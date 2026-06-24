4 Zodiac Signs Become The Luckiest They’ve Been In Years Starting On June 30, Says An Astrologer

Four zodiac signs are becoming incredibly lucky starting on June 30, 2026. Jupiter enters Leo, and this planet has not been in this fire sign since 2015. So, the good fortune we're receiving now is long overdue and absolutely welcome.

According to an astrologer named Eleanor, we can expect "blessings, opportunities, more cash flow, and abundance." Jupiter is the planet of luck, and in Leo, boldness and creativity are rewarded. Get ready, because immense good fortune is just around the corner.

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1. Leo

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Get ready for a major upgrade, Leo. "Jupiter is entering your sign, which means the glow-up starts with your energy and presence," Eleanor explained. "You’ll be getting attention without having to force it, and people will compliment your appearance and treat you like someone important."

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You are naturally magnetic and charming, but with the planet of luck in Leo, these traits are even more prominent. Be bold and don't be afraid to take up space. You love the spotlight, and this is the time to step into it unapologetically. This energy rewards those who are authentically themselves with lucky opportunities.

2. Aquarius

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According to Eleanor, "your blessings come through your close relationships, collaborations, clients, and business partnerships." Don't be afraid to act on your desires, Aquarius. Go on dates and put yourself out there. If you've been keeping your romantic feelings to yourself, this is the time to share them with that special someone.

"You’ll get a lot of romantic attention and a lot of supportive people entering your life, too," the astrologer added. "This is going to be a beautiful period for being pursued, desired, supported, and having people open doors for you."

If romance isn't a priority of yours, don't worry. Your work is getting attention, too. After Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30, your effort is noticed by the right person. By that, we mean someone who pays!

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3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you've started to feel like all of your hard work has been for nothing. You've even considered throwing in the towel. Yet, that all changes when Jupiter enters Leo on June 30. "You’re going to become more popular, attract better opportunities, gain status, or finally receive credit for something you’ve been building," Eleanor explained. "You’re not meant to hide during this luck cycle."

You've been underestimated in the past, but no more. Your skill is undeniable, and those who questioned you have no choice but to watch as you become incredibly successful. "This is the reward for surviving the hardships that people never saw you go through," the astrologer added. This good fortune has been a long time coming, but the wait was worth it.

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4. Taurus

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Your living situation is finally improving, Taurus. Whether you're moving into a new house or changing who you live with, your home life is going to get a whole lot better when Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30. This is your chance to redecorate and make your home somewhere you feel comfortable and relaxed.

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"You’ll create a more beautiful living space and heal limiting family patterns," Eleanor said. "During the cycle, you’ll finally get to build the secure life that you’ve been dreaming of." This also comes with a financial boost and a much-needed feeling of safety. How lucky!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.