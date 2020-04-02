Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 2, 2020

Have a powerful day, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon starts the day in Cancer then enters Leo at 1:24 p.m., EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon, which represents our emotional nature, goes through extensive astrological challenges tomorrow.

We all want easy, and sometimes a day is complicated from the start.

Today's Moon starts in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and while it may be ideal to search for comforts, there is a lot of reasons to feel pulled in different directions.

The Moon opposes Jupiter in Capricorn, and this can create a strong need for stabilizing relationships.

If you're working on projects with a spouse or want to accomplish something with your business partner, it's a positive energy for strategic planning and talking things through.

The Cancer Moon will oppose Pluto in Capricorn, too.

Changes, if and when they happen, are for the purpose of bringing new life to something old.

You may see a sudden transformation at work, with a job, or involving circumstances you depend on.

It may come as a surprise to you, and if you were anticipating it, you may have other areas of your life to work on that will require a lot of sacrifice from you.

Why? When the Moon enters Leo it's followed by an opposition to Saturn in Aquarius. One again, relationships are themed, and it will be an invaluable time to work together to get things done.

Don't expect it to be easy, however, The Moon will also be in opposition to Mars, the planet of motivation, all while in a hard aspect with Uranus, the planet of chaos.

So, roll with the punches and realize some days just have conflicting energy for some zodiac signs, but as always change is part of nature, and without it life could not grow or thrive.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things in life aren't always crystal clear. You may find that you have to push a bit harder for what you want at home or work.

There can also be a need for improved communication with work mentors, bosses, or individuals who often provide you with information to get a job done.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, things aren't always as they seem, and that's why it's important to keep lines of communication open.

If there's a silence between you and someone else, try not to assume the worst.

Reach out to see how things are going and get an update on their lives so you know why.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today is a good day for calling creditors and working out bill payments.

If you have unnecessary autopay or things you purchase that you no longer need, now is a great day for removing those types of things from your budget and freeing cash flow.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, you have an opportunity to approach finances with some instinct and clarity.

It's a great day for pulling free credit reports and look at areas you can repair.

Today's perfect for spotting what you need to do in the near future to change any negative history that hurts the goals you have about buy a home or planning for the future.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, take initiative. You may have a large goal or desired outcome with a project you're working on at the moment.

Don't let the entire size of what you're doing confound you. Instead, take small action steps so that you're slowly getting to where you want to be.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there are still a few loose ends that you need to tend to before you can feel like you've completed a task.

If you cut any corners with work, you may find that today's perfect for going over the progress you made so you can make changes as necessary.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships are invaluable to your life right now.

Even if you can't see one another in person, you can show how much you care by sending messages, being a listening ear and showing your unconditional support.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, work on something that you prefer to put on the backburner for another time.

You may not always enjoy certain tasks, and there is a time and place for them.

Tomorrow, you'll have the will to crank work out and get through it swiftly so you can move on to other things that you do enjoy.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, are you considering going back to school or taking an online course?

Today is a great day for searching online or preparing your applications and getting them in by deadlines.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you have a need, you may also be able to pay it forward by sharing resources with others.

If you're in a relationship and your partner has been struggling, a positive thing can happen to help bring money or an opportunity into both of your lives.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today is perfect for power networking and calling on business associates or making partnerships.

If you've been wanting to make a deal or to make a major purchase, today's great for consulting a friend or getting a referral to a resource that's solid.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is perfect for preparing meals, preparing a new workout song list or looking at making a home gym.

You may not have a lot of space or drive to go full blast on fitness, but the seed of desire is there. So water it and watch it grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.