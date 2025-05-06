4 Undeniable Signs You’re With Someone Who’s Right For You, According To Psychology

Research suggests that finding someone right for you involves understanding your needs, values, and attachment style, along with seeking someone who shares similar values, communicates effectively, and is emotionally mature and appreciative. Here's what dating should feel like.

Dating should be fun and adventurous, and also terrible because it helps you figure out what you can put up with and what you can't. It's an almost traumatic process that every single person goes through at one point, but it helps you find the right person.

Here are the undeniable signs you’re with someone right for you, according to psychology:

1. It should feel light

You should be able to walk arm-in-arm with the person you’re courting and feel the butterflies in your stomach. You shouldn’t be stressed about the future quite yet, you shouldn’t be worried about what was before. Instead, you should have a smile on your face and a heart full of fire.

2. It should feel simple

There shouldn’t be complications, mixed messages, or confusing signals. You should be with someone who is clear with his or her intentions and how he or she feels about you. And you should be able to think, feel, and express the same feelings without fear.

Theories, like the Triangular Theory of Love, suggest that these feelings are built upon intimacy, passion, and commitment. The quality of the relationship is also characterized by responsiveness and understanding, contributing to a sense of well-being and satisfaction.

3. It should feel like an adventure you’re not afraid to embark on

Dating should be both exciting and comfortable. You should have moments of giddy nervousness as you wait for him to open the car door for you or as you wait for her text.

You should be surprised at the first brush of your hands, first kiss, first touch. But you should also feel as if sharing the same wine glass or the same bowl of pasta is the most natural, comfortable thing in the world.

Research suggests that love should feel like an adventure you're not afraid to embark on because it's a natural human drive for exploration, connection, and growth. Fear can hinder these essential aspects of relationships. Healthy relationships are built on vulnerability, risk-taking, and the willingness to be open to new experiences, which are all part of the adventure of love.

4. It should feel like the rest of your life is beginning

It's not that you’ve made relationships the center of your life, but that you’re starting a new chapter with this new person by your side. And suddenly you’re not afraid of what’s coming your way or how the two of you are bonding together — you are simply walking forward with your heart open wide.

Research by Arthur Aron, PhD, highlights that relationships allow personal growth and expand one's sense of self. When individuals feel supported and challenged by their partner, they are more likely to develop and thrive.

Marisa Donnelly is a freelance writer and editor who has been featured in the Huffington Post, Bustle, Elite Daily, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.