How Seth Meyers Met Wife Alexi Ashe: Exclusive Interview On Their Relationship

Seth Meyers made us laugh on a weekly basis as a cast member, (eventually head) writer, and "Weekend Update" anchor for "Saturday Night Live" for nearly 13 years, when he took over the reins from Jimmy Fallon as weeknight talk show host on February 24, 2014 — a gig so successful that in 2016, NBC renewed his "Late Night Seth Meyers" contract through 2021.

With his new Netflix hit "Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" streaming on computers everywhere, Meyers' status is secure not only as a successful stand-up comic, but as a stand-up husband to human rights attorney Alexis Ashe Meyers and adoring father of two adorable young boys, Ashe Olsen Meyers and titular "lobby baby" Axel Strahl Meyers.

Soon after their romantic wedding on September 1, 2013, Meyers shared sweet details with us about the evolution of their relationship, including how they met and fell in love, and what makes their marriage work.

"You know, it's not the worst thing in the world to be on 'SNL' and single in New York City," Meyers said of his bachelor days.

But while that chapter closed when he and Ashe Meyers married on Martha's Vineyard, it seems only even better days have followed him since.

Find out what we learned about Alexis Ashe and their relationship during our exclusive interview with late-night host and Netflix star Seth Meyers.

YourTango: Was it love at first sight when you met Alexis?

Seth Meyers: Yes it was. I had a sense that she was the closest I'd ever met to someone who I could see myself with. Pretty much right away.

YourTango: How did you meet?

Seth Meyers: I met her at Chris Kattan's wedding. Her sister [Ariel Ashe, interior designer and co-founder of boutique firm Ashe Leandro] worked in the set design department of "SNL".

YourTango: Now you're even busier with "Late Night". How do you find time for her?

Seth Meyers: My wife is a very smart woman, smarter than me. When I decided with her counsel to take this job, we both understood it's going to be pretty lousy six to nine months, and then it will be a lot better. Once I get in the swing of things, this is a far better job to be married than "SNL" was.

YourTango: Do you share a similar sense of humor?

Seth Meyers: Well, my wife is sillier than I am so that makes me laugh a great deal. I make her laugh, too. But I also make her not laugh, and that's when I know it's time to retire something.

YourTango: What's the secret to keeping your relationship solid?

Seth Meyers: We just have to find time for one another. But you know, my wife works at the Brooklyn D.A.'s office. She's dealing in a far darker world than I am. And she manages to come home and still be bright-eyed and positive. So I have to do the same.

Editor's note: Ashe Meyers now works pro bono as an attorney with Sanctuary for Families, "New York’s leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence."

YourTango: What little things does she do for you to show her love?

Seth Meyers: It's funny, she used to be this incredible curator of all our memories and keep a scrapbook. Every time we went to the Emmy Awards, she would save the ticket. She'd get mad if I lost a name tag. And then after the Golden Globes, I asked if she wanted to save the tickets and she said, "No, I'm done with that."

