30 Funny Quotes About Friendship To Use In Your Next Instagram Captions

New selfie to post with your BFF? You need the perfect quote to pair it with.

Instagram! That fabulous social media platform all about great photos, and of course, even better photo captions.

While we’re following our favorite celebs, influencers, photographers, and meme-creators, we’re also following our friends on Instagram — and vice versa. Naturally, our Instagram feeds include pictures with those friends we know and love.

It may seem like quote captions are reserved for things like seflies or travel pics, but there are actually a lot of fantastic quotes about friendship that we can utilize to caption photos with our besties.

Instead of just saying “We’re at the beach!” trying using funny friendship quotes as your Instagram captions.

They'll make your feed all the more engaging and interesting for anyone who happens to check it out.

Here’s the thing about choosing quotes, though.

Sure, friendships have a lot of heartwarming qualities and serious conversations, but there’s something that we do with our friends more than anything. We laugh! Maybe it’s laughing at ourselves, or the various things we’ve been experienced together, but laughter is a central factor in every friendship.

Our friends brighten our day, so why not have your Instagram captions reflect the silliness and the joy of your friendships?

Funny quotes about friendship make the perfect caption to those pictures together. They are also a better reflection of that moment in time, rather than a simple description or random, aloof caption like like “squad." Your friends will enjoy the hilarious quotes in your photos offer as well. They’ll make your pals laugh and smile while checking out the pics on your Instagram feed and they will appreciate the extra thought put into it.

We all know life is crazy busy and when you’re trying to keep up with social media, you don’t always have the time to look up funny friendship quotes online before posting your pic.

Problem solved!

Use this list of 30 funny friendship quotes for Instagram captions that perfectly capture the fun relationship you have with your best friends.

1. It's a sufficient metaphor.

"Friends are like condoms, they protect you when things get hard." — Unknown

2. I'll bring the wine.

"Best friends don't care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine." — Unknown

3. It's the thought that counts, right?

"I'd walk through fire for my best friend. Well, not fire, that would be dangerous. But a super humid room ... but not too humid because. you know ... my hair." — Unknown

4. I'll never let go ...

"If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo never them go." — Unknown

5. We're the life of the party.

"No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

6. That's a genuine friendship right there.

"If I send you my ugly selfies, our friendship is real." — Unknown

7. The world is a strange place indeed.

"Friendship is so weird ... You just pick a human you've met and you're like 'Yep, I like this one' and you just do stuff with them." — Unknown>

8. The silver lining.

"We will always be friend 'til we're old and senile...then we can be new friends." — Unknown

9. Let's be honest.

"It's hard to find a friend who's cute, loving, generous, caring, and smart. My advice to y'all is, don't lose me." — Unknown

10. I used to be innocent ...

"I was an innocent being once ... then my best friend came along." — Unknown

11. Real friendship doesn't need to be polite.

"We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up ... after I finish laughing." — Unknown

12. But like those dancing ones, with the snapping fingers ...

"You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang." — Unknown

13. I'll be right by your side.

"Good friends don't let you do stupid things ... alone." — Unknown

14. You better believe it.

"I'd take a nerf bullet for you." — Unknown

15. So, there's a contract?

"I will text you 50 times in a row and feel no shame. You're my friend, you literally signed up for this." — Unknown

16. At this point, does it really matter anymore?

"We've been friends for so long I can't remember which one of us is the bad influence." — Unknown

17. Chocolate is life.

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Unknown

18. It's just too much work.

Someecards

"I think we'll be friends forever because we're too lazy to find new friends." — Unknown

19. That's how I knew it was meant to be.

"You had me at 'I hate her too.'" — Unknown

20. Friendship goals.

"Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and then you both just take a nap." — Unknown

21. This is why we get along so well.

"Friendship is about finding people who are your kind of crazy." — Unknown

22. Don't worry, we've got this.

"You don't have to be crazy to be my friend. I'll train you." — Unknown

23. We'd have a blast.

"I hope we're friends until we die. And then I hope we stay ghost friends and walk through walls and scare the crap out of people." — Unknown

24. That's real friendship right there.

"Real friends don't get offended when you insult them. They smile and call you something even more offensive." — Unknown

25. Oops! I did it again.

"I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole." — Unknown

26. Thank you for the company.

"I like you because you join in on my weirdness." — Unknown

27. Or something like that.

"Friends come and go, like the waves of the ocean, but the true ones stay, like an octopus on your face." — Unknown

28. This looks like it's the beginning of a beautiful friendship ...

"I can tell by your sarcastic undertones, rude comments, and sheer lack of common decency that we should be best friends." — Unknown

29. Guilty.

"I am the friend you have to explain to your other friends before they meet me." — Unknown

30. They sure do.

"Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food." — Unknown

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending topics, pop culture and astrology. When she's not writing for YourTango, she is also a travel blogger and actress.