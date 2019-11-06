How To Make A Man Fall In Love With You In 9 Easy Steps (Yes, Really!)

Spoiler alert: There really is a magic formula.

You’ve met your dream guy and things are going pretty well, but how can you be sure that he’s as head over heels for you as you are for him?

If you’ve ever fallen hard for someone, you know the most frustrating (and fun) thing about it can be trying to gain their attention and earn their returned love.

If you want to know how to get a guy not only to like you, but how to make a man fall deeply in love with and want to build a life with you, you want to prove yourself as someone worthy of his time and affection.

But it’s never just as easy as casting a magic spell to make it all go well, is it?

Relationships take time, dedication, and a steady mix of patience to work out right. After all, you’re trying to build a life with someone, and that’s no easy task. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a method to all of the madness or a way to get someone to notice the depth of your love and give you some of that adoration in return.

A good relationship is like a dance. It requires two people giving their all and learning the steps to work with each other so they don’t crush a lot of toes. And like a good dance, there are steps you can take in your relationship to help make it flow smoothly, and keep you from stepping all over your partner by accident.

Relationships need a lot of effort, but sometimes it’s not easy to figure out where you should be directing that effort. Want to be more successful in dating? Then you’ll want to follow these simple steps for how to make a man fall in love with you, because believe it or not, there is actually a formula. It might not be magic, but it’s as close to a magic as you can get — and it’s also far more reliable.

Just how does such a thing work?

Well, you’re going to want to remember the acronym MAGNETICS — and get ready to get loved up!

Without further ado, here's how to make a guy fall deeply in love with you in 9 easy steps.

1. M is for Masculinity

A man wants a woman who just "gets" him. He wants her radiance and femininity to draw him in the way his masculine energy attracts her. He wants a woman who appreciates his ability to protect, provide and solve problems. He wants her to admire him for his steadiness and sense of calm under pressure. He doesn't want to feel emasculated because he's way more logical and analytical and doesn't (necessarily) cry at sappy movies.

In short, he wants a woman who sees him as the hero he's always wanted to be — and when you really get that you just might be shocked at how heroic he truly is in his heart and soul. Ladies, that is the real greatness of a man. For the right reason or cause, he would literally die for you. Now if that's not a hero, what is?

2. A is for Acceptance

Now when it comes to "getting" your man, there is one thing you must not do if you want a man to see a future with you. Do not treat him like some kind of project that needs to be fixed because it immediately brings up the walls. If you have the urge to try to change his clothes, his circle of friends, the way he talks, what he loves to do — don't do it!

Just move on and find someone you can respect and appreciate just the way he is right now. If he wants your help, he'll ask for it. The right guy for you deserves to feel like he's your hero. If you can't offer that, he's not your guy.

3. G is for Grateful

A man has two primary gifts he can offer a woman: his ability to protect and provide. So if he is willing to risk his life to protect yours and invest his time, talent and treasure in order provide for you, all he really wants is a little gratitude in return.

He simply wants you to appreciate that he works hard to take care of you even if he can't give you everything he'd like. That's really not a lot to ask. So if you want a guy to see the very best in you and fall hopelessly in love, the one thing you can't do is take him for granted or disrespect his efforts.

4. N is for Nurturing

If it's up to a man to protect and provide for his woman and family, what is it that he wants and needs from her in return? Simply put, a woman's beauty and grace attracts a man and is often demonstrated in her innate ability as a nurturer or caretaker.

Now before you attack that idea as sexist, we're really just talking about two people who come together to love, care for and make each other's life even better by forming a cooperative partnership here. The real beauty of a relationship is when two people come together with a desire to give rather than just take. That's when the magic is unleashed.

5. E is for Easy-Going

Despite what you may think or your past experience — you may never know just how much a man really does want to please you if he is able. In fact, the problems show up when he no longer thinks he can please you. Men are very simple creatures. They demonstrate their value by solving problems and fixing things (and occasionally they may make the mistake of trying to fix you).

Plus, nothing makes a man feel worse than to feel stuck in a problem he just can't solve so if you're unhappy too often, at some level, he's failed and he will try to distance himself from feeling like a failure. By contrast, nothing makes a man feel successful like you when you are happy — which is why a positive, happy and radiant woman is so appealing.

6. T is for Trustworthy

When it comes to true demonstrations of masculine energy and the code it lives by, the concept of honor is practically inseparable from the ideal. Whether it's warriors on the battlefield or symbolic "warriors" on the playing field, having your partner's back is the difference between winning and losing or even life and death. A man has got to trust that you're on his team and have his back, otherwise, he will never commit.

7. I Is For Independence

If there is one area I see women mess up time and again, it's in trying to define a relationship or tie a man down too soon. That's because her need to feel "safe" is in direct contrast to his innate desire for freedom and not being tied down. If you think about it, every soldier anywhere who has ever been killed in action has died trying to defend their idea of freedom.

When you realize that simple fact, you'll understand why he'll feel reluctant to just give it away, but don't worry. The good news is he will trade his freedom for something better, so just be better and don't try to force him into a decision too soon.

8. C is for Captivate

When you really get what I've just shared and exude these nine traits, you will officially be in your man's head — and in his heart as well. That's because he will notice all the "logical" benefits of your wonderful traits right about the time his heart opens and "emotion" slowly enters the equation.

Oh, and there's one other thing that gets a man to act in the captivation stage: his competitive nature won't tolerate losing the greatest woman he's ever met to another man.

9. S is for Soulmates

When you follow this as outlined, it all adds up to something magical. When you embody a love of his Masculinity with your Appreciation for who he is, add in some Gratitude, a Nurturing spirit, an Easy-going nature, an ability to be Trustworthy, and honor his Independence all while captivating him — it all adds up to one thing. The final S is for Soulmate because that's what you'll have found.

