6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love On November 15, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love on November 15, 2025. Saturday is an Earth Rat Remove Day and it’s one of those days that helps you emotionally reset.

The Fire Pig month brings warmth, while the Earth Rat adds a little courage to be honest about what’s been building under the surface. Together, they make space for something real. Today is all about realizing what (and who) actually feels right.

Advertisement

A Remove Day clears away the overthinking, old storylines, and all those mixed signals. It helps love flow back into your life in ways that feel natural. For six animal signs, this Saturday brings emotional relief and moments that remind you how love’s supposed to feel when it’s healthy, safe, mutual, and exciting all at once.

1. Rat

Your animal sign is the main character on Saturday and the spotlight feels good. Someone’s noticing you and it looks like it may be someone who’s been quiet for a while. There’s a spark of interest or attention that feels easy and not at all forced. You might get a text that surprises you or an unexpected compliment that stays with you all day.

Advertisement

In love, this is the universe giving you permission to stop holding back. You don’t have to chase anything anymore, Rat, because what’s meant for you is already looking for you. You’ll feel that shift in small ways like who reaches out, who listens, and who makes you feel safe just by showing up.

2. Pig

You’ve been craving emotional clarity, Pig, and this Saturday brings it in the best way through truth that feels good to hear. A situation that’s been uncertain starts to steady. Someone may open up about how they really feel or you’ll finally sense that a connection is mutual.

You’re magnetic today without even trying. People want to be around you because you make them feel comfortable. If you’re in a relationship, expect a sweet, grounding moment that reminds you why you chose each other. If you’re single, there’s someone quietly paying attention to you and they might finally make a move.

Advertisement

3. Monkey

The Earth Rat day on November 15 brings emotional luck your way, especially in conversations. You’ll say something offhand that lands perfectly or someone will say exactly what you’ve been waiting to hear. Either way, it breaks the ice. If you’ve been stuck in almost energy with someone, that changes now.

You could also have a little romantic plot twist like a casual hangout turns flirty or a person you thought was just a friend shows up in a more intentional way. Saturday’s love luck is all about surprise connections and moments that make you realize how much easier things feel when you stop overanalyzing.

Advertisement

4. Snake

The November 15 Remove Day clears emotional noise for you. You might suddenly understand where someone stands or, more importantly, where you do. Something that used to feel complicated starts to make sense and you’ll feel more at peace about a situation that’s been on your mind for too long.

Someone could reach out in a meaningful way, maybe to finally apologize, explain, or just check in. The tone feels honest and like they’re actually meeting you halfway. The Fire Pig month keeps your heart open, so if it feels right, give it a chance. There’s healing in being real again.

5. Dragon

You’ve been trying to stay strong, but Saturday feels like a huge emotional relief. The Earth Rat day softens the tension that’s been hanging in the air. A conversation, gesture, or even a quiet moment of understanding brings you back to center. Someone’s words might hit home and remind you that you’re not as alone as you thought.

Advertisement

If you’re in a relationship, it’s a day for reconnection in the form of laughing again, forgiving each other, or finally saying what’s been unspoken. If you’re single, love could come through a casual chat that turns unexpectedly personal. This is what luck looks like when your walls finally drop. Congrats!

6. Horse

You’ve been focused on practical things lately, but love catches you off guard on Saturday. The Earth Rat day brings a moment that feels cinematic. Maybe it's a coincidence, maybe it's fate, but it surely makes you smile. A message or run-in could lead to something that sticks.

Advertisement

You’re realizing that connection doesn’t have to be complicated to be real. If someone’s making an effort, meet them there. If you’re already partnered, expect a deeply reassuring sign that they’re in it with you. Luck in love shows up when you stop expecting perfection and notice what’s already good.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics