Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From March 30 - April 5, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs from Monday, March 30 through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The Sun is the zodiac sign of Aries all this week. Mars enters Aquarius today. Venus enters Gemini this Friday just before the Jupiter - Pluto conjunction perfects over the weekend.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The week begins with a Moon in Gemini igniting curiosity and an insatiable desire to learn and grow.

What you learn can be put to good use by Sunday when we collectively shift into the higher manifestation of Mercury's energy when the Moon transits Virgo.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope with an Aries Sun Season:

Aries season is the perfect time to start fresh. If you are looking for love, then you may be in luck. A new partner may waltz into your life and sweep you off your feet.

Although, if you are in a committed partnership, then get ready for it to feel new and exciting again. You will be reminded why you fell in love in the first place and be able to appreciate each other's company.

What to do this week during Aries season, for all zodiac signs:

With the Sun in Aries, you are bound to feel more active and energized. It is the perfect time to take action and tackle your goals. If you have been wanting to start something new and fresh, then there is no time better than the present.

You will feel like you are able to dive right in and it will almost seem effortless for you to cross things off your to-do list. So, just do it.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope during each Moon phase

The Moon is in Gemini at the beginning of the week so get ready for an exciting and playful start to the week. You will be more able to find the humor and bright side of situations.

Leave your worries and fears in the past right now, as you will not be in the mood to stress out right now anyway.

A Virgo Moon closes off the week. This end to your week will be a perfect time for you to get organized and start planning for the weeks ahead.

What to do this week, for your zodiac sign while the Moon is in Gemini through Virgo

If you have goals that you did not get accomplished this week, then put together an action plan to accomplish them in the following weeks.

It is also advisable that you stay at home at the end of the week and tidy up and do your chores that you might have neglected, so you do not have to worry about them later.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings, and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, March 30 to Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love tarot card reading: Six of Swords

Aries, if you have been wanting to get lost in a fantasy land, then do it. In fact, a lot of the chores and activities you do this week will feel fun and mystical.

Although you usually tend to stay grounded and based in reality, it can be fulfilling to let yourself dream and see things from new heights. So, let go and see where excitement takes you.

In love, it is important that you pay close attention to your dreams right now because they could be trying to give you insight on your relationship.

You could have been experiencing a mix of emotions surrounding this relationship, and it would be beneficial for you to truly understand what you are feeling and get to the root of it.

Once you are clear on your emotions, it will help you understand how to make your relationship better.

Theme love song for Aries zodiac signs: "If I Can't Have You" by Shawn Mendes

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love tarot card reading: The Hermit

Taurus, you are inclined to not take anything too seriously right now. You might find yourself wanting to escape and get away from stress and anxiety. So, do just that.

Take a much-needed break and have some fun. Leave your responsibilities on the back burner and they will still be waiting for you when you come back to them. You have been working incredibly hard and some time to clear your head will do you good.

In love, you may have been trying to change certain things in your relationship that have not been working for you.

Right now, you will be given more clarity on where you want your relationship to go and how it should go in that direction. It is good to know what you want and what you deserve, so demand it and do not settle for less.

Theme love song for Taurus zodiac signs: "Head First" by Christian French

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love tarot card reading: The Chariot

Gemini, you are naturally very passionate but you might find that your charm is attracting everyone around you this week.

You may want to use your time hanging out with your love interest, but you should not be surprised if others are wanting to get to know you.

You are bound to have a lot of crushes wanting your attention this week, so it is best to know what you want and be able to communicate efficiently so you do not upset anyone.

In love, you might be wanting to impress a certain person but your usual tactics will not work on them. You have to get a little bit crafty by doing some research on what they are interested in.

Once you show them you can get along and bond over the same unique things, they will be more inclined to open up to you.

Theme love song for Gemini zodiac signs: "Highest in the Room" by Travis Scott

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love tarot card reading: Two of Wands

Cancer, you may find it difficult to get practical things done this week. However, don’t feel like you have to get your tasks done if your mind is not in it.

You may simply be more compelled to dive into the whimsical side of life, so get swept up in it. Your daydreaming may even give you insight and answers to how to complete your tasks, so lean into the fantasy.

It is an excellent week to go see movies, plays, or things that let you escape from the mundane.

In love, it will benefit you to explore and go out this week. If you are getting invited to events, then it is in your best interest to go, even if it is something you wouldn’t normally attend.

You just might meet someone that you wouldn’t otherwise, and they could very well sweep you off your feet. So, put yourself out there and socialize.

Theme love song for Cancer zodiac signs: "Roxanne" by Arizona Zervas

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love tarot card reading: Five of Pentacles

Leo, you should try to remain calm and sensible right now. There might be a lot of chaos surrounding you that is trying to disrupt your plans, but don’t let it.

As long as you focus on yourself and diligently follow your path, you will not be pulled in the wrong direction. Try not to daydream too much right now because it is best you stay grounded in reality.

You have things to get done, so get them done and save the daydreaming for later.

In love, you will have the opportunity to make your love interest feel very cared for and loved. There is a natural feeling of happiness in the air, so soak it up.

You may have been really busy and have not had a lot of time to spend with your partner, so use this time to show them they are a priority. Maybe surprise them with a gift and they will appreciate it very much.

Theme love song for Leo zodiac signs: "10,000 hours" by Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love tarot card reading: The Sun

Virgo, have a fun time this week and get your plans in motion. People around you might try to get in your way, but try to brush it off and deal with them in a fun-loving and kind way.

Others will try to force their opinions on you right now, but try to live by the motto “kill them with kindness.”

Try to find little ways to be by yourself or escape from the negativity around you.

In love, it would benefit you to spice up your love life right now. You could have been slipping into a regular routine, but now is the time to switch things up.

Maybe surprise them with a meaningful gift or plan a romantic date. Whatever you do, try to have fun together and enjoy each other's company.

Theme love song for Virgo zodiac signs: "Someone Said" by Swae Lee

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love tarot card reading: Page of Pentacles

Libra, dive into your creative projects right now. However, there may be someone who will not be very encouraging to you right now.

It is likely you get into a small disagreement with them because they want you to do things their way.

Although, you shouldn’t let them discourage you and instead try to see the positive side of the situation and you will come out better for it.

It wouldn’t hurt to take some of what they say into consideration though, so you can see things from a different perspective.

In love, you have the opportunity to make your current relationship even more romantic than it already is. You can just feel the love in the air and it is bound to make your relationship even stronger and powerful.

Utilize this time to really get to know one another on a deeper level, and let your relationship worries wash away. Maybe enjoy a fun activity together, like cooking or working out together.

Theme love song for Libra zodiac signs: "Circles" by Post Malone

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love tarot card reading: Seven of Swords

Scorpio, even if you are not in a relationship currently, you might be feeling very passionate and lovey-dovey this week. You might be wanting to plan a date with someone who has grabbed your attention.

However, don’t get ahead of yourself and scare them off with your interest, be patient. Try to go with the flow and see how things naturally pan out.

Have some confidence that things will work out the way you want them to, so trust in the universe.

In love, it is important that you tap into your fantasies this week. It could very well give you some insight on what you are missing out on in your relationship.

Pay attention to what your dreams are telling you because it could give you some fun ideas for new things you want to try out that you haven’t thought of before.

Theme love song for Scorpio zodiac signs: "Panini" by Lil Nas X

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love tarot card reading: Three of Cups

Sagittarius, you are one that usually enjoys passion and romance. Right now, that could be especially true. Intense romantic books or movies could be grabbing your attention at the moment.

You could even be dreaming of an extravagant date with your partner, so start planning. However, if you are single then a new love interest might make a grand entrance into your life. Either way, enjoy this passionate and steamy week.

In love, do not be afraid to believe in your most elaborate dreams because they can come true right now.

Your fantasies may also provide you insight on how to make your love life more fun and adventurous. Your romance life is meant to be creative and unique, so let it be!

Theme love song for Sagittarius zodiac signs: "Dancing with a Stranger" by Sam Smith, Normani

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love tarot card reading: Six of Cups

Capricorn, your thoughts and mind may be wandering right now. You simply feel like you cannot focus on work and getting things done, so don’t.

It seems like your brain is telling you to pay more attention to your loved ones, so spend time with them. You have been working so hard and need to take a break.

It is very possible that you have been neglecting your friends, so prioritize them and show them how much you care.

In love, if you have a lot of questions about your relationship then you should start paying attention to your dreams. They are bound to give you the answers to the questions you have been asking.

Most importantly, figure out what you want out of your relationship and make sure you are asking the right questions.

Theme love song for Capricorn zodiac signs: "Never Really Over" by Katy Perry

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love tarot card reading: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, you may be wanting to escape a little bit right now. Although escaping can be good sometimes, it is best that you stay grounded in reality.

There is a lot to learn from what is happening all around you. Maybe you can make your reality a fantasy by trying to find the fun in the mundane.

Get things done right now. You might even notice that completing your to-do list can be fun and an unexpected way to escape.

In love, a little bit of magic may enter into your relationship at the moment. If you and your partner have been looking for a way to show each other that you care, a unique way of doing so might just appear almost effortlessly.

It seems as if the perfect date is just falling into your lap, so enjoy it.

Theme love song for Aquarius zodiac signs: "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love tarot card reading: Temperance

Pisces, you are supposed to take action and be bold this week! You can’t just sit around and wait for things to happen, instead, you must take matters into your own hands.

However, you must figure out what you want to dedicate yourself to right now. You might be tempted by many creative projects, but it is important that you focus on one at a time.

It will be harder for you to make big moves if you have too much on your plate, so decide what you want to accomplish.

In love, you may have been deciding whether or not you should admit your feelings to a certain person. However, the opportunity may pass if you keep thinking instead of doing.

Expressing your emotions will go over much better than you anticipate and you will finally be able to stop stressing about it. You are very charming and they would be lucky to have you as a crush!

Theme love song for Pisces zodiac signs: "Ease My Mind" by Ben Platt

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.