How Long It Takes Each Zodiac Sign To Forgive, According To Astrology

Some zodiac signs have the iciest shoulders.

Until you've had to forgive and forget an offense someone has made, you really don't understand why some people hold a grudge for as long as they do.

Forgiveness isn't easy for everyone. In fact, many people don't even know how to forgive in the first place, especially if they're the ones in the wrong. And, like most personality traits, your ability to forgive (or lack thereof) may boil down to astrology.

There are some zodiac signs out there who will hold a grudge against you until they die and even then, there's not a guarantee that their icy shoulder will thaw out at all. These are the zodiac signs that absolutely hate being wrong or having someone try to pick a fight with them. They aren't the type that forgives or forgets easily.

Even if it's an accident or a misunderstanding, these astrology signs tend to be the most unforgiving — or can at least forgive but never forget.

Then, there are other zodiac signs who can't hold a grudge to save their lives – they're like my sister and me, their friendship with you is just too good to fight about for no reason. These are the zodiac signs who would rather just enjoy life and have fun with their friends rather than remember that one time years ago when the two of you got into a fight.

Hey, I get it. If you spend your entire life with all of that negativity built up inside of you, something is going to give eventually.

But I see the value in how both sides of the spectrum deal with grudges. Sometimes, things aren't as deep as they seem, and arguing and holding grudges is just petty.

So which side of the spectrum are you on?

Find out how long each zodiac sign holds a grudge and which ones are quicker to forgive.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries only holds grudges against those who really upset her, and even then it's not for a very long time. She will hold a grudge against you for a day tops before she realizes that she needs to tell you something important or she just wants to hang out with you again.

For her, friendships are meant to have ups and downs – and shouldn't completely go to pieces when they're down. If Aries cares about you, then one little argument isn't going to make her stop talking to you forever. She just needs 24 hours or so to hold a grudge about whatever is bothering her before you two can make up again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus will hold a grudge until she dies – and then maybe not even forgive you then. If she had her petty way, she'd probably even add it to her will that she is still holding a grudge against you so that you can think about it for the rest of your life. In other words, Taurus is one of the biggest grudge-holders of astrology.

She's incredibly stubborn and hates being wrong, so she'll often hold a grudge just because you didn't agree with her that she's always right. When she does realize that she's wrong, she'll be adult enough to apologize, but if she truly believes she's right, you'll never hear her wasting her breath trying to clear the air with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini doesn't have the attention span to hold a grudge against anyone, which is actually a good thing. When something bothers her, she will hash it out right then and there – she's never one to hold things in when she's upset.

And as for grudges, there's a good chance she's going to want to tell you something later, so she can only hold a grudge against you for less than a minute. Gemini just wants to have fun with her friends and she doesn't believe that grudge actually solves anything. If she doesn't want you in her life anymore, she'll say it. Otherwise, she's quick to forgive and forget.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is one of the more emotional zodiac signs, so it's common for her to get caught up in how she's feeling and let that dictate how she handles arguments and other things that upset her (rather than try to be logical about it). When she holds a grudge against someone, she can do it for years, especially if she doesn't feel like she got closure from it.

Grudges aren't something Cancer enjoys, but she'll hold a grudge against you out of necessity. She's really just trying to show herself some self-care by not giving in to people who have hurt her. She definitely wants to forgive you, don't get me wrong, but it's not being able to forget that leads to these years-long grudges.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo believes that everyone in her life is there for a reason – and if she can't find a good reason for you to stick around, she's going to get rid of you. She will do everything she can and more to keep any kind of negativity out of her life, including holding a grudge against you until you get the point.

Leo can (and will) hold a grudge until she dies. She will definitely let you know that she doesn't want you in her life around first, but if you can't take the hint or if you hurt her really bad, she'll go straight to icing you out. She has a ton more friends and a very successful professional life that getting rid of one person isn't going to make her feel anything... she's cold, ice cold.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is known to hold grudges for months on end, but only when she deems it absolutely necessary. She's another one of those zodiac signs that will always try to work it out with you first – because she's an adult and not a petty child – but when you don't get the hint, she'll give you the cold shoulder.

Virgo hates when anyone tries to compromise her integrity. She knows that she can be very intense, but that's just Virgo. She can get over most things pretty quickly, but if anyone tries to make her feel bad for the kind of person she is, she won't stand for it and she'll hold a grudge until you apologize sincerely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra absolutely hates holding grudges, especially since she's always about love and happiness. She will do whatever she can to make sure that her friendship with you stays intact, no matter how messy the argument between you two.

Of course, like any zodiac sign, Libra has her limits to what she will tolerate. Usually Libra never holds a grudge. She will work things out with you until you make up and can be friends again. But if you really, really hurt her – like, so badly that she can barely look at you without getting upset – then she will hold a grudge forever and never feel bad about it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio will hold a grudge forever... and then some. She might seem like she's being unreasonable, but in reality, she's just protecting her heart from anything bad. She's the kind of zodiac sign who works hard and loves harder, so when she gets into a really nasty argument with someone, her immediate response is to give them the cold shoulder.

One of Scorpio's biggest fears in life is to forgive the wrong person and let them hurt her for a second or third time. Even if you and she have known each other for years, her first response will still be to hold a grudge, just so that she can protect herself from anything negative and heartbreaking. It's not always the right response, but Scorpio doesn't care.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius isn't known for holding grudges for very long. She just wants to chill out and have fun, so unless you intentionally hurt her feelings, she isn't going to hold anything over your head just so you can apologize every day for the rest of your life. Usually, Sagittarius will hold a grudge against you for a few day max before she forgets.

Leave it to Sagittarius to get mad one day and then ask you if you want to hang out with her before the week is over. And when you ask her if she's still mad at you, she'll probably say something like, "Oh, I totally forgot about that!" She doesn't care about keeping negativity around, so don't expect her grudges to last long at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn has had her entire life planned out since she can remember: get a sweet job (and be the boss), start her own family, have an amazing group of friends she can count on for everything, and never let anyone control her or manipulate her. If you're not a part of her plan, she will ice you out faster than any other zodiac sign.

Capricorn does not have time for BS or negative people. She can hold a grudge forever because she does not forgive and she never forgets. More than that, though, she wants you to know that you can't just get away with hurting her feelings or upsetting her. It's a harsh sentence, but Capricorn knows that life is way too short to let people dictate her life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is one of those zodiac signs who sometimes loves her friends more than she loves herself. She would do absolutely anything for her friends – besides giving up who she is. When it comes to holding grudges, she can hold one for a year or so and only when she feels really hurt.

In reality, Aquarius hates holding grudges at all, but when she's really upset, she can't help but put you on hold until she figures a few things out. After a year or so (this is when she's really been hurt), she'll try to make up with you again, but if she's not feeling it (she really trusts vibes and her gut), she'll change her mind and let you know that making up isn't worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces hates getting her feelings hurt, but rather than apologize just so that she can keep a friend around, she holds grudges until she can work things out on her own. When you've really upset Pisces, you can almost guarantee that she doesn't want an apology or to talk with you – at least not right now.

Pisces will hold a grudge against you for a few months at most before coming back to you to make things up. She might not like getting her feelings hurt, but she hates losing someone special even more. She will try her hardest to forgive and forget but only if she knows that you'll try, too; she knows that friendships don't last if both people don't work on them.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment and feminism and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes. She plans on writing a non-fiction book in the future.