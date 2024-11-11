What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 12, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here with insight into your November 12, 2024 horoscope. See what's in store for your career, friendships, relationships, and more this Tuesday.

We have a lot of introverted energy coming off the card spread for this Tuesday, and the upright cards foretell conflict and a bit of trouble that needs to be navigated with wisdom and forethought. Today is not the day for pushing yourself beyond comfort zones.

One of the reasons we may feel this way is Saturn ending its retrograde cycle while in the sign of Pisces. Saturn teaches us to pay attention to the time and take life seriously. Do you waste your time on tasks that could be set aside for more important ones?

Are you connected with your higher power, if you believe one exists? Today take time to figure out what you need and want, and use your moral compass to guide the way. Now, let's see what the stars reveal for you.

The daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

What are your priorities for the day? Knowing when to do certain tasks and how much time to allot toward them may help you avoid feeling overwhelmed.

When you have a guide, like a schedule, to help you navigate your busy day, you'll feel like you have everything under control — so don't wing it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Communication is key today, Taurus. You are in a good position to work through hardships and troubles with family and friends.

If you have struggled to get a point across or come to terms with a solution, take a deep breath and think. Know what you want to say clearly, and be a good listener. Listening can go a long way, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

How much money do you need to feel comfortable in your daily life? Today, I aim to achieve a high goal of improving finances.

Right now, it may be difficult, and you may even experience a few setbacks when it comes to a budget; however, with time, practice and dedication, you can figure everything out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sometimes, problems manifest unexpectedly, and you don't have enough time to prepare. You may be required to act impulsively when you'd prefer to wait. Is there any wiggle room with your situation? Do you have a way to prolong a choice or figure out a workable solution?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The new year is almost here? Do you have a planner ready? Maybe you want to try making your digital planner instead of buying one. Perhaps you have organization as a top priority for 2025. What goals must you set to make your life run smoothly? Create a list so you know what you need to make it happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

If you love working with people, today is your lucky day. A group project could boost your productivity levels and give you the sense of togetherness you long for. There's a lot you can accomplish right now. Do you have family planning for the upcoming holidays you need to do? Do you need to coordinate schedules? Tackle plans and make the most of the day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

It's OK to feel uncertain. You may not have all the answers right now. Confusion often sets in when you don't know where to start. But not knowing can be the best starting point for you today. Write down all your questions. Allow yourself to become curious so you can find where to start and make things flow smoothly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

What big dream do you hope to accomplish? All goals, especially big ones, come with pitfalls and tough moments that lead to a breakthrough. How can you break this giant vision into small parts that are manageable and doable? What would it look like if you created a long-term plan that efficiently addressed each tough task?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Does your faith feel challenged? You may not know why the universe allows certain situations to happen. Feeling a lack of confidence in the logic of the powers that be happens. Today, take your disconnect from a higher power and use it as an excuse to reconnect to the things in life that ground you and make you feel in tune with the world around you. Spend time in nature and with pets.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to push your wants or desires when they are meant for you. Today, you may want to manipulate a situation to win a certain outcome. What may surprise you is that a gentle and easy approach produces the same result.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Talk things through. Are you going through a rough patch with your loved one? A good conversation doesn't have to be one day or night only. You can have a series of talks over time to allow space to process and return with new insight and understanding.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are stronger than you realize. So, if you tell yourself you don't want to do something, as tempting as it may be, you can abstain. It's hard not to call an ex or to keep to a diet you really want to keep.

Distract your mind. You can work through the craving and get to a place where you're not thinking about that much anymore.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.