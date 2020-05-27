50 Best Savage Quotes For When You're In A Super-Sassy Mood

Sassy but always classy. Well, almost always.

Have you ever been told that you're sassy? Maybe someone said it to you in a negative way to make you feel like it was something you needed to change.

Being that fierce and feeling like a savage queen isn't OK with everyone all the time, but, ummmm ... who asked that person to approve of anything you do or feel anyway?

Sometimes it's good to just be in a ... mood. *shrugs*

If you're feeling that savage mood, own it, just like the best sassy quotes do.

Look, everyone has their vices and you are no exception. Sure, there may be some correlation with attitude problems and being sassy, but you don't have to be a mean person to be strong-willed in that way.

It can come off a little strong, but sometimes that savage kind of attitude you get when you're In a sassy mood is necessary.

Being sassy means you know how to stand up for yourself. You've got a backbone and you are not afraid to use it. Honestly, that is quite noble.

As long as you're not seeking to make people feel bad, who cares if you're reacting to some jerk who insulted you in the first place? You've got to show the world you are not someone who can be walked all over.

Life is tough enough as it is, and having a spark to be able to hit back (not physically, of course!) with spunk is dang cool. When all the chips are down you don't give up. You come back and you come back better than ever.

Think of some strong women in your life. They are probably super sweet and fun to be around. A kind soul who you want to spend time with. But as soon as someone crosses them, someone they love or tries to make them feel bad about themselves they become a boss.

Heck no, you can't insult them. Because they have a sassy artillery waiting to go.

So if you are a savage and fierce woman, be proud!

We've got 50 of the best sassy quotes to help fuel your savage mood.

1. I'm sweet, but you don't want to mess with me

"Sunshine mixed with a little hurricane."

2. You won't find it as amusing

"Treat me like a joke and I'll leave you like it's funny."

3. Try and cross me ... Haha, that'll be fun

"Sweet as sugar. Cold as ice. Hurt me once, I'll break you twice."

4. Handful simply means a lot of great qualities all in one

"I know I'm a handful but that's why you got two hands."

5. Yeah, why?

"Why chase you when I'm the catch?"

6. Diva fabulous

"Too glam to give a d**n."

7. I'm refined and too expensive for you anyway

"It's okay if you don't like me. Not everyone has good taste."

8. My love is to die for

"My lips are the gun. My smile is the trigger. My kisses are the bullets. Label me a killer."

9. Don't mess with a short girl

"5'2 but my attitude 6'1."

10. Kings are irrelevant

"What's a queen without her king? Well, historically speaking, more powerful."

11. And it's so much fun to do

"I do a thing called what I want."

12. Upgraded

"You were my cup of tea but I drink champagne now."

13. What's the return policy?

"Cancel my subscription because I am done with your issues."

14. They will never know what hit them

"Kill them with success and bury them with a smile."

15. I don't see one, do you?

"If I was meant to be controlled I would have come with a remote."

16. Too pricey for you

"Are you free tomorrow? No, I'm expensive."

17. The truth is the truth

"I'm not mean, I'm brutally honest. It's not my fault truth hurts. Here's a band-aid."

18. A Queen is never early

"They say good things take time ... that's why I'm always late."

19. Like maybe two minutes

"You don't like me? That's a shame. I'll need a few minutes to recover from the tragedy."

20. They look good on me

"Out of the way world. I've got my sassy pants on today."

21. Fierce

"Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Elizabeth Taylor

22. I will rise always

"Throw me to the wolves and I'll come back leading the pack."

23. The perfect combination

"Not all girls are made of sugar, spice, and everything nice. I'm made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine."

24. Cause they are stylin'

"If I ever let my head down it will be just to admire my shoes."

25. Someone has to lead

"I'm not bossy, I have leadership skills." — Sheryl Sandberg

26. Yup, that's me

"Focused. Intelligent. Motivated. Oh, and cute."

27. Whoever said fries were for sharing ...

"There's no 'we' in fries."

28. No one can bring me down

"Do your squats, eat your vegetables, wear red lipstick, and don't let boys be mean to you."

29. Sparkle sparkle

"Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins."

30. Well, what do you know?

"This is my cup of care. Oh look, it's empty."

31. So where is that pizza btw?

"The difference between pizza and your opinion is that I only asked for pizza."

32. Because you're royalty

"Chin up princess or the crown slips."

33. Never afraid to stand out

"Be a stiletto in a room of flats."

34. Yaaasss

"Be savage, not average."

35. Just try me

"If you treat me like an option, I'll leave you like a choice."

36. Not afraid of anything

"I keep it real cause I'm not afraid to make enemies."

37. Give me the green

"I want a bf — and by bf I mean a Benjamin Franklin as in a hunnit dolla bill boy bye."

38. Game on

"I heard you're a player. Nice to meet you, I'm the coach."

39. Just sayin'

"People say I act like I don't care. It's not an act."

40. Guess I'm famous

"People talk about me behind my back and I just sit here like 'D**n. I got myself a fan club.'"

41. Sizzlin'

"I like my coffee how I like myself: Dark, bitter and too hot for you."

42. We could go back to that

"Please don't ever think that I need you in my life ... cause at one point we didn't know each other and I was doing just fine."

43. Snip snip

"If I cut you off, chances are, you handed me the scissors."

44. Cause I'm a boss

"Even on my worst day I'm killing it."

45. True though

"Before coffee: I hate everybody. After coffee: I feel good about hating everybody."

46. Oh well

"You don't deserve my tears. I guess that's why they ain't there." — Beyonce

47. Every last one

"Life is short. Make every hair flip count."

48. And I throw hard ... really hard

"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

49. Try me

"Underestimate me. That'll be fun."

50. Always

"Stay classy, sassy, and a bit bad a$$y."

Looking for more inspiring quotes and sayings? We got you.

Molly Given is a writer and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life.