Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope Is Here For February 2026

Each zodiac sign’s monthly love horoscope for February 2026 is here. This month brings a major reset for our hearts. After a busy January, February is all about being real with yourself. The first half of the month feels a bit like a dream. You might find yourself thinking more about what makes you happy instead of just being content with doing what others might expect from you.

But that changes around the middle of the month when things get a little more serious, in a good way. On February 17, the New Moon helps everyone start from scratch. If you've been feeling stuck, this is your chance to try something new. Just be careful near the end of the month, when Mercury retrograde begins.

Monthly love horoscopes for February 2026:

Aries

Aries, this month is all about your friends and the people you hang out with. You might find that a friend starts to feel like something more, or you might realize you need more time to recharge your social battery.

If you’re single, just know that you’re super magnetic this month. If you’re looking for love, you have a good chance of meeting someone cool while doing a group project or hanging out with your besties.

If you’re in a relationship, try to do something fun and different with your partner this month, which will help you feel like a team again.

Taurus

Taurus, people are noticing you a lot this month. Your confidence is very attractive and you’re learning that you don't have to control everything to be loved. People are admiring how hard you work and how well you lead this month.

If you’re single, keep an eye out at school or work for someone who likes your take-charge attitude. For those in relationships, sharing your goals makes your bond stronger and helps you support each other better.

Gemini

Gemini, you are in the mood for an adventure! You don't want to do the same old boring stuff in February, so this month, you’re looking for someone who can teach you something new or go on a trip with you.

If you’re single, being curious is your secret weapon for finding love this month. You might meet someone who is from a different place or has a totally different lifestyle from you.

For those in relationships, do your best to avoid restlessness and boredom this month. Try a new restaurant or learn a new skill together. Keeping things fresh will make your heart happy.

Cancer

Cancer, February is all about feelings. You might feel a little extra sensitive this month, but that’s okay!

You’re learning how to tell people what you need without feeling bad about it. If something has been bothering you, say it kindly. Once you talk it out, you’ll feel much closer.

You’re looking for a deep connection, not just someone to chat with. Be honest about your feelings, and you’ll attract the right kind of person.

Leo

Leo, throughout February, you’re looking at your relationships and seeing what needs to change. You’re very brave, especially this month, which helps you stand up for what you deserve.

You’re glowing this month, and people are naturally drawn to you. If you’re looking for a relationship, just make sure you put your energy into the person who treats you as well as you treat them.

The first week of the month might feel a bit intense. Use that energy to put any old arguments to rest. By the end of the month, things feel much smoother.

Virgo

Virgo, you usually like to have a plan, but this month, do your best to just relax. Love doesn't have to be perfect to be great. Focus on the little things this month. A nice text or a helpful hand goes a long way.

If you’re single, you don’t have to go out of your way to find a spark this month. You can easily meet someone while you’re just going about your day. Just look for someone who is kind and helpful.

Libra

Libra, you’re feeling flirty and fun this February. It’s a great month to enjoy life and not worry too much about the heavy stuff.

If you’re single, this is a great month to RSVP ‘yes’ to that party or join a club. Your charm is at an all-time high, so don't be afraid to say hi first!

If you’re in a relationship, this is the month to bring some fun back into your partnership. Have a game night this month! Play is a great way to get that spark back.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re feeling a bit more private this month. You want to stay home and get cozy. This is a good time to think about what makes you feel safe and happy in your heart.

Make your home a happy place to be together. Cooking a meal at home might feel more romantic than going to a fancy restaurant.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, communication is everything in February. You have a lot to say, and you want someone who will really listen. You’re looking for an intellectual connection more than anything else. You’re attracted to people who are smart and funny.

Make sure you’re really listening to your partner, not just waiting for your turn to talk. Sharing your thoughts clearly will stop any silly arguments before they start.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you want a solid relationship. You’re not interested in games. You deserve someone you can count on, so don't settle for anyone who is flaky or inconsistent.

If you’re in a relationship, this is a good month to talk about money or big plans. When you know you’re on the same page about the important stuff, you can relax and have more fun.

Aquarius

Happy birthday season, Aquarius! By now, you’re feeling like a brand-new person. You’re standing tall and being your true, quirky self. This makes you very attractive to people who like the real you.

If you’re single, this is one of the best months of the entire year to meet someone. Be your weird, wonderful self, and the right person will notice. The middle of the month is especially lucky for you.

If you’re in a relationship, you might need a little more breathing room this month. Tell your partner you need some time for your own hobbies. They’ll love you even more for being honest.

Pisces

Pisces, the first half of the month is a bit quiet, but after the 10th, things turn around completely. You’re feeling very romantic and creative, and everyone can see it.

Use the beginning of the month to catch up on sleep and self-care. By the middle of the month, you’ll be ready to get out there and meet someone special.

Those in a relationship feel extra in sync in February. You might even know what your partner is thinking before they say it! Enjoy this magical, dreamy time together.

