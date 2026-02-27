3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On February 28, 2026

On February 28, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. A wave of optimism hits us when Mercury conjuncts Venus.

This powerfully positive energy is going to leave us with more hope than we thought possible at this point in time. Life is about to change, and radically at that. A new era of hope and happiness is just beginning, and three zodiac signs are ushering it in with love and care.

On Saturday, we talk with each other and show more compassion than usual. We can agree to disagree, but we can also just agree, and that's the most important thing. During Mercury conjunct Venus, these astrological signs all agree that love saves the day and that hope thrives on love.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

On February 28, a particular conversation you have really stirs up your hope, Leo. That's undeniable. When it happens, you become a new and improved version of yourself. You're feeling unstoppable during Mercury conjunct Venus. That's the power of optimism.

You realize now that you've given a little too much of your time to the things of life that are negative and time-consuming. You've spent too much time focusing on the news and social media, Leo. Sure, it's good to stay informed, but it might be time for a break. You experience hope in the most curious of places on Saturday, Leo. It's the little things, as they say, and you really get a taste of that old cliché on Saturday. Hope returns, and life begins to heal.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On Saturday, you notice that your mind doesn't feel as bogged down as it usually does. So much of that is because you finally give in to hope and embrace a more positive mindset. Mercury conjunct Venus has this dreamy energy lets you know that it's OK to take a break. You owe negativity nothing. It's not your full-time job to uphold all that scratches at your mind, Virgo.

It's time to free yourself up and let go of all that negative thinking that keeps you down. As soon as you sit with yourself, alone and in peace, you see that so much of what you cling to is unnecessary. What is necessary, however, is that glimmer of hope that lingers. Go for it, Virgo. Keep the hope alive.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Finally, the ice has melted, Capricorn. For you, that means that you are just now allowing yourself to mellow out. You have kept up this defensive front for so long that you actually convinced yourself it was comfortable. It wasn't, and now you see that.

Once you get a taste of what it's like to be free and just relax, something odd takes place: hope returns. It's really that simple, Capricorn. On Saturday, during Mercury conjunct Venus, you feel grounded and safe. All is well in your world, and you feel like it's OK to smile again. The future looks bright, and you feel more hopeful than ever. Keep it up, Cap!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.