Tarot Horoscopes For November 15, 2025: What Your Zodiac Sign Should Know About Saturday

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on November 15, 2025. On Saturday, there are several things taking place in astrology, and the Ace of Cups, reversed, suggests a lack of emotional clarity. Mercury is retrograde, so you're being prompted to take extra care over details. Think before you speak, reflect, journal and learn the beauty of pauses during communication. Mercury retrograde is happening in the sign of its detriment, which means an inward struggle between seeing the big picture when what you want to do is be detail-oriented. Jupiter retrograde is in Cancer, where it is exalted (and is the enemy of Mercury). Saturn retrograde helps this crazy process since its job is to remove what is out of place.

Best practice for today is to look inward. Don't lose sight of the goal for the sake of the journey. Details matter, but right now, the planets are emphasizing global integration. If something (or someone) is no longer meant to be in your life, the universe will determine it and set you free. How you handle yourself will be what brings you luck. Now let's see what this means for your astrological sign, according to today's tarot horoscopes.

Tarot horoscopes for Saturday, November 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your relationships take center stage in your life today. From today until the 17th, it's wise to evaluate who is in your circle of trust.

You can always tell when you have a friend in your life who adores you and only wants the best for you, and then there is the one who seems to have an undercover disdain for your success.

Trust your gut on this one, ram. If your heart is telling you to say less and keep your distance, do so. A relationship may be ending for your protection.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, take care of your health even when you are tempted not to because you are focused on giving to others.

It's easy to let your needs take a backseat because there are only so many hours in a day, and between work, family, and other responsibilities, you can become too busy to plan for your personal needs.

However, today it's best to find out where you can insert something just for yourself. Don't let the entire day pass without taking a moment for rest, enjoying good food, or engaging in quiet reflection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your romantic life gets a boost on Saturday, but be fair to new love interests. It's best not to let the past taint your future.

Despite your positive outlook and personality, there is a part of you that can hold a grudge for a very long time. The problem with being unforgiving about the past is that it hurts you more than it hurts others. A grudge blocks your heart from enjoying a fresh start and getting the love you desire.

Today, let go of what you can't change or rewrite. Focus on the future instead. For you, it's looking bright.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are such a diligent homemaker. Even if you have to work full-time, you always make sure things at your house are in order.

Today, according to the reversed Ace of Cups, your family life requires a bit more balance. Are you choosing to focus on one area of your life while losing sight of the big picture? Are there times when you act reactively?

Dig into your heart to figure out why you may act in specific ways when overwhelmed and search for how to fortify them so you feel more in control of your time and energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, something has been weighing on your heart, and with Mercury retrograde taking place, you're ready to explore why you care so much.

When you are ready to discuss a problem, confrontation requires more than a bit of tact. You want to be fair when sharing your feelings because you realize that there are two people involved, and it's not only about you.

As the king of the zodiac, today is about sitting back and evaluating all the parts, and knowing when to open up and when to remain silent until the timing is perfect.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're a practical zodiac sign who always thinks about how your actions will impact the future. Today, lucky for you, a money-making opportunity is on the horizon that will allow you to generate revenue from your activities.

Consider what you do that brings you happiness and connect it with the value you get in return. Don't stay focused just on the process; allow yourself to think materially.

It may be an adjustment for how you typically approach life. But don't be afraid to try.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters your sign on Saturday, so now is the time for you to focus on self-care activities and inner work. Focusing on yourself may feel contradictory, as you prefer to pour your energy into relationships and mutually beneficial activities.

However, the Moon only enters your sign once a month, so it's good to take advantage of the opportunity. What activities do you know will restore your sense of peace? You don't have to do anything expensive or fancy. A simple walk may be just what you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the past may come back for you to work on resolving a problem that has been perpetually replaying in the background. Your intensity can be intimidating to some, but deep down, people value and admire the fact that you're all in. They know where they stand.

Yet, the Ace of Cups, reversed, suggests today's focus is on learning to let go quickly to make a clean break. You don't have to stop pondering why something happened the way that it did. However, it's best not to let it consume your thoughts and dominate your mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, friendships matter, and the best part is, you only need one or two to make your life feel complete.

Today, you find out who in your life wants what's best for you. With the Moon in Libra, an old friendship may come back into your life and demonstrate the meaning of loyalty and friendship despite close contact.

Real friends are the people who, no matter how much time has passed, survive distance and time. Pay attention to the ones who show up with sincerity. They are the ones worthwhile keeping.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you don't mind being solely focused on family or work, but today's Moon in Libra provides you with an opportunity to see where you can bring back a little balance with self-care just for you.

Libra encourages you to recognize where you're overgiving or putting unnecessary pressure on yourself instead of enjoying the labor. Where have your needs fallen off the priority list? Turn off the functional autopilot and allow yourself to relax.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the universe has a way of sending you messages, and today it speaks directly to your heart. There's a beautiful Moon in a fellow air sign that uplifts your spirit and makes you want to travel the world.

You may not be able to hop on a plane or go somewhere outside of your city, but you can adventure through other avenues, wander around a museum or explore a new part of your city.

Get lost in a local used or popular bookstore. Today, anything you do that expands your perspective is an adventure awaiting you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you're in a sweet spot that positions you for a wonderful day, marked by a kind gesture or an intimate moment that brings a friendship closer to your heart.

Life is about to feel nourishing down to your soul level, where the business of work was stressful. Allow yourself to accept what's being offered to you by the universe.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.