Something Big Is Happening For 4 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of March 2026, According To An Astrologer

Even if it doesn't feel like it yet, something big is happening for four zodiac signs before the end of March 2026. According to a professional astrologer named May, it's a "life-changing" month for these signs.

"March feels like momentum is returning, but with a few necessary pauses," May explained in a video. So even if things don't appear to be going anywhere yet, just you wait. Though "Mercury retrograde still asks us to slow down, to rethink plans and tighten details before pushing ahead," the astrologer said, "what’s meant to move will move forward. What doesn’t have a solid foundation will fall away on its own."

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1. Pisces

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Pisces, something big is happening for you before the end of March 2026. This month, there's so much energy concentrated in your sign that you're definitely giving off some main character energy. According to May, perhaps the biggest thing you experience all month is "finding your power." With Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, in your sign until April 9, "your energy is coming back to you."

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If anyone tries to mess with you, good luck to them. With Mars energy fueling you, you're very close to cutting off people in a way that they never saw coming. Combined with Mercy retrograde in your sign, you can expect to become more mentally aware and stronger than ever before. After the New Moon in your sign on March 18, you'll be unlocking opportunities like never before.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, after the lunar eclipse in your sign on March 3, you can already see that big things are starting to happen for you. According to May, the eclipse basically kick-started a quantum leap into a new timeline for you. Even though it might not feel like it yet, "the eclipse could help you complete a big work project or leave a job that drains you," May explained. "There could also be some big recognition when it comes to your hard work and your effort."

Whether it's leaving perfectionism in the past or being more graceful with yourself, expect the rest of this month to be all about moving forward in a better direction. Luckily, "support from Jupiter will bring you protection and wisdom, and it'll help," according to May.

3. Aries

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Aries, now that Venus is in your sign, something big is happening for you. Venus is the planet of love and money, and when it's in your sign, "your money goes up, your beauty enhances," May explained, adding that "you're about to have the biggest glowup of your life."

Plus, Saturn is now in your sign, providing the structure and discipline you need to make all these wonderful opportunities last long-term. Not to mention Neptune's soft energy making you more approachable. And while Venus is technically in detriment in your sign, meaning its energy is expressed in more unconventional ways, adopting the 'I don't chase, I attract' mindset will keep things moving forward.

4. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, something big is happening for you now that your ruling planet, Jupiter, is finally direct after spending four months retrograde, May explained. According to the astrologer, "it's going to bring a big reward." From momentum finally returning to your confidence rising, you're coming back to life, even if it doesn't feel like it just yet. This is beautiful, as the past four months have been tough.

While it's been a period of reflection, it's also been some of the most emotional moments of your life. Luckily, it's time for all of this to come to an end. Not to mention it's one of the most abundant times for you financially. And since you'll have these energies until June 30, expect a big boost and an immense amount of luck to occur. So long as you trust your intuition, nothing can get in your way!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.