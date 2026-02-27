The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, February 28 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 28, 2026. With the Sun in Pisces, the Moon leaving Cancer to enter Leo, and Mercury retrograde, Saturday's theme is inner calmness. We have the second Mercury-Venus conjunction of the year taking place in Pisces. Mercury is in its fall right now, and Venus is exalted. So, this is the time to listen to your heart when life becomes confusing.

Saturday's tarot card for everyone is the reversed Wheel of Fortune, signifying a brief period of setbacks and bad luck. You can't control the world or how others act during this time. The lesson for today is to have faith and do your best to respond with wisdom, kindness, and love.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords, reversed

It's going to be OK, Aries. Life is about to get busier than usual, and when energy upticks, you experience an adjustment period.

On this last day of February, the Four of Swords, reversed, assures you that it's good to rest when you need to. You want to be productive! So, safeguard your emotional energy when you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

Take a moment before you do anything rash, Taurus. The Seven of Pentacles is about evaluating all that you've put into a project. If you experience boredom or frustration or feel a desire to quit on February 28, the investment of time is worth inspecting.

When you do a mini-review, you discover what you need to know to make a wise decision. Decisions based on facts are much easier to stick to than those based on emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Death

Life is changing in so many ways, Gemini. The Death tarot card is about one era ending as another begins. On February 28, you're starting over again in a way that you hadn't thought you would, but this reset is good for your life.

You're learning the benefits of open-mindedness. Life progresses in astounding ways, and when you open yourself to the possibilities, it can be an exciting journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress, reversed

Cancer, the reversed Empress tarot card is about emotional neediness that expresses itself in an unhealthy manner. On February 28, you're encouraged to review the demands you place on others and those you impose on people you care about.

Balance is a work in progress. So don't be hard on yourself if you recognize a behavioral pattern that needs to change. It's good to be aware, and that's a great place to start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

Visions of grandeur pop up in your life on February 28, Leo, and you find it so alluring that you want to reach for the stars! You know that you're meant to experience wonderful things, and you take pride in the fact that you're working to build them.

Your tarot card, the Ten of Cups, is about fulfillment and capturing your dreams. Celebrate every milestone you reach on this long-term journey, since each win is worth noting. You're making your life better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Virgo, the past has its place in your life, but so does the future. You want to be mindful of how your thinking gets you stuck in a rut. You might not even know it's happening.

The Nine of Wands, reversed, reminds you that being stuck is often associated with tiredness or the feeling that you can't go on. There are times to quit, but stopping doesn't have to be permanent. You can rest on Saturday, then return to your business. The key is to know when is best to do what.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords, reversed

The Six of Swords, reversed, highlights resistance to change. On February 28, you feel held back by emotions that no longer serve you, but are too fresh to be fully healed.

Libra, the work of healing must be done, even when you don't see the results. Eventually, those will arrive at you, but for now, your persistence is needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Swords, reversed

Rock bottom is a great place to be sometimes, Scorpio. The Ten of Swords, reversed, talks about an unavoidable devastation, but there's a rainbow at the end of the storm: opportunity.

On February 28, tuck in the back of your mind that you're going through a journey with an unknown destination, yet it's going to be good! You might not be ready to see the end result of all your hard work for a variety of reasons, but choose to believe in yourself. Know that you are resilient and capable enough to handle whatever you experience right now,

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor

Sagittarius, the Emperor represents authority and stability in your life because of how you decide to lead. Leadership is the main thing to focus on, because on February 28, it's you who chooses what enters your life and what should not.

Your decisions can put you in control of your time and energy. When you act with self-respect, you earn respect for your no-games approach. Your seriousness sets the tone in all relationships today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Wands, reversed

The Three of Wands, reversed, indicates a situation where you reject what's being offered to you. There can be a variety of reasons you choose to say no on February 28, but the main one is that you don't wish to be bothered by unnecessary tasks.

Capricorn, calmness is more than a state of mind. It's a decision to minimize access to others, especially when you're uncertain what their goal or intentions are. Being an open book can appear altruistic, if not endearing; however, boundaries are essential. Set a few today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Wands

Life is about to be extra sweet, Aquarius. On February 28, you experience all the joys of home, family, and love. The Four of Wands tarot is about a reunion, and this could be as simple as you having a day off to spend in your own space.

Relish in the comfort of your personal space. Practice gratitude. It's good to cherish the things you have, especially when you can't often enjoy them uninterrupted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands is about a carefully created plan. On February 28, it's best to follow a structured schedule and have a to-do list handy so you can manage your time wisely.

Pisces, confusion is minimized when you have mapped out your activities in advance. You know what to focus on and what to put off to later. Being strategic is a smart move today.

