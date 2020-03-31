This Is What Prince George Will Look Like All Grown Up

Whoa.

Admit it: We're all obsessed with the Royal Family. Kate and William's wedding was a public holiday in England, and the ceremony is one of the most-watched events in history (with over 72 million people live streaming it on YouTube).

And the birth of Prince George only fueled our obsession even more. One day, this little prince will sit on the throne, but it can be hard to imagine a two-year-old with such power.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Nephew Thomas Dooley Under Psych Evaluation After Drug And Sex-Fueled Night In L.A.

Luckily, you don't have to imagine any longer.

Scientists at the University of Bradford in England have created an age-progression of Prince George. The scientists used software that took George's current facial features, as well as features from his family members, to predict what he'll look like at ages seven, 20, 40, and 60.

RELATED: 9 Awkward Details About Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton's Relationship, Including The Reason Harry And Meghan Are Leaving The Royal Family

This is what Prince George might look like when he's middle aged:

The scientists also did an age-progression for 6-month-old Princess Charlotte.



All photos: University of Bradford

Researchers say their software is 80 percent accurate, but doesn't include factors like diet or environment.

"It's very difficult to 100 percent say this is what the person is going to look like, because there are other things that come into it ... There's environmental issues, there are dieting habits.

RELATED: How Does The British Royal Family Really Feel About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Post-'Megxit'?

So all these things can age people very fast ... but what we assume is a natural age progression," lead researcher Hassan Ugail said.

Hopefully, George's cute, chubby cheeks will stay with him as he grows up.

Samantha Maffucci is a love and entertainment writer.