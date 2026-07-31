4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, August 1

On August 1, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance as the Moon entering Pisces. The Moon will also conjunct the North Node in Pisces before Saturday is over.

The North Node is retrograde right now, which means there's a stirring of desire to attract more of what you want into reality. You might want to try something you've never done before to see how it works out. Four astrological signs let their feelings drive action, and the timing is right.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you're attracting abundance and luck into your life on Saturday by following a personal dream. You have so much you want to accomplish right now, but some part of you knows you have to build your resume and gain a bit of experience. You look for small ways to make that change happen.

Advertisement

You put yourself in front of the right people by checking out events or online activities that help you hear what others are doing. You're less afraid right now because your internal desire is so strong. By the end of the day, you get some feedback that lets you know your efforts worked. You're headed in the right direction.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You can attract abundance through side work that you do for others. You have always wanted to do something from home. You would love to have a side gig that generates money without having to leave your house. You don't necessarily need to give up a job, but a little extra cash is the type of abundance and luck you crave.

On Saturday, you open up shop. You don't necessarily know what you're doing, but you take a risk on yourself and put your ideas out there. You offer to help others for a small fee. Someone responds! You feel super excited because this was a promising outcome for what you had in mind.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are very lucky in your romantic life right now. When it comes to abundance, it can bring more love into your life. To make a relationship stronger, showing your supportive side brings them closer to you. Then a boomerang effect unfolds. You already know what your partner needs to succeed, and investing in their dreams becomes a gift you give to yourself.

On Saturday, they have a successful moment, and it proves that your partnership is going in the right direction. You're both ready to be the power couple you equally wanted to become.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A new project grows into something highly profitable for you on Saturday. Your career is activated while the Moon is in your professional sector, and you get a double dose of energy since it conjuncts the North Node. You want to be visible! You want people to notice you. You decide instead of eating a slice of humble pie, you'll drop a little detail to capture the right amount of interest.

Someone picks up what you're throwing down. They really love what you do. That is just the right energy for you to keep going. Before the day is over, you'll have attracted an opportunity into your life at your job or have a conversation with someone that you really want to talk to about your career ideas.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.