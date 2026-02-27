Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 28, 2026

After February 28, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. The beauty of Mercury conjunct Venus is that it shows us that we can mend whatever went wrong.

This is a day full of second chances and reconciliations. That second chance feels sweet for these astrological signs, who are overwhelmed with gratitude. The universe shows us that there's always room for us to change and grow, and on Saturday, we do just that. We take the universe up on its challenge, and we break free from the past. It's time to live freely once again. Life is about to get so much better.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If you've been stressed and ruminating on past mistakes, you can take comfort in the knowledge that during Mercury conjunct Venus on February 28, you get a second chance. The beauty of it all is that you see it, grab it, and do your best with it.

Saturday brings out your best side, Taurus. Mercury conjunct Venus lets you show yourself that you are worth a second chance. When given one, you make the most of it. You feel inspired and renewed. It's as if you have been validated by a higher source. You now understand that we all make mistakes, and second chances are divine acts that inspire gratitude. Your life is finally getting better, Taurus.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On February 28, it feels as though the universe is handing you a second chance, Gemini. You are amending certain things on Saturday and giving yourself a second shot at getting it right. You're not a perfectionist, necessarily, but you sure do like getting it right. During Mercury conjunct Venus, you see that you have a very good chance of doing just that.

This may cross over into the realm of romance. While that's totally unexpected, someone in your world is willing to give you that second chance you'd given up on. Perhaps an ex makes a reappearance, or you reconnect with someone you didn't have the opportunity to get to know. Don't let this moment pass you by, Gemini. Your life is about to get a whole lot better.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Saturday brings you great healing, Pisces. On Saturday, you come to see that something you once did has not turned into the apocalypse that you thought it would. In fact, you now see your way to a brighter future.

During Mercury conjunct Venus on February 28, you get the chance to reconnect with something you once loved. This isn't necessarily referring to a person, but an experience, creative act, or something else that stirs your imagination.

You also notice that communication is especially brilliant during this time, Pisces. It seems like you and whoever you're talking with have forgotten all about the past. Thank goodness! Your life finally starts getting better when you stop living in the past and instead look toward the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.