First Quarter Moon In Libra & Daily Love Horoscope, June 28, 2020

The First Quarter Moon spends the day in Libra.

Your astrology forecast is here with a daily love horoscope for today for all zodiac signs on Sunday, June 28, 2020 during the First Quarter Moon.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The First Quarter Moon in Libra perfects at 4:14 a.m. EST.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecast affect you and all zodiac signs today?

The first major aspect the First Quarter Moon in Libra makes is a square to the planet of communication, Mercury retrograde in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Moon in Libra is sensible and uplifting. The Moon in Libra elevates our thinking about the world and the importance of relationships.

Each lunar phase brings with it a time of action that begins with ideas or thoughts and their impact on our emotions.

The Moon in Libra is Cardinal and it's at odds with Mars in the zodiac of Aries.

All zodiac signs desire to make fair and balanced action applied in relationship with others.

We are goal-oriented. We desire that our friendships and relationships accomplish something in our own lives.

So, when the Moon perfects first thing this morning, all zodiac signs may evaluate their social interaction to see what purpose it has in life overall.

During the First Quarter Moon, a crisis point takes place because that means we are two weeks away from a Full Moon.

The only Full Moon during the 2020 Cancer season will take place on July 4-5, 2020 in the zodiac sign of Capricorn at 12:45 p.m. EST.

The upcoming Full Moon in Capricorn will involve the second major eclipse of this year and gives us a chance to release.

Today, we are reflective and instinctive. We are intuitively spiritual, too.

Today, while the Moon in Libra squares Mercury retrograde, it's a great day for close conversations with people you are intimately involved with, and to pray for others, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra, you are drawn towards relationships and interacting with people who bring out a fair and balanced side of you.

However, the Moon in Libra is opposing your ruling planet Mars in the zodiac of Aries, and this can bring conflict to your relationship because you’ll want to be accepted for yourself.

As a result, there are still some areas where you and your loved one’s ideals don’t line up.

You may grapple to meet the expectations of a loved one for the sake of peace.

This can be a time where you can learn to compromise, and also perhaps understand where it is that you need to let go.

Some expectations will never be met in the name of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while the Moon is in Libra today and tomorrow, you have an opportunity to focus on the softer side of life.

It’s a good day for you to take some time for yourself. If you have any beauty rituals that you enjoy or simply want to do less than you ordinarily do, rest.

Taking it easy will be essential for your mind, body and spirit.

Be gentle with yourself, and have realistic expectations. It will be easy for you to demand more of yourself than is needed while the Moon in Libra opposes Aries in Mars.

So, when needed, manage your emotions and try to keep them in check, realistically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, for tomorrow and today, romance can take root in the strangest way.

As the Moon wakes up to a lovely day in Libra, while in opposition to Mars in Aries, you may have difficulty focusing.

Even if it’s an important task that means the world to you, having a day of fun will be more interesting to you.

You’ll want to live for the sake of romance and love.

If you are in a relationship, you’ll be more about how to enjoy time with your partner and thinking about ways to impress your significant other.

You’ll want to do something special to bring out the freshness of your relationship.

This can be a good time for you to explore new ways to flirt and display your charming side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today you may find yourself playing the Devil's advocate when discussing important matters related to love with your mate.

It will be hard for you to make any commitment that you do not perceive as mutually beneficial.

While the Moon is in Libra, in opposition to Mars in Aries, there’s tension between what you feel is necessary and what bores you.

However, this may be a time where you’re willing to work through the difficulties without taking things as personally as you may have before.

It’s a good time for you to have serious discussions with your partner and consider the challenges you face as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today and tomorrow, while the Moon transits Libra you are more optimistic and expressive than usual.

This can be a time where thinking aloud is helpful to you.

You may enjoy sending silly text messages or memes. You’ll want to chat back-and-forth with friends and to interact with acquaintances.

This can also be a time where you’re inclined to think about the future and adventures you’d like to take even if they are fleeting thoughts.

You will still be interested in exploring all your options without really having any need to confirm or to make solid plans at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today you may find yourself being the more responsible part of your couple relationship.

You will be focused on financial matters and solidifying your budget.

If you have plans to improve your income or social status, you’ll want to know the plan that’s in place.

You may be more responsive to your partner’s ideas, such as buying a new property or trying to cut expenses.

Today you will want to pay close attention to your joint spending.

Talking about money may be a difficult subject and is best left early on in the day.

Enjoy the rest of the afternoon doing something fun which will help balance out the day’s complexities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, with the Moon in your zodiac sign, you are interested in the gentle aspects of love and want to allow yourself the opportunity to get caught up in your feelings.

However as the Moon opposes Mars in Aries, you are concerned about coming across as selfish.

Being too concerned with your own wants and needs may feel foreign to you.

You will desire a little more self-care this weekend, but not at the expense of others.

This weekend can be a time where you get to practice what you preach about balance in your life.

Perhaps finding a new way to squeeze in all the things that you need to do without overdoing it will do you some good to practice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you are reflecting more than usual on the past, you may find that someone you’ve been thinking about magically reappears, and you’ll wonder if it was something serendipitous.

Your life is changing in some unique way, and the signs will present themselves to you.

This could be through a suggestion on social media to friend request an X or it can be that you come across an item that was given to you as a gift.

The weekend can be a time of closure for you, as memories and strong emotions surface to be healed and moved on from.

Let yourself have a chance to ponder all that you have in your heart. Perhaps a good cry, as you say goodbye, will do you good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Libra Moon brings out a strong desire for you to connect with friends.

If you’ve been social-distancing and holding firm to restrictions, you may feel a little bit more stir crazy than usual. You will long for friends and people that you can talk to.

You may be more honest than usual during this time about your feelings.

If you are in a relationship and are ready to commit, today an announcement can be made.

This can be a time where you view romance in a more serious light and are less inclined to reject the notion of commitment. Interactions with people who are superficial will not impress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are interested in working hard for what you want, and if that is a relationship with someone you love, then you will put all your effort into it.

You may desire to be respected by your mate and if there is a sense that things aren’t where they are meant to be, you will try to figure out the reason why.

This can be a serious time for you, where you are willing to communicate about fears and hopes.

With Mars in Aries, some of what you say may come across too strong.

Try to buffer your desire to understand with a little bit of gentleness in order to help the one you want to open up.

Your strength can be viewed as courage if you are gentle when you bring things up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a strong sense of urgency can be felt today as Mars in Aries charges up your desire to create a secure foundation for yourself and those that you love.

You may be at an elevated risk to spend a bit more than usual in order to alleviate any problems you sense are there in your relationship.

Be careful not to use money as a tool for love, only as a way that brings you opportunities.

Spend time with the person you want to be with. As the Moon is in Libra, you may feel a sincere desire to learn about others.

Your concerned nature will work to your advantage as your sincerity shines through clearly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a tendency to be slightly possessive, or to dislike its expression can come up with Mars in Aries.

You may notice when someone is acting a little bit more controlling, and you’ll want to address it without wasting time. Talk about it and come to an agreement.

While the Moon is in Libra, your sincere desire to share and collaborate comes across in a positive way.

Be optimistic as you try to bring love into harmony. There may be some bumps in the road, but you can handle it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.