Parents Who Believe In Chinese Astrology Secretly Wish For Kids With These 7 Animal Signs

In Chinese astrology, certain zodiac signs are considered luckier than others. Parents who believe secretly wish for kids with specific animal signs to give them a better chance in life.

Some parents in China do their best to avoid having kids in certain animal years. In fact, statistics show that the number of births in the country dropped by 1.97 million in 2013, the Year of the Snake. On the other end of that spectrum, "there are more births recorded in China during the Year of the Dragon...than in any other year," the South China Morning Post reported.

Superstitious or not, it's clear that some parents secretly wish for kids with these Chinese zodiac signs in order to give them a better chance for success.

1. Ox

A lot of parents secretly wish for their kids to be born during the Year of the Ox. According to a Chinese astrologer who goes by @ancientwifi7, "Ox is about hard work and reliability." Known to be consistent, this sign excels in all things important. From their love life to their career, the Ox can create balance in all areas of their life.

This is why many people rush to have kids with the Ox animal sign, a year that all but promises a stable and reliable child that parents know they won't have to worry too much about.

2. Tiger

Parents who believe in Chinese astrology secretly wish for kids born during the Year of the Tiger, which @ancientwifi7 explained is "brave and powerful." Tigers are one of the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs.

Combined with their courageous attitude and refusal to take nonsense from others, parents who want a powerful and headstrong child typically rush to have kids with the Tiger animal sign.

3. Dragon

Unsurprisingly, parents want nothing more than to have a Dragon baby. According to a study published in China Economic Review, "every dragon year since 1976 experienced a temporary sharp increase in fertility rate."

Known to be pretty lucky, many born under this sign are viewed as special and powerful. According to @ancientwifi7, "Back in Ancient China, Dragon basically meant top power. Only the royal family got to use it." So, parents who believe in Chinese astrology know that if their child is born during a Year of the Dragon, they're in luck. This animal sign rarely has to worry about much in their life.

5. Snake

According to @ancientwifi7, in Chinese astrology, "the Snake is like a little dragon to many people," so parents often secretly wish for kids with the Snake animal sign. Not only is it considered fairly lucky, but it's powerful in its own right.

"Seen as smart and spiritual," many parents are happy to give birth to a child born during the Year of the Snake, but not all parents share that sentiment. According to the South China Morning Post, some believe that "those born in the Year of the Snake are not only unlikely to bring good fortune, but may instead increase a family’s financial challenges and difficulties," so it's all a matter of perspective.

6. Horse

According to ancientwifi7, "Horse is seen as clever, loyal, and full of energy," so many parents who believe in Chinese astrology secretly wish for kids born during the Year of the Horse. From their job to their studies, the Horse is dedicated and bound to be highly successful in their own right.

But according to superstition, not all Horses are created equal. During 1966, the last Year of the Fire Horse, Japan experienced "around 500,000 fewer than either the previous or following year," Nippon reported, because some believe "women born in the Year of the Fire Horse were hot-tempered and would eat their husbands alive."

6. Goat

The Goat was once believed to be one of the unluckiest animal signs in Chinese astrology. As reported on by Worldcrunch, Chinese novelist Ma Bayong explained "the notion that 'a goat will live a bitter life' as originating from the Song dynasty, which observed that the eyes of goats have small irises and larger white areas all around."

But according to @ancientwifi7, that sentiment may be changing. These days, the astrologer explained, "Goat is lucky too." In fact, he added, "there's a phrase in China that basically means, 'Goats bring good fortune.'" So while in the past many used to avoid having children during the Year of the Goat altogether, it's more common for parents to secretly wish for kids with this animal sign.

7. Pig

Parents who believe in Chinese astrology secretly wish for kids with the Pig animal sign, because "a chubby pig means money and comfort," @ancientwifi7 explained. "People think babies born in the year of the Pig are actually blessed with a cozy life."

In fact, NBC News reported on 2007 being "the year of the baby" as birth rates surged during the Year of the Fire Pig. That year, Xiao Fang, who studies folk culture at Beijing Normal University and is an officer of the Folklore Society, explained to NBC, "The pig in general is considered by Chinese as a representative of fortune and luck, with a mild temper and an honest character, so many Chinese parents believe babies born in this year are lucky."

