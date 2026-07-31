3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On August 1, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on August 1, 2026. Uranus direct is all about transformation and change, and what better day for that to fall on than the first of the month.

This energy is inspiring. There are many things we'd like to accomplish, and so often, fear holds us back. Not on this day, though. We're feeling empowered and ready to achieve greatness. There is so much for us to look forward to now.

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1. Aquarius

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You're in the mood to reinvent yourself, Aquarius, and there's no better transit than Uranus direct to help you out. You've started to understand that if you don't change things up a bit, you'll remain stagnant, and that's not something you care to do.

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Over the years, you've learned that change is good. Even though it is scary at times, you know that it is necessary. When there is no change, there is also no growth, and that is not how you want to live.

You are willing to take a chance on Saturday because you feel that you need to incorporate something different into your life. You want to make progress and begin a powerful new era. But that won't happen if you keep everything the same.

2. Taurus

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Every now and then, you realize that certain annoying experiences aren't just irritating; they are there to help you become better. Nobody welcomes in aggravating moments, but in your case, Taurus, they are leading to something good.

On Saturday, during Uranus direct, you are no longer willing to wallow in the disappointments of the past. You are doing a complete one-eighty on this day. You're changing your life and walking into a powerful new era with your head held high.

You are so pulled towards positivity that you catch yourself when you start to spiral downwards. That's not happening. Not on your watch! During this Uranus transit, change is inevitable and positive. Yes!

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3. Scorpio

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In the past, you let negativity drag you down, and you learned the hard way just how difficult it is to claw your way back into the light. Now, you don't let yourself go too far down to begin with. You may be known to be quite cynical, but there is a part of you that is always reaching for the positive. That instinct comes alive on Saturday during Uranus direct.

If you can focus on the good and keep your mind in a positive place, then anything is possible. You can own your power and transform into the person you want to be. There will always be negativity in the world, but it's up to you to shield yourself from it.

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The future is here and now, and so much of your happiness depends on your willingness to seize the day. During Uranus direct, you are ready, willing, and able. Nothing can stop you now!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.