5 Zodiac Signs Will Experience The Best Horoscopes From July 22 - 28, 2024, When Leo Season Begins

The energy in the week between July 22 - 28, 2024 is all about family, friendship, and the bonds that bind us in the best ways possible. Who will you honor under this light? What are the priceless blessings you already possess?

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes this week under this influence. They are: Aries, Leo, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn. But the rest of the signs are encouraged to know their heart and separate it from the expectations of society and the random (and wide) world.

First of all, we begin the week with an important astrological transit. On July 22, the Sun will move out of Cancer and enter Leo, thus kicking off Leo Season. Don't be surprised if under this leonine influence, a lot of people suddenly become more loud, in-your-face, and prone to exaggerations. New romantic connections may be especially prone to this.

Two more important transits will occur in the middle of the week. On July 25, Mercury enters Virgo, and on July 26, Chiron Retrograde begins in Aries.

This will have a resounding impact on the next week for the entire collective, but this week, you will feel as if triggers and memories you don't want to deal with are clamoring to be heard. Those who are brave will find peace and unburden themselves during this transit. So choose courage.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Personal development and growth.

Aries, trust your own counsel this week above all else. The first half will test your patience in this regard, but you are on the best horoscopes list because you have the cosmic forces firmly supporting you behind the scenes. Don't let the naysayers sabotage your joy!

The second half of the week will build upon this, so make sure to set healthy boundaries and continue to choose yourself and your loved ones. If a family function is scheduled over the weekend, be prepared for some rowdy fun and unexpected treats!

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Deleting old apps and improving productivity on your phone.

Leo, your career is the main focus of this week astrologically. If you prioritize this, you will accomplish more than ever before and may breeze through a few milestones along the way, too! Just remember: you don't have to do everything by yourself. Ask for help and seek supporters and collaborators where you can. Teamwork can make the dream become reality faster!

Also, those of you who are fond of gadgets and tinkering are urged to unleash your inner engineer (and creative) and surprise yourself in the best ways possible!

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Heartfelt confessions

Pisces, there's a certain something in the air this week that will draw out much from deep within your subconscious mind. It may feel triggering and anger-inducing at times, but you are on the best horoscope list because there's a hidden blessing behind it all. The cosmic forces want to help you purge the unnecessary so you are unburdened when the next window of opportunity opens for you.

You are encouraged to journal your thoughts or work with a therapist if you feel the need. It will speed up the process for you and reveal the hidden gems. And that includes being honest with yourself about the ones you love and the ones you don't.

4. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Drama & dramatics

Taurus, the first half of this week will draw out your childlike and creative sides. Let that bring fun and adventure into your life! More opportunities await you than you realize ... if only you are willing to step out of your comfort zone toward them.

The second half of the week will be more sedate and relaxing. Yet through it all, there will be a distinct thread of drama tying your life to those who will soon support and lift you up. Pay attention and be mindful; that's how you will recognize your cosmic friends.

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-sacrifice

Capricorn, you have an important choice to make in the first half of this week. Choose yourself and the well-being of those you love. Everything else will fall into place when you do this. Yet, with its hidden blessings, this path will ask you to sacrifice some comfort and grow in fresh directions. Are you willing?

The second half of the week will depend on the fruits of the first. Expect happiness from unexpected quarters and loving surprises. For some, nostalgia will feature heavily here, too!

