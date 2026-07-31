The August 1 Tarot Horoscope Has A Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign On Saturday

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for August 1, 2026. The Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in Aries on Saturday. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Emperor.

The Emperor, much like the Aries Moon, is associated with the energy of Mars. Today, it's easier than usual to feel combative, and perhaps irritable to a certain degree. Rather than letting yourself fall into negative emotional patterns, focus on activities that keep you busy and give you a way to positively channel heavy emotions.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot, reversed

Aries, you aren't the type of zodiac sign to wait around for someone else to fix the problem. So when the Chariot, reversed shows up in your Saturday tarot horoscope, that means you make a tough decision on what you will do next.

The Chariot is about finishing what you start; however, when reversed, it can mean giving up and trying again later. Today, you choose what to do with your time and how to use it wisely.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Wands

You think outside the box when it comes to a situation that seems resistant to your normal routine. On Saturday, the Page of Wands indicates a burst of imagination.

You tap into a creative spark that helps you to see things in a new way. Once you start thinking about fresh ideas, they pour in and give you plenty of choices to choose from.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups

Gemini, if there's one feeling you dislike, it is being bored. However, there is a time and place even for not knowing what it is you should do.

Your tarot card of the day, Four of Cups, invites you to allow this lull of time to pass. You give your mind a rest and, by doing so, you give yourself a chance to relax and see things in a new light.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups, reversed

The Ace of Cups, when it is reversed, highlights feelings of self-doubt and insecurity. Cancer, this is a time for you to really think about how you feel about your strengths and your weaknesses.

A window of opportunity opens for you, especially in your career, to address. Any concerns you have about where you fall short and your skills. Now is a good time to list them and decide to work on them at your own pace. There's no pressure to do everything all at once.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Swords, reversed

You have a chance to communicate with a partner today, Leo,, but it seems as though they don't want to talk about problems that are on your mind.

You may try your hardest to push it, but the Ace of Swords in your tarot horoscope today highlights the walls that go up when someone is not interested in talking. For now, it may be best to put things to rest until later.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

The Hermit tarot card is about introspectiveness, but when it's reversed, it invites you to connect with others after a brief moment of quiet solitude. On Saturday, you may find that you're ready to open up about a situation at your job.

You can share your thoughts and ideas. At first, it won't be easy to do. But with some practice and a little bit of bravery, yes, Virgo, you'll find that inner voice, and it will guide you on what to say and when.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Pentacles, reversed

No one likes to be caught off guard with their finances, Libra, but there are certain things that need to be done whenever you are spending money on items for school or when taking advantage of sales in the fall.

The Page of Pentacles is a tarot card that highlights responsible action, but when it's reversed, it reminds you to be very careful. You want to plan ahead and not just buy things on impulse. On Saturday, avoid poor financial planning so that you don't have buyer's remorse later.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles is a really good card to get in your daily tarot horoscope if you're a money sign, which you are. Scorpio, this Saturday, you have an opportunity to get better control of your expenses and overall finances.

Today is the perfect time to do a mini review of all the things you owe and how you might go about paying down your debt or saving money for the future.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The High Priestess, reversed

You don't always consider yourself intuitive; mostly, you believe you're very smart.

Sometimes you can't hear your inner voice, even when you want to. You still have to make decisions, and you do, Sagittarius. The High Priestess, reversed tarot card, highlights moments when your intuition is blocked. Today, practicing meditation or spending time being quietly observant can help.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death, reversed

There are things that you know need to be done, but sometimes you have to work with people who really dislike change.

On Saturday, the Death, reversed tarot card highlights friends who argue against anything that disrupts the status quo. You can try to convince people why it's a good idea, but for now, they may still not see things from your point of view. You won't take it on, but you may feel slightly impatient.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups, reversed

On Saturday, you could feel all alone in the world, not because you want to, but because people are busy and you are bored. This is the time to dabble in your hobbies and explore the things you enjoy.

The Three of Cups, a reversed tarot card, reminds you that time alone can be productive, and by the end of the day, you'll be thankful that you had the chance to do something without any disruption from others.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pisces, on Saturday, thinking ahead and making a plan is truly important right now. The Three of Wands, reversed, signifies a lack of vision, and without it, plans can be harder to make.

You know that people and schedules typically get a little busy, so ask for clarity when you need it. Don't wait for things to happen on their own or people to come to you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.