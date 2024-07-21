4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Leo Sun On July 22, 2024

We're just now entering the season where Leo rules supreme. As we'll see on July 22, 2024, the feeling of goodness and abundant fortune seems to be all-pervasive.

Astrology guides us to the knowledge that we're walking into a very fortunate era in our lives, and this rings true most of all for four zodiac signs.

For the four zodiac signs who really can't shake the feeling that something good comes this way, we will be there for that positive energy, and we will make the very best of it.

We feel as though it will be during Leo season that our fortune manifests, and this sense of optimism acts like a vitamin. We take it in, and it does its proper work to keep us healthy in mind, body, and spirit.

Our good fortune is broad-ranged and covers many areas.

Here's how the Leo sun affects these 4 zodiac signs entering a more fortunate era starting July 22, 2024.

1. Taurus

Tais Bernabe, KT Paper Designs, Olha 25

You've known for quite some time that this could potentially happen to you. What we are referring to, of course, is a long-lasting streak of good luck heading your way. You are naturally warm to the Leo Sun, and during this season, you allow positive energy to flow into your life.

You are not here to suffer; that is just something you will tolerate. While you've seen your share of hard times, you are not one to accept this as 'your fate.' You will always move on, always forge new paths, and accept new challenges. As Leo season approaches, you feel confident that fortune will see you out.

It's all good, and so much of this feels this way because, mentally, you're secure. You've dealt with the demons lurking in your mind and shown them the exit door. All you have now is your powerful positivity, and you will work on it as you enter a very fortunate era in your life, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe, KT Paper Designs, Olha 25

You've got no complaints on Monday, July 22, 2024, as all seems right in your world and promising, to boot. You feel like you've stepped into an era of good fortune — and be right. Your powers are starting to come forth. During the warm and welcoming season of the Leo Sun, you feel right at home with your power.

You may be concentrating on the home at this point, as Leo season tends to bring out your most Cancer-like traits, in so much as this is where the sun shines brightly on who we are and brings out our best traits. If you find that much of your good fortune tends to focus on the home, then this would be typical and positive.

This Monday may be a good day to start a new home-based project. Whatever you put your mind to might be a lucrative choice that brings beauty and structure into your life.

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe, KT Paper Designs, Olha 25

There's a very good reason why you feel so good about the future and why this particular Summer seems so promising. This is because you are walking into a very fortunate era in your life, Virgo, and the change of astrological seasons supports all of this. We are walking into Leo season, and for you, this means great good fortune.

While you aren't always the most positive of people, when you do cross that line and give yourself over to the power of positive thinking, you make dreams come true. You are the picture of kindness and happiness. While you aren't always this sincere about your kind nature, you may find that this is what opens the doors for you.

In other words, your amazingly good mood will warm the people around you, and in turn, they will react in a warm and friendly way to you. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, July 22 shows you that life is good and that every day has promise. It's all good in your world, Virgo.

4. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe, KT Paper Designs, Olha 25

Leo season ushers in great fortune for you, Scorpio, as so many of your previous efforts start to manifest for you as realities. You've put in great work in terms of your career, and even if the Summer seems a bit slow for you, you'll notice things start to pick up a bit during Leo season.

You, being you, know that you don't slack off when great opportunities present themselves. Since you've been waiting for this 'break,' you know that you're ready to make your next move. Now it's July 22, and you feel like a million bucks. With Leo season upon you, it all feels like good fortune is what it's about.

If you're going to enter this fortunate era in your life, then you'll want to look at the role, so don't be surprised if you find yourself buying a few snazzy outfits to dazzle the mob with. Showing off in materialistic ways is a kick for you, so don't deny yourself the little thrills in life. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.