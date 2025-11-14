4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 15, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 15, 2025 when the Moon enters the fair and just Libra zodiac sign.

Libra is associated with the law. Ruled by Venus, the planet related to money, property, love, and relationships, we are entering the cosmic courtroom, where actions yield the results they have earned. The rule of the land is that if you work hard, you get results.

Under this just and fair energy on Saturday, life improves for the four astrological signs that have been hard at work behind the scenes to make their lives better. They have struggled and wrestled with their situation in an effort to improve their personal circumstances. The universe has been watching, and rewards await.

Here's what will come to them in abundance on Saturday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, as a highly independent zodiac sign, it would be a wonderful thing to meet a kindred spirit who could provide you with support in the form of love and kindness. You work hard to be a good person, and sometimes you don't have a chance to meet someone who sees that in you. However, today you can step outside of your daily routine and go out to mix and mingle with others. Putting yourself in a position to meet people increases your chances of meeting someone special.

On Saturday, you could meet someone with whom things click. Conversations are seamless, and you are of the same mind and spirit. You realize that you have things in common and there's a vibe that you can't ignore. You feel incredibly fortunate that your heart soars with hope. Abundance can come in many forms, and for you, it's in romance, which money cannot buy.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you're in this incredible place where the Moon enters your sign, and it helps you to see your value. You don't always treat yourself with the love and respect that you deserve. Therefore, it stands to reason that you may attract people into your life who share a similar disregard. When it happens, you've felt downtrodden and sad. However, today, those things start to change. You realize that if change is to be, it must begin with you.

So on Saturday, you do something differently. You raise your chin and walk with your head held high. You treat yourself the way you'd want to be treated. The confidence boost is incredible and instant. You will go out in the world and generate your own luck, and it will foster a life full of abundance.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are ready to make significant changes in your life and want to become an influential person who positively impacts the lives of others. Your sphere of influence begins with your home and extends to the people you report to at work. You are aware that the balance between your personal life and professional life has a direct impact on both. Your goal is to ensure that all relationships flow smoothly. You want peace, harmony, and lots of love to be at the center of all that you do.

Your goal for today is to admit that you care. On Saturday, you show up with your heart on your sleeve. You know that vulnerability isn't anything to be embarrassed about. People need to know that you're an authentic person with genuine emotions. You are who you claim to be. Like attracts like, and what you draw to yourself through the power of attraction is luck and abundance of influence.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you are a true champ when it comes to abundance because you don't sit around waiting for it to come to you. You go for it. You love the idea of success because it challenges you to be the best version of yourself that you can be. To you, luck must come in the form of opportunity; money is what abundance looks like.

What's hard work if you don't get paid for it? What's the effort if it doesn't position you to do well for your future? Today, you manufacture luck by doubling down on your determined energy. Opportunities will open for you, and you will find all that you want and need, plus a little more.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.