10 Things Guys Always Do When They're In Love (And You Probably Don't Notice)

It's unmistakable.

I’ve long heard that men tend to be way more passionate and crazy when they fall in love, and from what I’ve seen, it’s pretty true.

While it’s hard to tell if a guy has just started to catch feelings, it’s fairly obvious for women to tell how men act when they're in love. When you’re watching it from afar, it’s easy to see when a guy is really into his girl.

Even so, once in a while, it can be hard to actually realize the signs he's in love with you.

I know — it’s happened to me before, too. That’s when you need to look out for the way guys act when they're in love.

1. When guys are in love, they get romantic.

When men fall in love with a woman, being Romeo suddenly becomes a huge deal. They will start to obsess over giving her presents, taking her out to nice places, and just trying to make her smile.

So, if you notice that he’s amping up trips to fine dining establishments, giving you flowers, or doing similar things, he’s probably in love.

2. They start flaunting the girl they fell for.

A guy who isn’t feeling a girl will make no effort to introduce her to his friends or family. When men are in love, however, she becomes a part of his life and social scene.

Ergo, a good sign he’s in love with you is if he starts introducing you to his family, friends, and bringing you to his favorite spots.

3. Most guys also start flexing their ability to provide.

I’ve noticed that a lot of guys really focus on showing what they can do for a girl, usually in the form of money and gifts. But it also can happen with them offering to be a sympathetic ear, or by having him try to act as a hero or protector.

Either way, guys usually will start to show how good they can be to a girl.

4. Locking it down becomes a major focus.

If you want a man to commit to a label, it’s not that hard to do if he’s already in love with you.

Actually, he’ll probably start clamoring to call you his girlfriend. Some will also agree to marry or get engaged fairly quickly, too.

5. They’ll talk up a storm with the girl.

A man is in love when his girl becomes his confidante. If he’s constantly gabbing about everything from his lunch to his coworkers to his dad’s argument with a store clerk, chances are very high that he's deeply in love with you.

6. Expect him to be very interested in your opinions, too.

A guy who doesn’t really feel much for a girl won’t care too much if she doesn’t approve of something. On the other hand, a guy who is head over heels in love tends to be very interested in everything a girl is thinking, including her taste in food, shoes, and even politics.

7. Guys who are legitimately in love with a girl will never hurt them.

This is what a lot of people don’t seem to understand. Guys who say they’re in love aren’t in love if they’re casually insulting a girl, disrespecting her, doing things she’s asked him not to do, or otherwise just pushing boundaries. That’s not love.

When guys are in real love, they can’t bear the idea of hurting a woman and, as a result, won’t do things that they know upset the girl they want.

8. When a man really loves a girl, he’ll also soften up in general.

I’ve seen some of the scariest men I’ve ever met turn into giant mush puddles when the girl they love calls them a pet name. This isn’t news to anyone; it isn't even a TV trope.

One thing I’ve noticed that might be news is that the guys who are really happy in love with their girls often soften up around women, in general. They tend to be more approving of women’s rights, more likely to treat other girls nicely, and are just generally happier. (This is just my own observation, though.)

9. They drop the L-bomb.

Though some guys might use this word to manipulate, a lot of guys really do mean it when they say they love a girl. (Or, at least, they use it when they think they’re in love.)

10. Lastly, they give “the look.”

You know that look of sheer adoration you give when you truly appreciate someone? That's how guys act when they're in love: they give you a glance and you just know.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey. She writes primarily about lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships. You can follow her Twitter.