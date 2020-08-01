100 Good Night Text For Her Examples That'll Give Her The Sweetest Dreams

Good night, babe!

One of the hardest things you have to do at the end of the day is tell your partner goodnight.

Whether you don't live together or you're away from home, going to sleep separately is difficult because you want to be with them so bad at that moment.

The biggest thing couples want is to have their significant other fall asleep in their arms just to wake up and be the first thing either one of you see in the morning.

It's not exactly the same, but if sending your partner a sweet good night text will make her smile before she goes to bed and will keep you on her mind when she drifts off into her dreams.

Take a moment and make her feel special each night. You probably don't even know how much it means to her for you to take a moment to send her a special text each day.

Here are some of the best good night texts for her to fall asleep to.

1. “I’ll tell you how much I love you every night and work all day to prove it to you. You are everything to me and I wish you a good night, dear. Sweet dreams.”

2. “The events of the day are the motivation to well tomorrow. Goodnight to one fantastic person in my world. Rest well for tomorrow’s challenge.”

3. “I wish I could fall asleep beside you and wake up with you. It’s a wish that will undoubtedly come true someday, and I can’t wait. Goodnight, sweetheart.”

4. "I want to end the day by telling you how beautiful you are and how much your presence lights up my body. You are the prettiest girl of my heart. Goodnight and sleep tight"

5. "In sleep, we must be apart, my love, but rest assured for I will dream of you till we meet again. Goodnight, my darling. Wishing you a sweet night with peaceful sleep and tender dreams."

6. "With good night love message, wishing you the sweetest dreams as you drift off to sleep. Good night my love!"

7. "There are a lot of days which have passed and yet there are many to come. Among all those days I will not let this night go by without telling you that I love you and may all your dreams come true. Goodnight my love."

8. "Good night my darling and sleep tight because you will have a hard day tomorrow. Remember that I am always with you, even if I am not with you physically, but in the mind permanently. Sweet dreams my love."

9. "Finally, the night has come and it is the time when I’m lying on the bed and missing you and just praying for your sweet dreams. Good night beautiful."

10. "Every day I spend with you is the new best day of my life. Can’t wait for the morning. Good night baby."

11. "When we are apart in sleep, the dream of you keeps me company. So for you, I leave this persisting message: even in the darkest night, the light of your love shows me the way. Good night my sweetheart."

12. "My nights are longer, my dreams sweeter, and my days beautiful. You remain the best thing that happened to me as long as I breathe. I have you in my heart for as long as I live on earth. I want you to know that every day."

13. "I want you forever, dear because you’ve got ten times of what I want in a woman. But for now, close your eyes and sleep. I hope to see you in dreamland."

14. “I won’t sleep well if I don’t send these sweet night wishes. My night isn’t good till you read this text with smiles. I love you, baby.”

15. “Just say ‘Sweet dreams’ before you sleep every night because the hopes of an angel come true faster. I will keep loving you from here as you make our wishes come true.”

16. “Our love weighs a ton, but the thought of you on my mind weighs nothing. You will always be on my mind as I love you from the night to the bright morning.”

17. “In your dreams, I will stand next to you. If you ever need anything, whisper my name and see me coming. Goodnight, sweet dreams.”

18. “During the day, I think of you. When I sleep, I dream of you. It’s impossible not loving you. Have a good night, my priceless diamond.”

19. “As you hug your pillow with those cute eyes closed. I hope I am the last thing you think of before you go to bed? You mean the world to me.”

20. “It’s romantic in dreamland, and I wish you a good night, my love. Dream of me as you close your eyes because I will wait for you on the other side.”

21. "Every night you remind me of all the beautiful things in life. Your stunning hair surrounds you like a nimbus and I just want to look at your beauty. But, for now, all I can do is to send you this SMS and my admiration. Good night darling."

22. "Even in my wildest dreams, I could never imagine a love as sweet as yours. So tonight as I close my eyes, I dream of the morning when I can see you again because nothing in my own imagination will ever come close to the reality of your embrace. Goodnight my love."

23. "As you fall asleep, know that you are the last thing I think about at night and the first thing on my mind in the morning. Sweet dreams my love."

24. "My love for you increases with every passing day. Sometimes, I cannot imagine how I could possibly love you more than I do today, but every morning, all my doubts are gone. I can’t wait for tomorrow to love you even more. Have a goodnight my love."

25. "I just want to say, good night, sweet prince, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

26. "I was very happy today with you, I’m so thankful to you and I would like to say thanks for tomorrow in advance. Goodnight sweetheart."

27. “You don’t compete with the moon, the stars, or the earth because you mean everything to me. You mean everything beyond the moon, stars, and the universe combined.”

28. “I can’t sleep tonight because the thoughts of you just flooded my mind, and I stayed longer and longer awake. Thinking of what life with you will be like. I can feel the beauty that awaits us.”

29. “Nights are longer than the day because you will sleep away from me. I want you to know that I miss and love you. Nothing can beat that.”

30. “You’ll forever stay in my heart, especially tonight. With the shining stars and bright moon, I wish you the best of the night as you sleep.”

31. "Our love is on the rise, Day and Night. Sweet dreams are my wishes for you tonight when you shut your eyes from the world. I cherish you in my heart all day and night."

32. "For your touch, I will hold a press conference. For your love, I will build a replica of the White House. To tell you Goodnight, I’ll send this text."

33. "I am sending sweet dreams your way. Make sure you catch some as they fly around you."

34. "Even when you sleep, our love is awake. That romantic feeling will never fade because the thought of you makes my world come alive. Have a good night, my dear."

35. "Sun is upset and the moon is happy, because the sun is missing you, and the moon is gonna be with you for the rest of the night, have a wonderful night."

36. "I miss you so much tonight, my dear love. You are so far away from me. I wish I could fly to be in your arms tonight. That is what will make me feel alright. If there is anything greater than love, that is what I feel for you. Goodnight, the King of my heart."

37. "As the darkness of the night covers my mind and body like a blanket, your memory is like the moon that shines above me, keeping me company through the night. Have a goodnight my love."

38. "I have sent your way the most comforting pillow comprised of my warm wishes and a huge blanket made up of my care for you so that my love you may have the most comforting sleep in the whole wide world. Goodnight sweetheart!"

39. "Sleep well because my love is the wings to cover you and my hug and kiss are the warmth to give you pleasure. Good night darling."

40. "I am always instantly transported to paradise every time you give me a good night kiss because it tells me how much you love and care for me. Good night, my dear."

41. “Your love has attacked my mind and won my heart. You remain the queen of my heart because you control my emotions tonight and forever.”

42. “Every night as I hold my chest, I noticed that what I feel for you is untouchable. The cool breeze beat my face, and I know that my love for you keeps expanding every day.”

43. “The night is golden when I text you goodnight, enticing when I think of you and beautiful when you are all on my mind. Goodnight love.”

44. “Your love is all I need tonight. The night won’t end if I don’t confess how much I love you. Have a good night’s rest and keep our love growing.”

45. “Nothing competes with what I feel for you in the morning, afternoon, night. I will always show you, my love, at every point in time. Goodnight lovely.”

46. “Saying goodnight isn’t enough for a precious angel like you. Look out of your window and hear me telling the moon and stars to stand right on your roof.”

47. “Relax and listen to me singing for you. Observe and see me lying right next to you. Relax and allow me to love you tonight and forever.”

48. “Each time I say goodnight and sweet dreams, it signifies that my love for you is accurate and sincere. Baby close your eyes and enjoy this love to dreamland.”

49. “Feel the breeze and enjoy the calmness of the night. That’s how my world is when you became the love of my life. Have a goodnight, darling.”

50. “Even if my message is to say goodnight, I will still let you know that you’re all I think of tonight. I love you, bunny. Goodnight.”

51. "I don’t dream about you, because I can never fall asleep thinking about you. Goodnight my love, have a sweet dream."

52. "You know that I’m not the biggest romantic in the world and I cannot write beautiful words. Your love make me smile and I want to sign the most beautiful songs in this world. With all my heart I wish you sweet dreams. I really care about you. Goodnight my love."

53. "Another day is over. It’s nice to know that there’s someone who makes my day fulfilled and fun. Thank you for the inspiration. I’m sending my warm hugs and kisses as I wish my sweetest goodnight for you. Goodnight my Darling, my Love, my Angel."

54. "Another day of my life is about to end, but I am not sad or worried about it all, because I ended up being with you. The one and constant in my life, who is always there for me no matter what. My dear love, you deserve all the happiness in the world. Good night love and sweet dreams babe."

55. "I think of you as soon as I wake up and then again before I fall asleep. You see, you’re never out of my thoughts. Have a goodnight my love!"

56. "The darkest times in my life are those times when you are away from me. In such times, the darkness is so black it leaves me lost. Babe, please never take your love away from me because my life can never be complete without you in it. I love and need you so much, darling. Good night babe."

57. "Look up in the sky, you’ll see all those beautiful, sparkling stars. But they can’t beat the beauty of your eyes. I will think of you as I turn in tonight. Have the sweetest dream babe, good night love!"

58. “You fit me entirely right, but I can’t hold you tight. Because you’re lying down miles away. But my love will reach you. I love you, darling.”

59. “My love is for you in the morning, afternoon, and night. It’s even stronger at night because you’re all I can think of as I lay down on this bed.”

60. “Closing my eyes to sleep is unbearable because I spent the whole day without seeing you. Goodnight, my charming princess. I know I will see your beautiful face in dreamland.”

61. “I spent all day thinking of you. It’s night already and I’m saying goodnight. I know I will see you when I close my eyes and I can’t wait to have you in dreamland.”

62. “The night won’t be complete if you don’t think about me before you sleep. Sleep isn’t total if you don’t dream of me.”

63. "As long as time doesn’t stand still, my love for you will increase with no decrease. Even when we are miles apart, I can still feel you in my heart. That’s what matters. Goodnight, my girl."

64. "I will love you till the rain turns to Ice cream. I will be there with you until the ocean water tastes like coke and honey tastes like salt. You will remain the one for me forever. I wish you a good night as you sleep."

65. "I will instead be the messenger who brings all your sweet dreams than the king of your nightmares. I will be the best thing you keep wishing to have."

66. "You are my light when I’m in dark, you are my good thoughts of mind….thank you for being in my life. Goodnight my love." 67. "Leave all your worries aside, and close your eyes and sleep. Many thoughts may ponder your mind and deep, but, this shall too pass. For a new dawn, wish you a lovely night!"

68. "When you lay to sleep, erase all worries because my love will form a warm blanket around your loveliness to keep you safe. Good night honey I love you." 69. "After a day so exhausting and life so rewarding let us take a break from all the business and have a sweet, sound yet tight sleep. Good night love and have sweet dreams." 70. "From me to my love: It is a sweet good night message to my sweetheart. I wish I was there to see your smile, watch you drift peacefully off to sleep, your cute lashes fluttering softly against your tanned skin. I hope your dreams will be as wonderful as the love you’ve brought into my life. Right now, I’ll have to settle for the next best thing which is wishing you good night love and sweet dreams!" 71. "I feel hot in the winter and cold during the summer. That’s because the thought of you does more than magic to my body and soul." 72. "May your pillow be soft, your blankets be warm, and your mind be filled with thoughts of how much I love you. Good night my love, I miss you."

73. "I sent the wind to whisper my love to you. So tonight, when you feel the gentle breeze across your face and hear the soft rustling of the trees, that’s the wind relaying how much I love you. Goodnight my love." 74. "Although the sun has set on this day, it will never set on our love. Our love will shine bright in the night like the stars above and it will last through all eternity. It will forever burn brightly, shining light on each aspect of our lives. We’ll speak again when the sun rises. I love you, always and forever. Sweet dreams my darling." 75. "Since I couldn’t find the perfect good night message to my sweetheart, the night will play its music tonight. It’ll sing of my love and of my affection for the loveliness that is you. You’ll hear my music in your sleep. Sleep tight, my angel." 76. "Night gives a sense of being of the shiny starts that you are seeing. Look outside and feel the pure air. There is peace in every corner everywhere. It’s the time to sleep and rest. And wait for the best to come in your life on a new day. Wishing you a lovely good night!" 77. "I live for the day that my dream will come true and wake up next to you. Good night honey, I love so much you. Have sweet dreams until then!" 78. "The sun has gone home to bed, darkness has come to take its place. Let the earth render sweet music and lull you sleep. Kisses." 79. "Close your eyes, clear your mind, and listen closely as the stars climb the night sky to hang above your restful sleep. Good night my dear!" 80. "When I say my goodnight prayers, you’re the first thing I thank God for. You’re my morning star shining brightly beside me. I’m asking Him to send extra love to you tonight since I can’t be by your side. Sweet dreams, honey."

81. “The sky has all the stars; they all shine so brightly. If I wish so hard enough, my dreams may come true, and I’ll wake up right next to you.”

82. "The darts of the enemy flying all about will not come close to you. Tonight I’m entrusting you in the arms of the Almighty to keep you safe. Good night honey, I love you."

83. "How lucky am I that you’re the last thing I think about before I fall asleep and the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning. Maybe I couldn’t find a romantic good night message to my sweetheart, but I hope that you find dreams as wonderful as the love you’ve brought into my life. Have a good night rest."

84. "Good night, sleep tight, can’t wait to see your smile in the morning so bright!"

85. "Time to relax and unwind. You are my everything. May your dreams be sweet, and know as you sleep that you’re on my mind. We’ll always be together, our love. Tonight and always. Sleep tight, my love!"

86. "Doesn’t it bring comfort to know that we have each other, through the good times and the bad, day in and day out. I know you’ll make me strong. You’re gonna make me happy. You’re gonna make me smile. As this day comes to a close, may that comfort bring you a calm and restful night’s sleep, my sweet dear."

87. "As I fall asleep to the sound of the crickets chirping outside of my window, the excitement is building within me to hear the birds singing in the morning. My love is laughing in the rain. It is nice and gentle. It’s then that I’ll know we’re mere moments from being together again. Sweet dreams."

88. "Your love is a protective covering. Even when I’m asleep, I know I’m safe with you. Thank you and do have a pleasant night. Good night honey, I love you."

89. "I wish I had the words to tell you how much you mean to me, but no matter how much I try, they never sound right. I will dream of you all night."

90. “The reasons I fell in love with you are infinite. Even if I count one star for each reason I want you in my life forever, I will still run out of stars. Goodnight dear, I love you.”

91. "Whenever I am down, all I need to do in order to feel good is just remind myself that I have someone like you in my life. You’re all I need in this life, and I love you from the bottom of my heart. Good night, sweetheart, and may angels guard you as you sleep."

92. "Goodnight my love, goodnight my dear. It’s just the night, though shall not fear, feel the warmth of my embrace and thank God for His grace."

93. “I am saying a little prayer to God, asking for one favor. For you to have a good night’s rest as you close your eyes tonight and see the beautiful ray of the sun when you wake in the morning.”

94. "It is senseless to wish you a good night because you won’t have it, as I am not with you tonight, so at least, sleep tight, darling."

95. "Don’t fear, today monsters won’t visit you as I will protect your sleep. Kisses and good night."

96. "Even if you’re tired after a hard day and do not look 100 percent, I’ll always love you 1,000 percent! Good night."

97. "My favorite, I promise that this is the last night you will spend alone. We will be together tomorrow. Good night."

98. "I know that it is tough for you to fall asleep without me, let it be the biggest nuisance in your life. Soon we will never be apart, sweet dreams."

99. "Every night you are particularly beautiful, your stunning hair surrounds you like a nimbus. I just want to look at your beauty, but, for now, all I can do is to send you this message and my admiration. Good night."

100. "My dear, I hope that this night will be different from other nights and you will finally get enough sleep. Sweet dreams."

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.