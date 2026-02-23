The weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from February 23 - March 1, 2026. This is the first solid week of the Year of the Horse energy, and boy are we feeling it.

The week starts like a whirlwind. Hustle energy arrives on the 23rd, and it sets the tone for the rest of the week. If you need to start a project, travel, or get back some money owed to you, do it on Monday. Things start to wind down on Tuesday, but don't let that fool you into thinking that the remainder of the week is a loss. This is when you ought to repair things or reconnect with people you love.

Set Wednesday aside for administrative tasks like organizing and planning. Thursday is the first day of the week when introducing a new plan works out smoothly. Then, on Friday and Saturday, act wisely. These are the days to remove obstacles and barriers from your life. On Sunday, everything comes full circle, leading to success. Use this day to celebrate your wins!

1. Dog

Dog, emotional and spiritual healing are your primary themes from now to March 1, which is also your luckiest day of this week. You're working with water and wood energy. Spend time in nature and stay well hydrated to heighten your awareness of what these substances promise for your life.

One way to support your emotional health is to wear the lucky color this week. The only day to be very careful is on February 27 due to a sudden, developing opportunity that starts with a Horse, and promises to make a dream come true.

You're expanding a desire that involves change and transformation, which is very exciting. But even during happy moments, a little anticipative nervousness is to be expected. For a gentle reminder that all things work in your favor, place a small red item in your living room.

Each time you look at it, remind yourself that you're building up your confidence. Think about how good it feels when multiple income streams are coming your way. When you see the number 9, know that you're luckier than normal this week.

Lucky number 9 is for your loyal and protective nature. Be loyal to the desires that are close to your heart, and true to what you believe in, especially yourself.

2. Dragon

This week is all about love, and your lucky color is pink. Even though you're encouraged to wear red for high attraction, your relationship attraction benefits from shades of pink, so lean toward hot-pink tones.

There's soft fire energy in the air for you, Dragon, and your best day arrives at the tail-end of the week: March 1. The good news is that acting with patience teaches you to keep an open heart and mind. Every chance you have to make an emotional deposit of love in any relationship strengthens the bond. And, in some circumstances, it reveals your leadership and power to please.

Your lucky number this week is 9, and likely you'll see it often when speaking with a Rat. Do things in increments of 9 to enhance their benefits in your life. For an added boost of love and luck this week, put something red by your front door! A beautiful new welcome mat is a great idea!

3. Goat

Goat, your social life is highly activated, and when it comes to making dreams come true, your mind and heart are creative and vital. This is why you need to surround yourself with tons of yellow, which keeps you connected with your lucky color this week: yellow.

Yellow is the part of the fire that requires a little more oxygen. The challenge is keeping your energy going since you're working with fire and earth energy combined. So, think of the things that flourish love: warmth, connection and playfulness. A little flirting under the right circumstances goes a long way.

The goal is to be socialable, especially around February 25, when romantic chemistry is at its peak. If you're single, a Rabbit could enter your life. If you're in a relationship, ground yourself by doing things in 5s: 5 hearts, 5 flowers or 5 kind gestures toward your partner. This act will ground your relationship.

Since a new month begins on Sunday, this week is excellent for financial management. Placing a yellow object, such as a yellow candle or a piece of pottery. Yellow is a reminder of the sun and vitality. When you see it, it's an automatic mood booster. Remember that you're organizing your finances to know where you stand and how to put what's out of alignment back on track.

4. Horse

Welcome to the first full week in your sign, Horse. It's the perfect time to wear yellow, a highly optimistic color associated with earth energy. You're working with the earth element from now to Sunday, so incorporate grounding exercises. Your confidence can soar, but you want and need stability to remain focused.

Should you meet or work with a Tiger, observe their passion and charming nature. You can learn from them. Your luckiest day of the week is the 23rd. Use this time to set a goal.

There are some areas of caution around February 27 - 28. Life can slow down unexpectedly. Should this happen, remove an item, such as a dead plant, an unfinished project, or anything you know you have wanted to toss anyway, from the south area of your home or workspace. This simple act helps remind you that life is about potential, and you don't have to be stuck unless you choose to be.

This week's energy emphasizes nutrition, so don't skip meals. Support your digestive system with proper exercise and rest. Work with the energy of 7, your lucky number. Incorporate 7 healthy items into your meals each day, including red foods for fire energy.

5. Monkey

Your lucky color this week is silver for elegance, and you want to practice refinement. As a Monkey, you're highly adaptable, but the goal of this week is to tune into your inner voice.

For this reason, avoid acting impulsively, especially over the weekend. Instead, lean into your feminine side and allow yourself to tune into your heart. At times, you'll have to be detached, hence the emphasis on metal energy, which is cool and unmoved, as you need to be.

Your luckiest day of the week is February 26. Plan to have a strategy for what you'll do before then. If you know a Rat animal sign, they can help you sharpen your focus. Your lucky number is 4. When you write it, see it, and remember that life is about balance.

To improve communication this week, organize the west area of your desk and home. Not only will this give you a fresh sense of clarity, but it also helps you process ideas. Mental clarity equals improved communication because you know what you want and why.

6. Ox

You're emotionally and mentally built for success, and this is the week you build. You want to be precise and strategic, so wear white to signal focus. Keep your motives pure, Ox, since things often don't work to plan when they are rooted in selfishness. The objective of this week needs to be precise. So write down your one goal you hope to fulfil before March 1, and declutter your workspace to set the tone for discipline.

Good decisions get made on February 25; just don't make decisions for others' happiness. To complete what you start, keep your emotions clean. Be like metal, and avoid holding on to feelings that inhibit success. A Rooster animal sign is the perfect person to partner with. They're excellent at spotting opportunities and errors. When it comes to love, you will either improve a current one or start a new relationship, even if it's platonic and rooted in a shared dream.

In numerology, your lucky number is an 8, which symbolizes growth after problems. When this week feels like it's bringing more loss than wins, remember you're going through a cleansing phase. The universe detoxes, too, just before it brings in new energy.

7. Pig

The week begins on a high note for you, Pig, and your luck starts on the 23rd and lasts throughout the week. You'll see mostly career growth, so wear black for power and success. You want to protect yourself from others' jealousy, so black reminds you to stay strong.

Emotionally, you're deeply intuitive, and when you show how diverse your thinking is, people listen. In fact, a meaningful conversation can open a new career path for you. You'll see your life heading in a different direction and want to explore the potential.

You're working with water element energy. Pay attention to the number 2 for harmony and balance, but also your intuition, as it speaks louder than usual. A Rabbit reminds you not to overindulge, especially over the weekend. Remember to focus on joy, so add fresh flowers to the north side of your home. In Feng Shui, this attracts opportunities.

8. Rabbit

Rabbit, you get a boost of heavenly help this week. So don't be surprised if you see your lucky number, 6, in various places. If you have to negotiate a deal, your best day to do so is the 24th. Wisdom and communication improve at this time, and wearing blue enhances your emotional calm as energy flows freely and uninhibitedly.

Your mental clarity is sharp, even though you're working mostly with water element energy. Staying rested, hydrated, and in tune with your heart calms your nervous system and helps you stay focused on your goals.

To remind you to think about others, light a pink candle in the southwest part of your home. Pink and the southwest side of a house are symbolic in Feng Shui, and if you want to add an element of calm, place it on a metal platter.

9. Rat

Rat, your lucky color this week is green for growth. You're working with stable energy that helps you to initiate a new project. Over the weekend, when your momentum is high, avoid only thinking of yourself, especially on Saturday.

This week, on March 1, your luckiest day, you hit the reset button. Your health and your mind enter a state of renewal. Do things that let you spend time in nature, thereby enhancing your wood element energy. You want to work on healing while also meditating on the future. Sunlight and the color green enhance your physical health, including improvements at the cellular level.

An investment opportunity can come your way, perhaps through a conversation involving a Dragon. On weeks like this, Feng Shui advises placing a small bowl of water with 1 coin in the home's north corner to activate money. Your lucky number is 1, so even if you can only invest a dollar, it's wise to do so, especially for assets.

10. Rooster

Rooster, wear purple for spiritual abundance and wealth. You're royalty, even if you don't feel like it. Your experience is higher than average downloads of wisdom from the universe, and wealth in all forms is on the radar. If you love a nice luxury item, go shopping, wearing things like gold helps elevate your consciousness. On February 25, you'll hear your inner voice, and it has something important to say.

An Ox teaches you to exercise leadership and to adapt new authority skills. contracts commitments. You want to pay attention to the number 6, because it brings you luck. To remind you that life is about processing information through the repetition of steps, polish and clean something that's metal.

It can be your jewelry. Note how blemishes go away; the same is true for your mind. When you remove old ideas, you get mental clarity.

11. Snake

Snake, if you have dreamed about wealth, this week, wear gold for financial prestige. You receive a divine blessing in the form of prosperity. You directly attract wealth into your life through work or an action. Prosperity is a theme for you all year, but this is when the signs of growth start to show.

Say no when you have to, set boundaries when needed, and assert yourself when it feels right. You're learning how to be a leader, and it requires knowing what to do and when. If you want to talk to your boss about something important, your best day to do so is the 26th. Cushion ideas with two supportive points, since your lucky number is 2.

Trust your intuition and pace yourself when speaking up. To add a little bit of focus, place a crystal or mirror in the southeast corner of your home to help attract wealth and clarity.

12. Tiger

Your lucky color this week is red, and it enhances your natural power. Your lucky day is the 26th, and you're super visible to potential business opportunities. However, you want to write down in your planner that on February 27 - 28, because these two days can hurt your confidence and cause problems if you enter a conflict unprepared.

Your creative energy is high, so do things in 3s, and the potential to be famous for something you do increases. But, you want it to be for the right thing! When activating momentum and visibility, remember that every assertion needs a gentle balance.

Place a green plant in the east of your home or workspace for added confidence. You tap into Yang energy when you make financial moves. If you're hunting for a job or promotion, this is the week that you could hear good news, perhaps from a Horse.