Monthly Chinese Horoscopes For Each Animal Sign For February 2026

The monthly Chinese horoscope is here for each animal sign in February 2026. This month starts with Rat energy entering Ox energy. The Lunar New Year falls on February 17th.

From February 1st to 16th, we have Yin's feminine energy, and then from the 17th to the 28th, we begin Yang's masculine energy. It's time to find the sweet balance between knowing when to give and when to take. Each Sunday has a particular theme. There are four weeks in February. Week one, February 1, begins with the initiation of a new project. Starting new projects requires preparation, and that is what February is all about.

This is the time to start something that allows you to connect with your Yin and Yang intuitive energy. The second week, starting on February 8, focuses on closing the door on the past and moving forward with new initiatives. The energy increases, but you will still feel there is a lot to complete. You're creating a foundation for the future.

Productivity and success are strongest in the third week of the month, beginning on February 15. You navigate obstacles and challenges that consume time and drain your energy. Treat the last week of the month, starting on February 22, as the final energetic clearing season. Use this time to declutter, remove old clothing and items that feel like barriers to joy.

1. Horse

This is your month to build a routine you can stick to. You get your freedom in large amounts up until age 16, when it's time to decide what to focus on. Valuable life lessons that build your character manifest on February 2nd, 16th, and 27th. This is when you'll learn to adhere to a system that keeps you focused on a particular outcome, likely involving personal growth.

After the 17th, when the energy changes to Yang, you are most likely to push limitations to see how far you can go off plan. Don't ignore subtle pushback from authority figures; it's an indicator of where you need to grow. Your best days this month are the 13th and the 25th. Your greatest ally this month is the Snake, for their charm.

2. Dog

In February, you find out who your friends are. This is the month when hardships prove to be a blessing, because they show you who is on your side. You help others in need in February, although initially, until mid-month, it's best to observe who truly needs your assistance.

You can come across as overly forceful before the Lunar New Year. It's best to wait until you're invited to help. Your best days of the month are February 5th and 17th. You attract business opportunities and build harmonious relationships for positive outcomes.

3. Dragon

Dragon, people notice your effort and hard work. You are quite a powerful force this month. You want to apply your energy wisely, only acting when it makes the most sense. At the start of the month, you practice emotional restraint and focus on strategy. Your schedule and how well you plan ahead are important factors in your success in February.

You will want to mark down the following dates: February 5th, 11th, 19th, and 23rd. These are days when something significant can happen, and you get an opportunity to change your life in a way that matches your desires.

4. Goat

Goat, you find your footing again after a difficult time. The month of January could have felt like it was off to a rocky start, and in early February, you learn to embrace the timing of things without forcefulness.

On February 5th, 10th, and 14th, focus on establishing the type of life you want to live. This is when you listen to your inner voice. You can create a vision board or journal a list of goals, paying special attention to the priorities necessary to make those dreams happen.

After the Lunar New Year, the 25th and 26th are days for action. During this time, act swiftly. The snap decisions you make require intuitive sensitivity. Create a quiet time practice in February, dedicating a small portion of your day or night to thinking. Write down your insights to help you remain true to yourself.

5. Monkey

Monkey, you act wisely, and your mental agility and ability to navigate difficulty are what set you apart from others. This month, these are the personality traits that will be required of you, especially since the energy is significantly changing mid-month. At the start, you'll feel like there's so much wiggle room with no real foundation for you to ground yourself. You will take things in stride.

Around February 5, let your curious nature imagine the future. Be open to creativity and art, especially when collaborating with others. Your ideas may feel far-fetched, but they are timely at this point.

Be focused on the purpose of your dreams more than outcomes on the 16th, and on the 20th, delegate one thing that you should not have to do, but someone else can handle for you.

6. Ox

You are highly disciplined and can build significant wealth, but it's not by luck; it's through your perseverance. At the start of the month, you'll feel like you are going much more slowly than your friends. The pace you feel is necessary for your life can be discouraging.

You feel like you're going to fall behind, but this is the time to listen, watch and observe. You're harnessing your feminine energy, which allows you to give birth to yoru future. After Lunar New Year, there's a pause that feels like nothing is happening. However, on the 20th, life picks up and gains momentum.

7. Pig

Pig, you open your heart in a way that exposes how sweetly you can be vulnerable. This month, your best days are the 6th and 18th. This month, you learn to love in a big way. You let go of the past and focus on the present. You heal from the hurt and pain that you carried around in January.

You also realize what is not healthy going forward. The Lunar New Year is coming, and you're ready to let your guards down and try life all over again, anticipating the happiness you desire.

8. Rabbit

Rabbit, you remove the last obstacle to your future. This is the month where you learn to believe in yourself in a way you haven't for a long time. Your quiet energy helps you to validate your mind and your dreams. You may search for it outside of yourself at the start of the month, but after the Lunar New Year, you recenter.

Your best days of the month are the 10th and 22nd. On the 10th, you embrace your inner softness, and on the 22nd, your gentleness becomes strength. You don't fear who you are, so there's no need to retreat or run from your dreams, even if they scare you.

9. Rat

Rat, you get to experience a sense of accomplishment. You take on a significant leadership role and secure an authoritative position. Words do matter, but only when they are rooted in truth, specifically on the 7th.

This month, words create change and challenge. Around the 19th, you learn that the opportunities you wished for come from the help others extend to you. You choose to say yes in meetings instead of holding back, clinging to your independence.

10. Rooster

Rooster, you become much more productive, and you set clearer boundaries that protect your time and energy. Your best activity this month, and it could take the entire month to complete, is cleaning negative energy. Ranging from old photos, text messages, clutter, and clothing.

From the start of the month to the 4th, you are removing old habits to create efficiency. There will be a sense of change on the 16th, and this is a pivotal point in your life. You're ready for change, and you have to decide how hard you'll work for it.

You'll feel so proud of what you accomplish that you could become slightly nitpicky and hard on yourself on the 28th. However, step back, review all you've accomplished, and set your mind on the future.

11. Snake

You stop waiting for an opportunity to come to you; instead, you create a balanced plan that stops overthinking and sparks action. You need to borrow a friend's confidence, intellect, intellec and wisdom from others. On the 12th, you are ready to accept help from others, and what's changed is that you are unafraid to ask for it.

You discover what is available to you. Knowing where to go to get what you need changes the entire outcome. On the 24th, you learn that being overly independent isn't about strength. It's an energy shift that puts you in a powerful position.

12. Tiger

Tiger, your uncertainty ends due to a significant choice that prompts change. The month of February is about reinforcing what you already know. Sometimes you need a reminder of your value and strength. February 9th is the time you receive it.

You exercise the traits of a true leader: delegation of tasks, assigning to others and hiring people who can do work that you don't need to do. On the 21st, you will see how quickly you accomplish great things, especially when you stay focused on productivity rather than just what you can do on your own.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.