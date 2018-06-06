What It Means When Your Boyfriend Likes Other Girls' Photos On Social Media, According To His Zodiac Sign

Here's what your boyfriend liking other girls' pictures on social media really means!

It happens. A couple gets comfortable, and a girl is sitting on the couch scrolling through her Facebook, Instagram or some other social media feed and a notification pops up that her boyfriend — who is sitting next to her — has liked another girl's picture.

She opens up the other woman's profile and scans through her photo album, only to find that not only did he like the cute selfie she has on her profile page, but all of her pics — and he's been liking them for quite some time.

It's enough to make a person jealous and insecure, but the real question is why do men like other girls' photos on social media when they're in a supposedly happy relationship?

In this day and age, there needs to be one book that is universally recognized as the book for social media etiquette. It seems like as the days go by there are more and more layers of this whole thing when comparing and contrasting people’s intentions vs. their actions.

Yes, some people micro-cheat on social media, but liking someone's pic could mean a lot of other things, too.

Sometimes it even seems like it’s impossible to do so when you take into account the way each of us was raised, where we were raised, and even our zodiac sign when it comes to where our priorities lie. There are just so many factors, and astrology can be one of them.

With that being said, wouldn’t you like to know how someone’s zodiac sign plays a role in someone always criticizing your posts on Instagram? Someone sub-tweeting you on Twitter or maybe why your boyfriend likes other girls’ pictures on Instagram.

Yeah, that last one probably has you taking the word curious to a completely different level.

If you’re taken and your boyfriend is guilty of liking other girls' photos I’m sure you ask yourself the following questions all of the time: Why would he disrespect me like that? Does he even see it as wrong? Should I see it as wrong?

Before we jump into this you should probably know that what pictures they’re liking, how frequently they’re liking them, and their personal relationship with these girls are all important factors to take into account before you jump to any conclusions.

With that being said, here’s the most likely reason your man does this, according to astrology and his zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

An Aries would be guilty of double-tapping too much for two main reasons.

They’re known for being enthusiastic being and they enjoy being the first to do something. Therefore they’re the type of person that you typically would see under someone’s post saying “first like.” This genuinely is because they enjoy being first.

They’re also known for being honest. Therefore if you ask them why they do this and they give you an answer that you may not like, then there’s little reason you have to suspect that they’re lying.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If a Taurus does this on a regular basis you may or may not have something to worry about. It’s actually hit or miss.

A Taurus is known for being overprotective and devoted to whatever they give their time to. With that being said, one can look at their man’s page and say, “hmm, he’s liking all of her pictures because he feels devoted to her and wants her to know that.” On the other hand, a girl may think to herself “he’s with me, though, and Tauruses are devoted to whoever they’re in a relationship with, so we’re good.” Therefore no need to overreact to this social media gesture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Out of all of the signs, a Gemini is one where you have the least to worry about them liking another girl’s picture. The reason why is because Geminis are very social beings. They’re just communicative and ready for fun. This means they’re probably up to date with the latest trends as well.

Therefore, if a girl has trendy and/or funny captions, that may be the only thing continually making him like all of her posts. They also have a wide variety of interests in life so many things peak their interests. With that being said, there’s a better chance that your man is interested in something in the other girl’s life more than he is interested in her.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers are very intuitive, sympathetic and by instinct attached to people around them. They’re loyal beings. Therefore, in this case, it will matter what your man’s relationship is like with the girl whose pictures he likes.

If he knew her before he followed her on Instagram, he’s simply just keeping in touch from a distance or being a loyal friend. If he didn’t know her before following her then he may just sympathize with her.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leos are creative, warm-hearted, and humorous. With that being said, if they follow others on Instagram who are like them, they’ll most likely show support by doing a lot of double-tapping. Therefore, even if it’s a girl, that’s all it could be.

It’s actually even more likely if it’s a girl whose posts they like due to the societal expectation of guys being tough and not warm-hearted, and women being the opposite. Personally, I hate this norm, but it’s very real.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos harp on the smallest of details in life and therefore try and notice everything. They are the type who most likely will fall asleep with their phone in their hand because it’s that hard for them to not be actively seeing what others are doing out there in the world.

However, it makes it hard to tell a person’s intentions when they’re paying this much attention to others on social media. Therefore this zodiac sign you may have to watch closely to see what photos they’re liking and if there’s any pattern to it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras, more than any other sign absolutely hate being alone. They like peace and harmony to be within each and every one of their relationships. Therefore if your man continuously likes another girl’s pictures, there’s a good chance they’re just being a nice guy and have no feelings towards them whatsoever. So there’s a slim chance they’re up to something. Don’t take it personally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are known for being very emotional, passionate beings, and really good friends. With that being said, like Cancers, when they persistently support someone on social media they could just be being a good friend. However, because they’re emotion-driven you’ll want to watch their actions outside of social media if they have access to this person in real life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians are probably the most curious out of all of the zodiac signs. They’re also extroverted, generous, and have interests in things like food & travel. So let’s unpack that. Being curious and extroverted, they’re going to like a lot of pictures by instinct because they’ll keep their eyes on a lot of different things going on in the world, and will like interacting with others.

Having an interest in food & travel means they’ll also like a lot of pictures by habit because there are so many different social media posts about those two things. Lastly, if they’re generous they’re going to double-tap if it’s a post from a person or company they heavily support because this day and age most of us look at likes as a form of support.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are very responsible, disciplined, and good at self-control. With that being said, regardless of what posts they like, you don’t need to be alarmed about your man liking another girl’s pictures. They’re mature and more responsible than most to know better than to screw up your relationship with them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are deep thinkers and also optimists. However, they deeply fear emotional expression. Therefore, what’s one way that a person can express their approval for someone or something without showing too much emotion and/or having face-to-face contact? The answer is by double-tapping.

So if your man is an Aquarius and he likes a lot of pictures from other girls, let him be, it’s his way of liking things the shy way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are very friendly people, who also like to help others as much as possible. Once again liking someone’s photo is not only a way to “help someone out” these days, but it’s also a way to be friendly. Lastly, they have a deep interest in visual media. So this can perfectly explain why they like pictures so easily by instinct.

Eric Webb is a contributor for YourTango.