On May 7, 2025, in our daily horoscope for each zodiac sign, the Sun in Taurus forms a gentle trine with the Moon in Virgo. Everything slows down just enough to notice your self-worth and what’s real. These are the earth signs at their best. Taurus is the lover of beauty you can touch, and Virgo is the devoted editor of life’s smallest rituals.

You want a good life, so you'll keep it simple. You may find yourself craving more order and nourishment throughout the day. You won't be attracted to overly flashy things; you'll crave things that last. Think morning sunlight through clean windows, handwritten lists, and food made from scratch. The type of day where doing the dishes feels almost sacred, because it’s proof you’re tending to a life that matters.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Under this slow and steady sky, you're asked to pause — not out of fatigue but reverence — the kind of pause that tastes like warm bread in your kitchen, the hum of something you made with your own hands.

Today is about the quieter triumph: knowing your worth without needing applause. What you have, what you give, what you are, it's enough. Let that settle into your body.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a day for soft delights, for the beauty of what has grown over time. You may find joy in a brushstroke, a recipe, or the scent of the air just before rain.

There’s a kind of power in delighting in your own company, to make beauty your ritual. You don’t owe the world more output. You owe yourself devotion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your solitude is not empty — it is blooming with meaning. This is a day for tending: to the objects you keep close, the rituals that ground you, the corners of your heart you only visit when no one is watching.

Clean your altars, both literal and invisible. Make space for what returns to you now. This is the work of remembering, not through analysis, but sensation. What comes up now doesn’t ask to be explained, only felt.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not all intimacy is built on sentiment; some is found in precision, in how we speak plainly and mean it.

Today is about the clarity of being known. Who hears you? Who offers presence without performance? There is magic in practical love, in the unsentimental act of showing up. Let that be your compass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, your greatness isn’t defined by the spotlight, but by structure, the bones beneath the vision.

You’re being asked to honor your time's worth as if it were gold, your energy as if it were rare wine. Prestige is fleeting. Peace is not. Let the day be shaped by what sustains you, not what impresses others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is your harvest season, but don’t rely on grand rewards; rely on subtle inner confirmation. A quiet nod from the universe that the care you’ve taken is not in vain.

Your rituals matter, your pace matters, and your inner knowing is valid. There’s elegance in how you piece things together, not because you seek perfection but because wholeness is your nature.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is a whisper from the unseen. A hand brushes your shoulder when no one is there, kind of energy. You’re being pulled inward to reflect, not into isolation, but into communion with the part of you that needs no witness.

Rest, simplify, retreat. Not because you’re broken, but because you are whole enough to deserve softness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re learning to be visionary without vanishing into the dream. There’s clarity now around what belongs to your future and what was only meant to be temporary.

The path ahead may still be forming, but your people — your real people — are making themselves known. Your only task: meet them with your full self.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ambition sharpens today, but not the kind that burns you out. This is a quieter fire, the kind that keeps the hearth warm.

You're asked to consider: who are you building for? What definition of success do you still carry that was never yours to begin with? Let your goals be sacred. Let them make you feel like you're coming home.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This day feels like the first page of a well-worn book, one you've read before but understand differently now.

You're not starting over, you're beginning again, and that's different. There’s wisdom rising like steam from your morning tea.

There’s something you believe in again, even if softly. Follow that, because that’s the only thing you can rely on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the sacred work of translation: taking what once lived unnamed in the body and giving it voice, rhythm, shape. And with that, naming comes release.

Today is not about urgency or erasure, but reverence, a gentle letting go of the version of you built out of necessity, not desire. You’re allowed to outgrow your armor.

You’re allowed to become someone softer, wiser, more deliberate. And most of all, you can do it on your own time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The scales of reciprocity come into balance. You’re asked to consider: where do you overextend, and where do you hold back out of fear of being too much?

Today is a mirror. Let others show you how they meet you, and let yourself show up in return. This is the sacred architecture of relationship: honest, structured, whole.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.