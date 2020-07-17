20 Cute Texts To Make Him Fall Even More In Love With You

Make his day!

How often do you really put forth the effort to make him smile? Men deserve to feel needed and wanted just like we desire to be, ladies.

I don’t know about you, but I love getting a random text of endearment from my man. It lets me know that he’s thinking about me no matter how near or far apart we are or what’s going on in his day.

His cute texts also remind me that he isn’t too “cool” to express his feelings and reassure me how lucky he feels to have me by his side.

We should want to make our man feel this way, too! Don’t go all out on Valentine’s Day or his birthday, but fail to show him the same endearment or love on the days in between. You wouldn’t appreciate it if those were the only times he did it for you, would you?

If you’re looking for a few examples on how to show your man you’re still feeling him just as much as the first day you started seeing each other, it really isn’t that difficult. A text is a simple, easy way to get the ball rolling.

Here are 20 cute texts to send him and put a smile on his face.

1. Listening to [insert song] and it reminds me of you.

2. You make me so happy.

3. Just wanted to remind you of how much I love you.

4. I can’t wait to get my hands on you later.

5. Meet me for lunch? I hate going the whole day without seeing you.

6. Remember when [insert memory here]. That always brings a smile to my face.

7. You’re so sexy, babe.

8. I picked up wine and a movie for later. You choose the food. Love you.

9. How did I get so lucky?

10. I miss you.

11. I’m so proud to call you mine, babe. Just a reminder.

12. [insert sexy picture].

13. Overheard someone talking about how unhappy they were in their relationship. I couldn’t relate. Thank you for being you.

14. Babe! Guess what?! [wait for reply] I love you. (It's corny, but I promise he’ll think it’s at least a little bit cute.)

15. I’ve been thinking about you all day.

16. When you get off, make sure you're free for the rest of the night. I’ve got plans for you! [insert mood-appropriate emoji]

17. You really do bring out the best in me. Thanks, babe.

18. I just finished [insert current project he knows about]. Couldn’t have done it without your support!

19. You are such a hardworking man. I appreciate you, baby.

20. If you’re having a bad day, don’t worry about it. I have every intention of making sure your night is amazing.

Again, these are just a few examples of CUTE texts to make him smile, but ultimately, it’s just letting him know how much you care for him.

If you have a good man in your life, it’s important to make sure he knows that. He needs to be reminded of how special he is to you! Don’t be shy — make that man’s day!

Isis Nezbeth is Editor-in-chief of Prime Fifty-Two Magazine, brand ambassador, freelance writer, beer and coffee connoisseur, and co-host of the Thoughts On Tap Podcast.