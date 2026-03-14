4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 15, 2026

Four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe when Mercury is conjunct Mars on March 15, and signs come to us that help us make decisions that we've put off.

It's time to step up and do what we said we were going to do. Mars rules action, and Mercury rules thought. Together, they mean business. There's no hesitation going on during this energy on Sunday. For these astrological signs, it's a day of acting on impulse, knowing that this impulse didn't come out of nowhere. We are aware and ready. It's time. The signs are all here. Let's move!

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1. Taurus

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You know in your body that it's time to do something big, Taurus. You trust that your feelings are correct, and you know that you're right about an up-and-coming big decision. One of the signs that shows up for you on March 15 highlights the importance of boundaries.

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Because you know what you will do and what you absolutely will not do, decisions are now much easier to make. You are not someone who can be tread upon, Taurus, and you make sure that all others understand this. This takes you to the next, more positive phase in your life.

2. Leo

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Nothing happens without it making a statement, Leo. On March 15, you're taking all the signs and signals very seriously. You're keen and aware. You're paying attention, and that's a good thing.

On Sunday, your superpower is your ability to be true to yourself and tell the truth to others. Your expressiveness really hits home for many during this time. You have a surge of courage within you, and that makes it so that your momentum is obvious to others. You're the leader right now, and you do a great job of it.

3. Libra

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A conversation you've been having with someone suddenly takes on a different tone on March 15. It's the kind of thing you can work with, Libra. We're looking at communication upgrades and how, with the power of expression, you can untie a few old knots.

In other words, you and someone in your life are finally getting to the point. If there are sides to be chosen, you choose to maintain your own side. Mercury conjunct Mars encourages you to remain true to yourself, as this assures fairness. Don't worry, though. All turns out well, Libra.

4. Capricorn

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Mercury conjunct Mars adds to your list of things you wish to accomplish in the very near future, Capricorn, specifically regarding your professional life. The universe has just given you a powerful sign of what to do next. You intend to follow this cosmic lead.

You find that what's going on only affirms your decision-making skills. You knew all along that things would work out the way they are now. The signs around you only confirm it. This is a strong energy, and it helps you get to where you need to be professionally. It's up to you to put action to your thoughts. You have plenty of great ideas swirling around that Capricorn mind of yours. It's time to act on them.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.