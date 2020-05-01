May 2020 Monthly Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

What does your monthly horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Your free monthly horoscopes are here for each of the zodiac signs with astrology predictions for your love life, friendships, career for the month of May 1-31, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus until May 19, then Gemini Season begins. The astrological retrograde season kicks into high gear this month!

What does the astrology of May 2020 have in store for the zodiac signs' monthly horoscopes?

It's retrograde season! So, the month of May is defined by change, and so you should prepare yourself to feel busier than usual.

The month of May kicks off with the Moon in Leo. The Moon represents your emotional energy, the past, and the feminine.

While the Moon is in Leo it takes on the traits of this fixed zodiac sign. Leo is bold, but he's also cautious.

So, early in the month, all zodiac signs are signaled to exercise caution while taking risks or doing things that you feel requires being brave.

And... with the coronavirus pandemic curve starting to flatten, the states lifting their travel and store closures, we are all on edge (slightly) more than usual.

Chiron and Mars will square one another at the start of May, too. Chiron is the Wounded Healer — how you use what hurts you to teach others and rebuild your life. How symbolic!

Acting cautiously while doing what needs to be done is essential right now, and the Moon in Leo reflects this emotional climate back to us.

This month will be heavily impacted by the retrograde season.

The dates and planets that will turn retrograde are:

May 1, 2020 — Pluto retrograde (started April 25, 2020)

May 11, 2020 — Saturn retrograde in Aquarius

May 13, 2020 — Venus retrograde in Gemini

May 14, 2020 — Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn

How will the Scorpio Full Moon on May 7, 2020 effect your zodiac sign's horoscope?

The first Full Moon will dive into the depths of Scorpio and it will square Pluto retrograde in Capricorn.

Pluto represents power, and while in Capricorn, political power.

Pluto is conjunct with Jupiter, the planet of luck, but Jupiter also represents religion, luck, and the application of wisdom.

Jupiter in Capricorn is debilitated, so, this will be an intriguing time for all zodiac signs, but mainly politically.

News about leaders around the world can surface because this is a Full Moon that releases energy, and any planet in the sign of Scorpio can activate secret-sharing.

If you're someone who tries to avoid the negativity of the news, you may want to take a social media break a few days prior to the Full Moon and after — or set your Facebook feed scroll so it's not on topics that trigger you.

On a personal level, this is a great time to clear your old files at home, to go through old books on the shelves, and run a drop off at your local thrift store or donation center.

If you have not updated paperwork regarding inheritance, financials involving insurance policies, or have gone to see your doctor for your annual physical, etc, this is a good time to do it and schedule these activities in.

How does Mercury in Taurus entering Gemini on May 11-20, 2020 effect your zodiac sign's horoscope?

Mercury will be at home while in the sign of Gemini and this provokes optimism, a desire to learn as much as possible, and to really get into communication in all formats.

This is a time for diversity, to think, and to do things that you want to do involving social media.

Have a business idea you plan to put online. Work on your website.

Have you not bought your domain name, yet? Then go and get that done.

The new way of doing business will be online. Remote jobs may start to appear more and more while Mercury is in Gemini.

For writers, this can be a great time to pen your novel, to think ahead for NaNoWriMo, or to write your business's policy and procedure manual.

If you tend to have high energy or get nervous easily, try a new workout at home or start learning Sudoku, get into Legos once again, or download a language app for foreign language study.

How will Mars in Aquarius entering Pisces on May 13, 2020 - June 27, 2020 affect your zodiac sign's monthly horoscope?

Mars represents passion but it also is our energy. Mars in Aquarius is the humanitarian, and while in Pisces it ignites our desire for spirituality, but not without a fight.

For some zodiac signs, this can become a time of doubt. There can be significant anger about restrictive religious cultures and empaths may feel this energy intensely.

This is a lazier placement for Aries, so going with gusto comes down a notch. Whatever projects you need to do, pace yourself.

You may require more time to process and refuel, so try not to pack your schedule with activities that don't excite you, unless you have to.

How will Venus retrograde in Gemini on May 13 - June 25, 2020 effect your zodiac sign's May horoscope?

This is the first time that Venus will turn retrograde after a year and half of being direct. So, it's a big deal!

Venus (and Pluto) are the only two planets in the solar system that truly turn retrograde when their season arrives.

Venus retrograde will involve your partnerships, your money, property, and the perception of beauty.

While in Gemini, anticipate a review of these areas, but also anticipate some ex-lovers coming around.

For some zodiac signs who really want a second shot at love with someone that they loved and lost, this is your time to make things work.

However, for some zodiac signs, Venus retrograde will be more about rebuilding your finances and fortifying your business affairs.



If you're a business owner, this will be a great time to double-down on your business affairs and to work harder and smarter to recover from the shut-down while Venus was direct in the sign of Gemini.

How will Saturn retrograde in Aquarius entering Capricorn affect your zodiac sign's monthly horoscope?

Saturn will turn retrograde at the first critical degree of Aquarius on May 11, 2020 and retrograde back into Capricorn on July 1 before turning direct on September 28, 2020.

Saturn is an outer planet that rules nations, dictators, and it's also a malefic planet.

Saturn retrograde can create a social awareness for all zodiac signs. It may trigger the collective conscience across the globe as well.

Saturn has been known to strip what's unnecessary from us. So, during this retrograde phase, take personal inventory.

Look at how you do business. Review your wants and desires and be certain not to make unnecessary demands of yourself or others at that time.

Saturn will be back in Aquarius on December 17, 2020 and remain direct for the remainder of the year.

How will Uranus in Taurus effect your zodiac sign during the month of May?

Uranus remains direct while in the zodiac sign Taurus. During this time, start looking at food in a new way.

Maybe consider planting a garden, or thinking about canning, using less and perhaps focusing on quality vs quantity when it comes to your material possessions.

How will Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn affect your zodiac sign?

Power plays come under scrutiny while Jupiter is in Capricorn, especially in conjunction with Pluto.

During this time, we may see this play out in politics more than our own personal lives.

However, it's good to be aware of what you may be power-hungry about and try not to control others, only yourself.

To learn more about your monthly horoscope, here's what astrology predicts for each of the zodiac signs throughout May 2020.

Monthly Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this month, focus on career projects and do some revision of your career planning.

You may have an opportunity or can create one for yourself involving the internet.

It's a good month to embrace technology and all the ways that communication connects you to the world around you.

When Venus turns retrograde in Gemini, this can be a great time for you to revamp your online presence.

You may find that an area of struggle, particularly at work resurfaces, but ironing out the problems head-on vs ignoring them will be most helpful to your future.

Monthly Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this month, you may find that you're working on some personal matters that also require you to reinvent your life in some way.

You may have had a hard hit to your finances during the coronavirus, but when Venus turns retrograde, this can be a time of renewal in this area.

If you're thinking about going to school or taking a course of study, the month of May is perfect for you to sign up for a course.

Monthly Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this month, you may be feeling like you have to do a mini-review.

Perhaps you are re-evaluating a key relationship and the need to restructure it becomes undeniable.

When Mercury enters your zodiac sign, and then the Sun, you will have your solar return.

This month several areas of unhappiness can start to appear.

Don't worry, as these themes will start to work themselves out more when the eclipse season takes place in the Gemini and Sagittarius nodes.

Monthly Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Full Moon in Scorpio can be an emotional time for you especially in the area of romance.

However, this can be a time of discovery.

It's a great month for you to let go by creating things!

If you have projects in the home that are still left to do, put your heart into accomplishing those tasks.

You may also find your friendships provide you with a source of comfort during hardships.

During this month, try to spend more time with your friends, and to stay connected even if you feel like withdrawing from social engagement.

Monthly Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Sun moving into Gemini, this can be a romantic time for your zodiac sign.

It's a time where your energy can feel ignited and powerfully strong.

During the month of May, schedule your best activities after the 20th of May while Mercury, Venus, and the Sun are in Gemini.

Things can still feel rocky at work, while Uranus is in Taurus, so try to hang in there and be strategic with your resources.

The Full Moon in Scorpio can affect how you feel about your home.

Use this time to clear the clutter and remove things that you feel contribute negative energy in your personal spaces.

Monthly Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this month, plan to learn as much as you can in order to advance your career.

If you're looking for a new job, don't feel discouraged about the skills you feel that you lack.

During the first part of the month be intentional about self-improvement and professional networking.

The second part of the month can be a positive time for you to do job hunting.

You will have a strong energy that allows others to view you in high regard, and this can help you to land the job of your dreams, perhaps even a remote one.

Monthly Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this is a great season of growth for you. You may find that you're more confident and capable.

The Sun leaving Taurus to enter Gemini can enhance your curious nature.

If you love pop culture, psychology, or have a coaching business, you may find that activities increase in this area of your life.

When Venus turns retrograde in Gemini, reinvent yourself. Use this time for evaluation, introspection, and personal development.

You may experience a financial setback around the time of the Full Scorpio Moon, so make sure that you are preparing early on.

Make needed repairs to your car, home or computer to avoid problems before they are crises.

Monthly Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Full Moon in your sign can be a time of enhanced awareness and personal transformation.

Perhaps you will discover something that was hidden from you or learn that a friend wasn't as much as a friend as you had thought.

This month, intentionally shed old ways, negative things, and people from your life.

While you may not have to completely cut people off (the way Scorpios tend to do) you can create a business during this time that makes you unavailable in a positive way.

Monthly Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, while Jupiter is retrograde in Capricorn, you may be inclined to take the problems of the world personally.

Try hard to remain optimistic and to know where you start and where the world ends in your world.

During Mercury leaving Taurus to enter Gemini, consider talking more to people who think as you do.

You could be inclined to argue with others if you don't and to avoid getting into pointless debates, be strategic with your associations and conversations.

Monthly Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, when Saturn turns retrograde in Aquarius, your home and finances can feel slightly unstable, even rocky.

You might have a strong need to nest, to save, and to be frugal.

You may find that you're able to live on less and make more use of what you have.

You may also discover that you're actually happier when you have less to worry about.

Focusing on a clutter-free environment will be healthy and therapeutic for you.

Monthly Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, right now, you appear to have quite a bit of your life together, and even if you don't feel so confident, you can use this as a means to acquire more business.

Focusing on networking so you can work your way into a new social circle. You may find that it's easier for you to meet the right people at the right time.

When the Sun moves into Gemini, with Mercury and Venus retrograde, lots of what you used to think and feel comes back around for you to evaluate.

You may be going through a period of growth that is tough but necessary.

Journal, spend time in thought and meditate so you are able to embrace this time of your life with joy and happy anticipation.

Monthly Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this month is a great time to finish any creative projects that you have partially done. If you've got some writing, reading, or business-related projects pending, you'll want to tackle those during the first part of the month.

When the Full Moon in Scorpio arrives, anticipate a strong desire to travel and to learn new things about cultures outside of your own.

While you may still stay close to home, while Mercury, the Sun, and Venus are in Gemini, you can fall in love with your own community by becoming reacquainted with the parks, beaches, or hiking trails near you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.