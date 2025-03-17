What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 18, Per A Tarot Card Reader

According to your one-card tarot horoscope, here's what your zodiac sign will experience on March 18, 2025. We are just a few days away from the start of Aries season, and when this happens, everything begins to feel more intense.

Today's Moon brings up the need to let go of old vices that no longer work for what we want to accomplish in life. Are you holding on to a habit that was once a comfort but now is holding you back? You can break a bad habit, beginning today. Even if it means you release it a little bit at a time. What else is in store for your zodiac sign today?

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It takes time to heal, Aries. Now, that you are starting to feel like your usual self again, you are ready to enjoy life again.

Start planning things you'd like to do when your energy is completely back. Plan it out in your mind. Then, once you have a few ideas, push beyond your comfort zone and start doing it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is yours to claim, Taurus. You have an incredibly fortunate day ahead of you. You can do whatever you want today in life, work, friendship or career.

Do you have a lot of items on your schedule to tend to? Tighten your schedule to avoid small time losses. When luck is on your side, things work out easily for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Are you working through some type of legal contract or have a friend that's always researching information to correct you.

Today, take a step back from debatable topics. Instead, focus on inner healing and spiritual work. Aim for mental clarity and then return to a problem to solve it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to stay in a situation that doesn't feel right to you. It may feel painful to admit you don't want to stay in a job or perhaps a friendship, but it's always best to be honest with yourself.

You may notice a little more each day when a particular situation isn't meant for you. To stop bitterness from taking root, address these negative emotions sooner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Do you feel a little bit like you're making moves but not going anywhere right now? You might be stuck due to something you're unaware of.

This is where finding a mentor can benefit you. Ask around for references. Interview with your plan in place and admit if you don't have one yet.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You earned a beautiful new beginning in your life. Do you feel excited about having a fresh start? Are you thrilled at the idea of doing something for someone that you know needs your help?

It's a wonderful thing to pay it forward when you are starting a new chapter on a clean slate. Life and the universe remember good deeds.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Try not to argue with someone who is looking for a fight. When you do, you are stepping into the boxing ring and will feel the blow.

Today, avoiding difficult people is not easy. Ask for help from an adult or family member. Difficult times require a team approach.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Do you love to learn? You may find it so easy to pick up a book and read today.

You absorb information like a sponge. Whatever you want to grasp, the topic seems to come easily to you. This is a great day to try out new things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Give what you can to help others, and be generous even when you feel afraid to give some more. Giving opens the heart, but it also helps you to remain sharp-minded and thoughtful.

You see opportunities to help others you may never speak to sometimes. It's always nice that you can meet up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Did you pile too many things to do on your plate today? What can you parse back? is there a good friend looking to make a little bit of money.

Ask them if they would like to help you out. When you can afford to pay for their services, it's a win win.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Have you had to depend more on someone than you feel comfortable doing lately? It can take time to pull back the needy side of you and work on learning new skills or finding time to do things around the house.

Perhaps you can be of service while enabling another person to learn a skill and do the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's time to reflect and think about all you've accomplished this year. In such a short amount of time, things are looking up for you.

You may find that it was not easy, but you are moving up and it's god to rest in between new endeavors.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.