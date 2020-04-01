Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Thursday, April 2, 2020

Love roars tomorrow, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of fiery Aries. The Moon in feeling Cancer will enter brave Leo at 2:24 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Emotional energy bursts forth as we transition from safe and secure Cancer into lively Leo mid-day tomorrow.

We are not under a growth mindset right now when it comes to searching for love — and that's okay.

There are times and places for everything, and a new season of life is unfolding right before our very eyes.

The Moon represents our emotional state, and while in Cancer it encourages everyone to stay close to familiar surroundings. Today's Moon and invites you to value the place that you call home, and tomorrow things ramp up for change.

Tomorrow's conservative Moon in Cancer begins the day opposed to expanding Jupiter, who is held back from all things fortunate and good for this year, because why? It's spending awhile in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, where it 'falls'.

For all zodiac signs, we have to contract rather than expand. We have to wait rather than grow.

And, even though a part of you may want to roam and have fun, it's time to play indoors, and to love yourself inside out, and to learn boundaries, self-respect, — all the things good love requires so that when you're in the thick of it, you're able to weather any storm that comes from the outside.

Change comes from hard work and it will happen whether or not you want it to, and when you handle it well you're radiant like the Sun.

Tomorrow's Moon after it opposes transformative Pluto in Capricorn and the fluctuations are felt, we are drawn towards a different kind of love.

Tomorrow's mid-morning Moon works well with Venus in Gemini. Venus in Gemini searches for answers.

This is a great time to do online research, perhaps for individuals who have been adopted or want to find out more information about your family.

You may find more information than you anticipated if you decide to spend time doing some internet research on your own.

With lessons downloaded from tomorrow's astrology before the day is yet over, the Moon will finally enter Leo in the afternoon. The Quarter Moon will begin to make communication with restrictive Saturn in Aquarius.

Socializing may be off the books right now, but for some, there are new ways to stay in touch: Video chatting or sending texts or for sharing memes.

These are novel ways to approach the desire to be social with someone you love but need to not be with for the time being.

As the Moon in bold Leo opposes eager Mars, we feel our desire to take risks increasing.

However, some risks are not worth taking, as demonstrated by Mars in opposition to the Moon while also in a square to Uranus in Taurus.

Stay focused on what you have, and for a brief time, nothing more or less.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, be ready to explore a new kind of love.

It may pull at your heartstrings and call you to step out of your routine, but go slowly if you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, you may choose the comforts of home and your familiar spaces over other activities.

It's a great day for sofa snuggling and sipping your favorite drink with someone you love, in person or online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, you can face any problem as long as you feel heard.

You will have so much to say, so it's best to start sharing your heart with a friend who consistently has an open ear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, your desire to be in charge of your own life increases greatly.

You might find it best to start with financial matters, especially if you're sharing the bills with a mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, your ability to perceive your needs and wants increases exponentially.

If you have some goal or objective you need to set for yourself, don't put it off for another day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, remember that all stories have a past but they also come with a future.

Look ahead of your life and try not to be caught up with what you didn't do back when you thought things were different.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, friendship is the best place for you to share your heart and your time.

If you've neglected to be in touch with the people you love, lately, you may decide to initiate contact.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, you may find it necessary to work through your problems but not necessarily feel what you are going through.

You may be in overdrive trying to solve problems, that your focus cannot pivot to somewhere else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, you may decide to make a point to study your relationship.

Your partner will appreciate your desire to learn and grow with them.

They will appreciate your eagerness to be more diligent in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, you may want to open your home to someone in need and perhaps consider adopting or fostering a child.

If your home resources are tied up at the moment, you may decide to donate time and your love to a pet that's lost a sense of hope.

If you love animals, and have the desire to do so, consider volunteering for some time this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, you may appreciate the little things more, even when they are ill-timed.

You may see beyond the words of a person who you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, you may find that you are able to handle nearly anything you face.

You believe in love and its ability to move mountains in people's lives.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.