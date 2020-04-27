Why Each Zodiac Sign Refuses To Delete Tinder (Even If They've Already Found A Match)

Finding a match is great, but what happens next?

So, you finally found "the one" on one of your dating apps. And if it was Tinder, specifically, you're even more lucky, since this app is mostly known for hook-ups.

Why, then, are you not able to bring yourself to delete Tinder, even though you're perfectly happy? It may have a lot to do with your zodiac sign.

Hopeless romantics from all walks of life turn to Tinder to seek love, companionship, or connection. Tinder, which tries to facilitate these through constant swiping, matching, and messaging, has become one of the most popular online dating apps for singles.

But what happens once these singles are taken off the market by one of their matches? It's not that you're unhappy with who you're with right now, but maybe you're still into looking... just in case.

After entering a relationship, it would make sense for both parties to delete Tinder, since, theoretically, Tinder’s job is complete. However, for many, this is much easier said than done.

Why does each zodiac sign have so much difficulty deleting Tinder, according to astrology?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries is always searching for something, and they’re always in a competition to find it first. There’s no doubt this determination would manifest itself as an insatiable quest for love.

In its early stages, their quest will be fueled by confidence and optimism (especially when the matches start piling up), but their impatience, moodiness, and short temper may get the best of them when it comes time to commit.

If all goes right, and a match manages not to infuriate them enough, Aries will give them a chance. Still, Aries is impulsive and aggressive, and they won’t give up on the prospects of possibly finding something better.

To an Aries, deleting Tinder means accepting their current situation enough to enjoy it, instead of itching to move on to potentially greater prospects.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus has a massive appetite for power, but they become queasy at the thought of having to compromise. On Tinder, they’ll have the best chances if they can curb their stubborn, possessive nature in favor of letting their reliability and devotion shine through.

Once they find a match, Taurus will hope to satisfy their desires for romance, touch, and sensual connection. But will their match be enough for them to feel completely fulfilled?

If not, deleting Tinder won’t be an option; it’ll feel like they’re compromising, instead of getting exactly what they want.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Social and fun-loving Gemini would be thrilled to find a meaningful connection on Tinder. But merely finding it wouldn’t be enough for them to delete the app.

Sure, they’ll be affectionate to their current match, but their distaste for being confined, along with their curiosity for what else might be out there, will prevent them from going all in.

Gemini loves talking to others and can’t stand the thought of being alone. They also hate routine, so without some kind of constant reignition of the sparks between them, their match may have trouble keeping their attention.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer is extremely sensitive, emotional, and intuitive; all of these can either help or hinder their success in finding matches. If they do find a match, Cancer will be fiercely loyal, and may even become attached; however, this loyalty will be tested by Cancer’s pessimistic, suspicious, and insecure nature.

The relationship may further be complicated by Cancer’s unwillingness to reveal details about their personal life. This may make it more difficult for Cancer to let their guard down and get close to someone.

Having so many doubts about the strength of their connection will keep Cancer from fully committing by giving up Tinder. If the current match doesn’t work out, having a backup plan (or more than one) will come in handy for Cancer, who would be distraught at the loss of such a close connection.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo has no shortage of self-confidence, so finding a match on Tinder would be relatively easy. Despite this, keeping it may be a challenge, due to Leo’s inflexibility, stubbornness, arrogance, and insistence on being treated like royalty.

Leo likes being seen by others as irresistible, and an endless list of Tinder matches would be highly desirable for them. They also hate being ignored by others.

For Leo, deleting Tinder would keep them from feeling the admiration of others they thrive on.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo’s loyalty and kindness would serve them well when trying to find a match, but they may be too practical and analytical to see it through.

Virgo sees the world through a realistic lens, is quick to find fault in themselves or others, and prioritizes work over play. All of this spells disaster for any meaningful, lasting connection built through online dating apps.

Even if they are lucky enough to find a match they feel comfortable with, Virgo will have trouble overlooking their flaws, so they will still keep Tinder around just in case it doesn’t work out.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra hates being alone, so having Tinder to keep them occupied is of paramount importance to them. Their fair-mindedness and willingness to share with others will give them an advantage when it comes to connecting with a potential mate.

However, their indecisive nature and fear of potential confrontations will prevent them from committing to someone enough to delete Tinder. Tinder gives them an escape from self-pity and provides them with an outlet to be sociable.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio’s Tinder use is fueled by their passion, dedication, and desire for varied emotional experience. Though they’ll work hard to find a match, feeling comfortable enough around them to delete Tinder would be a challenge.

Jealousy and suspicion can mess with anyone, but Scorpio, in particular, has a hard time overcoming these. They also place a high value on the truth and dislike dishonesty, yet they have trouble revealing their own secrets.

All of these qualities will prevent Scorpio from letting their guard down enough to let go of Tinder.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is extroverted, optimistic, and enthusiastic, and these qualities benefit them when trying to find matches on Tinder. Despite this, they would likely have difficulty deleting the app, for a few reasons.

Freedom is extremely important to Sagittarius, and committing fully to one person may make them feel constrained. Also, they may become increasingly impatient with their current match, and thus use the app to search for someone potentially better.

Finally, Sagittarius’ tendency to say what’s on their mind may drive matches away quickly, forcing them to revisit Tinder sooner than they may have liked.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn has a reputation for being practical and serious, so it’s hard to imagine them letting their guard down long enough to fully commit to one of their matches and delete Tinder. What’s more, several of Capricorn’s qualities could get in the way of solidifying a connection with a match.

Capricorn sometimes acts like a know-it-all, which may end a Tinder relationship before it even begins. Also, at times, Capricorn can be condescending and unforgiving, neither of which would serve them well in the Tinder landscape.

Finally, Capricorn is known for expecting the worst, so chances are they wouldn’t feel hopeful enough to put all their eggs in one basket.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius’ optimism and strong social skills would both be beneficial when looking for matches on Tinder. However, deleting the app may be especially difficult for Aquarius because of their high, somewhat unrealistic expectations.

Emotional expression is not something they are comfortable with, so getting close to matches would be a challenge. In addition, Aquarius’ independence and uncompromising nature may keep them from fully committing to someone.

Aquarius dislikes limitations, and, to them, deleting Tinder would be the equivalent of limiting themselves to just one person.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is compassionate and friendly, and they strive for perfection in their social relationships.

If they don’t feel that their match is perfect, it would be hard for them to fully commit and give up Tinder. Tinder could also allow them to escape from their reality (and, if necessary, even their current relationship).

Another possible explanation is that Pisces sees Tinder as somewhat of a middle-ground between complete isolation and unwavering commitment. Getting to have the best of both worlds would be appealing to Pisces, who enjoys both being alone and having a romantic connection.

Roman Chiarello is a writer and aspiring journalist who writes about astrology, relationships, and lifestyle topics.