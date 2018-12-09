Why He Only Wants To Be 'Just Friends,' According To His Zodiac Sign

Being friends isn't such a bad thing.

No one said being just friends with your crush was easy, but many of us are in the position where we have to make it work. You may be feeling hurt from his rejection, but you can still remain friends with someone you like.

Knowing his zodiac sign can help you crack the code of why he just wants to be friends, but it's not the only thing that can give you answers.

Of course, being honest with him certainly helps. You don't want to live your life never really having an answer because you were too shy about speaking your truth.

The feelings might still be there, the rejection might still be raw, and it's too hard for things to go back to just a friendship. But when things just don't work out, the friendship is still good enough to keep around.

It can still be confusing why he decided that you could only be a friend to him. You can't always expect men to be honest with you after rejecting you, you know?

Why does he just want to be friends? Astrology can provide some insight into that brain of his.

Then, you decide if you can still be his friend, or if you're better off ending things altogether, based on his zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The reason Aries just wants to be your friend and nothing more is because he doesn't see you in a romantic light.

Maybe you two were friends before you felt something more for him, but now that you've laid your feelings on the table, he's not interested.

As much as it sucks to know that he's not interested in you like that, don't discount your ability to be a good friend. Good friends are hard to come by, so knowing that he can count on you to be there for him is important.

Plus, he might not want anything more than friendship with you in case you mess it up and can never be friends again. Maybe he's just protecting you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus has a tried and true method when it comes to dating — a method that includes taking his sweet time wooing the literal pants off of you.

While he can find interest in almost anyone, he just wants to be friends with you. Why? Perhaps because you're a little too available to him.

Part of his wooing process includes reeling you in slowly. Because you clearly want something more than friendship from him, you always try to make yourself available so he knows he can count on you.

While this is a great quality to have, you're not really making him work for it. He knows that he can reach you 24/7, you're always down to do a favor for him, and he really doesn't have to put in any effort. In other words, he's bored.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Because he's a Gemini, he has a dual personality that can make it hard to keep up with his ever-changing mood. It can be exhausting for the both of you, but you might want to count your blessings that he still wants to be friends.

The reason that's all he wants from you is because this dual personality means he's always changing his mind.

He's definitely thought about what it would be like to date you before, but then he thought it was probably not a good idea. Then, he decided that you would be fun to date, but that was quickly replaced by thinking you'd be better off as a FWB.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Once that oxytocin hits his system, Cancer is ready for the talk about marriage and babies — all on the first date, no less. Cancer falls fast for people, and the people he falls for tend to stay in his life for a long time.

Before he can fall for someone, though, he needs to know that they're going to love him for all of his emotional baggage. The reason he just wants to be friends (for now) is because he's not sure you can do it.

Maybe you're the kind of person who isn't as in touch with your emotions as he is, but as friends, he's willing to let you into his heart on a trial basis. Impress him and you just might graduate to dating status.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo doesn't really have an "off" button, which means that whoever he dates shouldn't have one, either. His passionate thirst for all things exciting and fun in life makes him one of the most thrilling zodiac signs to date.

Unfortunately, he just wants to be friends because you're not the kind of exciting he wants.

Sure, you're fun to invite on a night out, but you're not the dangerous thrill he likes. And now that he knows what you're like after being your friend, he probably won't ever see you as something more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is the kind of zodiac sign that likes having things clearly spelled out for him. He hates having to guess what his next move will be, which is why he likes surrounding himself with practical, predictable people whose minds he doesn't have to read.

The reason he only wants to be your friend is because you're not ready to define things.

He can't really get a good read on you, and he'd much rather keep you around as a friend instead of jumping into a relationship that could very possibly end in heartbreak.

Maybe you just want to be FWBs or you're interested in dating a lot of people, but when you're ready to settle down, let him know you're interested in something serious.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra loves all things romantic, and whoever he dates must have this same mentality. His main goal in life is to find "the one," so even when he's casually dating, he's still secretly trying to decide if this person could be his forever person.

If Libra only wants to be your friend, it's because he's already made the decision that you're not soulmate material.

Luckily, having Libra as a friend is just as great. He will always have your back, will be honest with you no matter what, and will even give you some amazing relationship advice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a very intense person who can both fall in love with someone right away, and keep people at arm's length because he's scared of commitment. True, he's kind of always looking for his soulmate, but he also likes the idea of playing the field.

As complicated as he is, he can also be pretty predictable — as in getting hung up on someone when someone else who could potentially be better for him (you) is right in front of him.

If he just wants to be friends, don't take it personally. He's probably pining over an unrequited love right now.

When he realizes that it's going nowhere, he might just turn to you, so keep showing him that you're a total catch.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius has a very worldly outlook on things, including his relationships. He's the kind of zodiac sign that would rather be in an open relationship than something serious, simply because he likes exploring all of his options.

If he just wants to be friends with you, it could be because your wants don't match up with his.

Maybe you want something serious (instead of just being his flavor of the week), and he doesn't. While it definitely sucks to be told by someone you like that it's not going to work out, Sagittarius is still a really good friend.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn always seems to have it together, and you're not entirely sure you've ever seen him questioning his next move in life. It's kind of intimidating and sexy all at once, isn't it?

This confidence in everything he does is admirable, sure, but it also reminds you that you're not really in a position to take on a relationship with Capricorn (and he knows it, too).

The reason he just wants to be friends is because you're not at the same place in your life. He might be ready for something serious, but you're still learning about life and love. Give it time — things might change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is the "anti-dater" of the zodiac, which means he's not into what everyone else considers normal when it comes to dating. He would much rather keep things casual and unattached with you than get serious because that's just not something he's comfortable with.

Not a big deal, right? Then why is he still only calling you a friend and nothing more? It could be because Aquarius is still working on his intimacy and vulnerability.

He might not be that self-aware just yet, but his disinterest is more about him than it is you. You're more than welcome to propose a FWB relationship, but don't be surprised if that ends quickly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One of the main things Pisces looks for in a relationship is a deeply spiritual and emotional connection with his partner. To him, this is what makes a relationship worth it, knowing that, despite everything else, there's a deep understanding for each other.

Pisces might not always be vocal about what he's looking for in a partner, but he definitely knows what he doesn't want. The reason why he just wants to be friends with you is because he feels like you don't understand him on the soulful connection he wants.

Pisces might fall in love hard, but he takes his time opening up to someone emotionally. Perhaps you just need a stronger friendship first.

