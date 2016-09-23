These 18 Flirty Texts Will Get Him To Reply F-A-S-T

If you want him to respond, these cute texts are sure catch his attention.

He's handsome. He's interesting. He's worthwhile. But for some reason, he won't text you back. Why is that?

It's time for you to grab his attention, let him know how much you're interested — and make him want you, too!

Sometimes finding the perfect words to text a guy feels hard. But why does it have to be?

Chances are he's worrying about his own texts just as much as you are about yours. He probably doesn't know what to say or how to perfectly speak his mind. We're all human. after all.

So do him a favor: Speak your mind first and woo him out of any doubt by sending him some cute, flirty texts.

Let him know how you feel, what you want, and how you want it.

Let's be honest: there's no reason to be shy. Be confident and he'll appreciate you for it. Knowing you know what you want will make him that much more confident that you're the right choice for him.

Still need some inspiration?

Check out these 18 flirty texts to send a guy that will leave him begging for more.

1. "Good morning handsome. Have a great day!"

2. "Ugh, I have a problem ... I can't stop thinking about you."

3. "I'm trying on these new bras, but I need a second opinion. Care to share your thoughts?"

4. "Just FYI, your voice sends chills throughout my entire body."

5. "Black panties or red panties? Pick your favortie and I'll model the winner for you tonight."

6. "Just got out of the shower. Want to help me dry off?"

7. "Can I have you for breakfast in bed?"

8. "I smile whenever I get a message from you <3"

9. "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like."

10. "I hope you have sweet dreams ... with me in them ;)"

11. "I'm in my bed, you're in your bed ... One of us is in the wrong place."

12. "Let's FaceTime tonight. I promise you won't regret it ;)"

13. "My phone is in my hands, but I would rather be holding you."

14. "Why do I always think of you when I'm trying to concentrate ... Grrr, hate you so much right now!"

15. "I've been thinking about you ... and it hasn't all been PG."

16. "You look so good in that new post on InstagramI"

17. "Hey cutie. Haven't talked to you in awhile. Thought I'd say hello!"

18. "I always wake up smiling. I think it's your fault."

Ryan Alphonso is a frequent contributor to YourTango.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.