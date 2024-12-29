4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Beginning With The Rare Black Moon On December 30, 2024

A Black Moon is the second New Moon that occurs in one calendar month, a rare occurrence that happens only once every 29 months or so. The Black New Moon on December 30, 2024, is significant because it coincides with the start of a new year, sending four zodiac signs directly into a more fortunate era.

This New Moon in Capricorn represents “New beginnings, new feelings," for all of us, Tarotpist Psychic Whitney Minor said in a TikTok video. "It’s a great time to start new projects,” including getting to work on those New Year's resolutions.

With 2024 coming to an end, most people can’t help but wonder what else is in store for them in 2025. Although the year is bound to come with its own set of surprises, there are a few select zodiac signs undoubtedly entering a more fortunate era, Minor explained.

Four zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era beginning with the rare Black New Moon in Capricorn on December 30, 2024

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, financial success is waiting for you in 2025. According to Minor, Aries will begin feeling more secure as their money continues to grow.

“And if you’re not feeling like your money is up you should be feeling stable in some way,” Minor added, such as achieving major personal or professional accomplishments or receiving new property.

Regardless of whether this security comes in the form of a new car, business opportunities, or home improvement, Aries will truly love this New Moon and the opportunities it has to offer. That said, be sure to remain focused. Though the New Moon will bring plenty of good fortune, Aries's mindset and hard work will also be crucial.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

For you, Cancer, Minor predicts that you'll receive the recognition, validation, and respect you're looking for even before 2024 ends and well into 2025.

“There’s gonna be something that you’re stepping into 2025 in your main character energy," the psychic predicted.

So keep on shining and working hard, Cancer. Though good luck is in your chart as you enter your emerald year, giving yourself the proper care and motivation is key to cultivating this good fortune.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

According to Minor, relationship opportunities are contributing to your elevated and optimistic mood, Leo. The psychic predicted that Leo's more fortunate era begins with a strong connection around New Year's Eve. Whether it’s at a work event or a party, love is on the horizon for Leo.

So if you happen to meet someone new around this time, don't hesitate to take them into 2025 with you. According to Minor, this new year will be a great time to work on your current or potential new relationships.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

As Minor put it, Virgo really went through it in 2024, facing challenge after challenge. But despite these tribulations, “You will really be in your Empress energy and it feels like you can really just receive” in 2025, the psychic said.

Book that spa day or take a solo vacation for much-needed rest and relaxation. As long as you're using this positive energy to put yourself and your mental well-being first, 2025 will be good to you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.