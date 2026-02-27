4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On February 28, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 28, 2026. On Saturday, Mercury conjuncts Venus in Pisces and it can be argued that these two planets cancel each other out when they are both in the sign of Pisces.

Mercury is weak in Pisces, and it's doubly weakened during retrograde. But Venus is strong, since Pisces is her exaltation sign. We have a day where communication is flawed, while love is high. The heart rules over the mind right now. The heart is where you hear messages from the universe to capture abundance opportunities. Pisces is the sign of love that's most mature, hence why Venus's energy is exalted.

Advertisement

The lesson coming from the universe on Saturday is that love is more powerful than your worries, cares, or concerns. If you worry about not having enough, and that's why you hope to attract abundance or luck, today's message is pretty clear. Look for ways to express your highest form of self. Treat your mind gently since there are times when you're mentally vulnerable. Look for reasons to do kind things for others. And always, forgive yourself when you fail. You can always jump back in and try again!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract abundance by doing things that you enjoy on Saturday, especially when you feel overwhelmed. When you do things you love, Gemini, even getting a penny for it makes you feel rich. Of course, love doesn't pay the bills, but happiness makes earning a living sweeter.

The Mercury conjunct Venus transit invites you to tune in to what your passions are, especially when it comes to your career. If you have to work in a field you're not too thrilled about, February 28 whispers direction. You're invited to focus less on your fears and to more on what you love. Your mind can easily become inundated by daily details, especially during Mercury retrograde. However, if you lead with the heart, you'll find courage you didn't know you had.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract abundance on February 28 by taking inventory of your past, Sagittarius. Your family life holds so many memories, and sometimes those thoughts hold you back from trying. The words that hurt your heart. The pain you carry from disappointment can set you back. However, Venus invites you to create the home you've always wanted for yourself.

You can choose to do things differently. The beauty of adulthood is that it allows you to shelter the child within you during visits with people who are hurt by your past. Today's Venus energy, conjunct Mercury retrograde, gives you the tools of revision, which is love plus forgiveness, then memory plus future action. The power of abundance is found in the world you build for yourself, and when that foundation is strong, you're unstoppable.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're a water sign, Pisces, so the flow of abundance comes to you through emotionality on Saturday. This is a powerful time for you to reinvent your life. Look back at any prior mistakes you made and rewrite the narrative on February 28.

You discover what makes you feel good. You let go of the thoughts that undermine your action. You work on yourself, and for now, that includes leaning on your strength: heart. And, detaching from your weakness: overthinking. More love and less thought bring you luck because you learn that you are all you need.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract abundance in your relationship through closeness and a more secure emotional bond. Virgo, the retrograde season is a chance for you to check in on your relationship. So during Mercury conjunct Venus on February 28, your abundance is found in revision. You get a chance to talk about past events that affected your partnership and fix problems that've persisted.

With Venus leading with love, you feel free to do things you enjoy. Your mind is enlightened because you can hear your inner voice. Your partnerships improve because they gain increased emotional access to you. When your relationships are going well, everything else feels like it's exactly as it's meant to be.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.