romance are in the air and you should enjoy every second of it.

The Sun

With the Sun in Aries, you might find that you have a lot of energy and are motivated to get things done.

You could also have the mentality to act snappy, so be sure to look before you leap into love without knowing who you are making a commitment to.

Use your courage to really go for what you want in life and get your goals accomplished, as Aries zodiac signs should do.

The Moon

On Monday, the week kicks off in Capricorn. With a Capricorn Moon, you may feel like you are wanting to be structured and organized at the moment.

If you have any goals you want to shoot for, this is the perfect time to create a plan.

You could also feel very inspired by success and want to make a positive change in your career right now.

It is advisable that you use this time with the Moon in Capricorn to manifest and visualize what you want in the world.

By Sunday, the Moon spends the weekend in Pisces.

This is bound to be a creative time for you and you could even notice that you are daydreaming more than you usually do.

Your head might be in the clouds and you could be escaping to a fantasy world, however, it is best that you use this to your advantage.

You should also follow your gut right now because it is trying to lead you in the right direction.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, April 13 to Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Aries, you may be missing someone who you have not seen in a long time.

They could be far away or you could have been keeping busy.

Either way, give them a call and they will be delighted to hear from you.

It is bound to give you the comfort and happiness you are searching for right now.

In love, you may be searching for love but coming up empty.

It is advisable that you start looking for a love interest at places you don’t normally frequent.

By putting yourself out there, you are bound to find someone special in return.

So, go to that event or party where you don’t know too many people and get chatting.

Theme song: "Man" by JoJo

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Taurus, pay attention to your dreams right now because they could be trying to give you some insight.

At first, it might seem like your dreams are giving you mixed messages but try to figure out the true meaning behind them.

Although your dreams may seem dark and scary right now, chances are the message is more optimistic than it seems.

You also may be worried about money and your current financial situation, but that is bound to sort itself out and money may flow in this week.

In love, you may be offered to embark on a lovely romantic adventure.

It could be filled with passion and excitement. However, you may be getting in your own way right now.

You might be inclined to stay in your comfort zone and keep yourself from going on this adventure.

Instead, try to embrace the unknown and be courageous!

Theme song: "Boyfriend" by Mabel

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, you have been working incredibly hard recently towards your goals and aspirations.

However, you may have been neglecting your social life and spending time with your loved ones.

Right now, take a much-needed break to put your focus on your personal relationships.

Put some of your tasks on the back burner and they will still be there waiting for you when you get back to them.

In love, you have a chance to enter into a beautiful and lasting relationship.

However, in order to do this, you must really commit to it and let your love interest know you are ready for that next step.

So, tell them how you feel and open up to them because chances are they want to take the next step with you as well.

Theme song: "Champion Of The World" by Coldplay

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Cancer, you may be feeling like you want to continue or complete a certain creative project that you are in the middle of.

However, your mind might simply not be in to win it this week.

So, don’t give up but get to it when you feel ready. Instead, try to relax and see if you can focus your energy on chores or household tasks you need to accomplish.

By completing the things you need to get done, you will have more attention to put into your creative project when you return to it.

In love, you might find love in a very unexpected place. At your job, you might realize that your coworker is catching feelings for you.

You may have been experiencing a certain spark for them but have tried to keep it professional.

Right now, your feelings for each other might finally come out in the open. So, go on a date with that work cutie you have had your eyes on for awhile.

Theme song: "Worry About Me" by Ellie Goulding, Blackbear

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Leo, you may be feeling like you need to rest and relax this week.

So, get the things done that you absolutely have to get done and then take a break.

Read books, meditate, do yoga, and simply do whatever will break you some peace and calm.

You can get back to working hard next week but you need to take this time to reset.

In love, your relationship might reach new heights right now.

There is a lot of passion and deep love in store for you this week, so enjoy it.

It is advisable that you do something fun, new, and exciting together because it will deepen your bond.

Maybe travel to a new place or go see a play, whatever sounds appealing and interesting to you.

Theme song: "Chills" by Asher Angel

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, right now you might meet some actors, musicians, or performers who are pretty well known.

You should go to events this week because you are about to make some contacts that could be useful for you in the future.

The people that you meet during this time could become great friends and collaborators to you, so have fun getting to know them.

Don’t be afraid to brainstorm and share your creative ideas for the future, because you might meet someone who could become an important business partner to you.

In love, there is a lot of passion in the air right now. Your love interest is feeling very mesmerized by you, but be careful of bossing them around and making them do things for you.

They really are wrapped around your finger at the moment, but don’t ask too much of them and instead try to do things for yourself.

Enjoy your love with your sweetie but remember you are equals in your relationship.

Theme song: "Birthday" by Anne-Marie

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Libra, someone you haven’t talked to in awhile could reach out to you right now.

They may be going through a tough time and need to vent to a friend. So, be there for them and be a shoulder to cry to.

They will appreciate your kindness and they will return the favor next time you need a friend.

So, if you had chores or responsibilities to attend to, leave then unattended and just focus on being a good listener right now.

In love, a surprise in store for you in the romance department this week.

Magic is in the air but you must be open to it.

You may have been afraid to be open and vulnerable when it comes to love, but right now you have to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Good things are going to come to you but you must be willing to accept it and let it in.

Theme song: "No Shame" by 5 Seconds of Summer

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Scorpio, you may be worried when it comes to your spending right now.

You may be feeling like you have spent too much and have not been saving enough.

Although this can bring you some worry, it is important that you remain calm and trust that money will come.

This is a temporary situation and it will not benefit you to panic.

In love, something that you least expected to happen could happen this week. Someone from your past might make their way back into your life.

You might not be thrilled about it initially because they may have burned you before.

However, they will prove to you that they have changed for the better and want to show you they are worthy of your attention.

So, welcome them back and don’t shut them out right off the bat.

Theme song: "Comfortable" by Soran

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Sagittarius, it is very likely you are feeling overwhelmed and anxious at the moment.

Instead of letting yourself sit in a place of negativity, try to give yourself a break. Go for a walk and do things that bring you happiness and joy.

You are bound to feel a lot calmer once you refocus and look on the bright side.

Also, spend time with your family and friends because they want to give you love and support right now.

In love, try to reflect on what may not have worked in your past relationships.

By taking a moment to understand what went wrong, it may help you make your future relationships the best that they can be.

It is possible that in your previous relationships you were too caught up in being the perfect person for your partner instead of just focusing on being the best person for yourself.

Theme song: "My Oh My" by Camila Cabello

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may be feeling a little under the weather and perhaps do not have the motivation to get things done.

However, it is best that you power through your tasks so that you can rest later.

If you don’t complete what is on your to-do list, you could end up feeling more stressed and worn out.

So, work quickly and efficiently to get your tasks done and then take a long and much-needed nap.

In love, someone may come into your life in a very unique and unusual way.

Don’t pass up an opportunity just because it takes you by surprise.

Sometimes love doesn’t look the way you think it should and you have to give it a chance. Let the weird and bizarre move you.

Theme song: "Slide Away" by Miley Cyrus

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, you are thinking through a lot right now and people around you may perceive you as being distant or detached.

Pay no attention to them and focus your thoughts on working through what is bothering you.

Put yourself first right now and make decisions that serve you.

The people that are throwing you judgment will eventually see that you were only doing what is best for you.

In love, your friends may be giving you a difficult time right now.

You may be in a relationship where you have to make a decision to keep moving forward or leave it be.

There may not be a middle ground or gray area for you to fall into.

So, make a decision based solely on what you think is the right thing to do.

You don’t have to let your friends dictate your decisions.

Theme song: "Voices in my Head" by Ashley Tisdale

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Pisces, you might get a lot of invitations to events this week.

You should go to these social meet-ups because you enjoy meeting new people and spending time socializing.

However, try not to overdo it because you may also need some time to be by yourself.

You are not obligated to make an appearance at every event so just go to the ones that sound appealing.

In love, your romance life is about to get really passionate.

Things may start heating up even more with your love interest.

Your lover wants to go on an adventure with you, so get ready. Are you prepared to go there with them?

You must be confident and know what you want before you jump into it.

Theme song: "Get Me" by Justin Bieber ft. Kehlani