4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Change During Mercury Retrograde From August 5 - 28, 2024

Mercury retrograde will station retrograde on August 5, 2024, and will station direct on the 28th. This Mercury retrograde will bring significant change to four zodiac signs who'll experience new perspectives and unveil more of their strengths and weaknesses.

On the collective level, this will be a period where we are forced to slow down and double-check our work since edits and revisions will need to be made. Mercury can add frustrating moments but can also be a time when we receive insight on how to become more efficient. During this August 2024 Mercury retrograde, mutable signs and fixed placements will have to learn that mistakes allow us to perfect and progress.

This is a time to reconnect with our ego and self-esteem, especially when Mercury re-enters Leo. It is important to maintain the faith we have in ourselves and learn from our experiences to flourish.

4 zodiac signs experiencing significant change during Mercury retrograde in August 2024

1. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Mercury retrograde is happening in your sign, which can bring a lot of topics to light relating to your relationships, career, and home. With the current planets in Mutable signs squaring off with Saturn, this can be a moment where you will be prompted to stay ahead, be prepared, and expect the unexpected.

But you know that with Mercury in Virgo, you have the advantage because you can receive some ideas that help you have breakthroughs, especially in your career. You may feel more self-assured, tackling new challenges and succeeding. It can be a very prominent transit that sets you on the right course, allowing you to see things with even more clarity and optimism.

The charged transit will also help you reconnect with people in your past who helped you out when needed. Mercury entering your sign promises a period of personal growth and awareness. Working on group projects can seem interesting and enlightening during this time. It is your moment in the Sun since topics from your season will come back to help you thrive and prosper.

2. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

With all the work you have done in the last year, you can see the fruits of your labor come to fruition. Mercury will be on your ascendant, putting the focus on you and highlighting your output.

It can also be a good transit to mend old relationships and win over people you may have had conflicts with. People are seeing a new side to you and you may feel more charismatic with Venus currently in your sign.

The transit can help you find some balance in your career, as long as you prioritize what is important and don’t take on too much at once. You may be willing to fulfill the duties that your bosses or teachers may present to you, but you also need to know when to say no, especially if you are overworked.

Another lesson is to learn to silence the inner critic and just go with the flow when it comes to your plan. Mercury will re-enter Leo again and this can be a good way for you to recharge, regroup, and show yourself kindness.

3. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

It can feel like a triumphant year with Jupiter in your sign, but Mercury has stationed retrograde and can make things feel as if they are slowing down for you. Nevertheless, transit is contributing to your expansion and continuing evolution. Mercury will test your dreams and vision for the future — a friendly reminder to hold on tight and not to lose sight of where you visualize yourself.

You will still have Jupiter and Mars in your sign, giving you a sense of camaraderie as you navigate this new chapter. But it is also important to slow down, breathe a little, and make sure to take a break and ask for help when needed, especially when Mars in your sign has you going beyond the limit.

Although you may feel stifled by Mercury retrograde and the current square from Saturn, you are going to be successful if you persist and continue on your path. Mercury will ingress the sign of Leo on the 14th, alleviating the tension and bringing you closer to friends and family who support you.

4. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Because this transit will impact the highest point of your chart, it will feel influential. Mercury stationing retrograde here can bring to light the reality you did not want to face when it comes to your professional path. The work you have been doing in the last year is now being measured and graded and Mercury provides more tests for you to take.

The frustration may build with Mars and Jupiter in Gemini making you more aggressive and challenging others who are against your philosophy. Mars opposing your sign will have you rushing and trying to win, but you may not see things clearly with Saturn in Pisces also applying the breaks, ruining the momentum.

Patience will be your secret weapon for success. Try to be more diplomatic and clear about the direction you want to go and write things down. Before you burn the bridges, take things with ease. When Mercury enters Leo, it will give you some calm. The helpful transit then will allow you to mend relationships and may help you to take charge of your current plans and rethink how to work more efficiently.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.