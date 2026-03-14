The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 15, 2026 is here. The Sun is in Pisces and the Moon is in Aquarius on Sunday. Today's collective tarot card is the Nine of Swords reversed, indicating that a financial situation is improving and finding creative solutions related to money. We are in a big window of opportunity right now. If you've felt lost when it comes to money, pay attention, because this is the starting point for change.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

Aries, you like to run headfirst towards problems so you can solve them. But today's tarot card is the Hermit, which encourages you to hide from the world and listen to your heart.

A friendship situation can't be resolved by force. It requires a spiritual approach, which can be even more powerful! On March 15, you can catch a glimpse of what's in your heart. That's where the universe speaks directly to you.

When you don't know what to do, don't ask or struggle. Meditate on it instead.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

The King of Cups tarot card represents emotional maturity and balance. Taurus, it's time to step up and do the right thing, even if you want to be petty.

There are times to give in to your feelings, but anger and feeling resentment all call for you to show your emotions who is in charge. Take time to think about the long-term repercussions before shooting off a text or speaking without caution.

You don't want to say what you regret later. Be patient with yourself when strong emotions come up.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

Life can feel like it's full of distractions, Gemini, but today you're called to focus in and try to handle what is on your mind. The Eight of Pentacles is about learning one thing with deliberate intention.

On March 15, pick one thing that you know has to get done by the end of the day, especially if you've procrastinated all week. Focus on it until you are done. You'll feel like a superstar for having crossed it off your to-do list!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles symbolizes control over your material things. Cancer, if there are things in your life that feel slightly off, then March 15 is your day to bring those areas back into order.

Organizing doesn't have to take a lot of time either. Work in spurts when clearing away things on your phone or decluttering a junk drawer. Success comes a little bit at a time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

The day is about to move fairly quickly, Leo. With the Three of Wands as your daily tarot card, contemplate which area of your life needs to improve.

You're in a special window of opportunity for personal growth, particularly while working on a relationship. On March 15, willingly work beyond your comfort zone. Allow yourself to be challenged and don't shirk responsibilities to others just because they are unfamiliar.

Relationship problems are opportunities, and differences are a chance to be stronger in friendship or as a couple.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands, reversed

Lack of harmony is the overall meaning of the Four of Wands, a reversed tarot card. On March 15, listen to your heart and pay attention to your body, Virgo.

What makes you feel uncomfortable, change. Your wellness and mental health ought to be at the forefront of your mind on Sunday. Detach yourself from what feels familiar, especially when it comes to food, habits, or routines.

If it's no longer working for you or giving you a result you dislike, it's time to change.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles

Few problems are more stressful than feeling strapped for cash, and the Five of Pentacles is about hardships that leave you feeling on edge.

Yet, today's tarot card theme encourages you to have faith and believe that there is a solution even if you haven't thought of one yet. On March 15, see what's out there to find what could work for you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, reversed, teaches you that not all things need to be told until you're ready. Being a secret keeper is a smart way to plan and think through your ideas.

Scorpio, you're really good at being mysterious, so indulge yourself today. Today's creativity is vulnerable. You might change your mind, or someone could have a negative thing to say and demotivate you.

Take a disciplined, quieter approach to your dreams on Sunday. You have plenty of time to open up later.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands

Something is weighing heavily on your heart on March 15, Sagittarius. The Ten of Wands is about burdens, and some of them are not worth continuing any longer.

Rather than tell yourself that you're fine, be honest. Putting your foot down with others can be hard, but once you start challenging unnecessary expectations, change starts to happen.

The next thing you know, the life you built that you didn't want transforms into the one you love.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups, reversed

The Queen of Cups, reversed, is about powerful emotions that easily can overwhelm you with how they make you feel. If you wake up on Sunday feeling unsure what to do with your life or questioning the direction a relationship is headed, pause.

During moments of uncertainty, Capricorn, it's best to be patient with yourself. Make space for the understanding you would give to a friend, and ground yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Cups

It's so nice to think about how simple life was back when you were younger, Aquarius. The Six of Cups speaks to nostalgia and how reflecting on the past helps you fondly remember how good innocence can be.

On March 15, call up an old friend to reminisce about your best times together. Send a text with a picture and a memory to someone you used to know and miss. Use memory as a chance to ask questions and hear how others recall the same sweet story.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Star

The Star tarot card is like seeing a rainbow, Pisces. The meaning is hope restored, and on March 15, a situation in your personal life feels like it's improving.

You start to see how easy it is to work through various problems. You find yourself looking forward to the future instead of wondering about things you can't change in the past. Today brings you a sense of inner peace. It's the perfect time to count your blessings and know that, no matter your situation, things are looking up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.