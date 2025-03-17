What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 18, Per A Tarot Card Reader

A day where change is possible if you set your mind to make it happen.

Written on Mar 17, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac sign tarot horoscope march 18, 2025 Design: YourTango
Advertisement

According to your one-card tarot horoscope, here's what your zodiac sign will experience on March 18, 2025. We are just a few days away from the start of Aries season, and when this happens, everything begins to feel more intense. 

Today's Moon brings up the need to let go of old vices that no longer work for what we want to accomplish in life. Are you holding on to a habit that was once a comfort but now is holding you back? You can break a bad habit, beginning today. Even if it means you release it a little bit at a time. What else is in store for your zodiac sign today? 

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 18, 2025: 

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It takes time to heal, Aries. Now, that you are starting to feel like your usual self again, you are ready to enjoy life again. 

Start planning things you'd like to do when your energy is completely back. Plan it out in your mind. Then, once you have a few ideas, push beyond your comfort zone and start doing it.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is yours to claim, Taurus. You have an incredibly fortunate day ahead of you. You can do whatever you want today in life, work, friendship or career. 

Do you have a lot of items on your schedule to tend to? Tighten your schedule to avoid small time losses. When luck is on your side, things work out easily for you.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Are you working through some type of legal contract or have a friend that's always researching information to correct you. 

Today, take a step back from debatable topics. Instead, focus on inner healing and spiritual work. Aim for mental clarity and then return to a problem to solve it.

RELATED: What Gemini Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to stay in a situation that doesn't feel right to you. It may feel painful to admit you don't want to stay in a job or perhaps a friendship, but it's always best to be honest with yourself. 

You may notice a little more each day when a particular situation isn't meant for you. To stop bitterness from taking root, address these negative emotions sooner. 

RELATED: Your Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025 — The Moon Trines Saturn

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Do you feel a little bit like you're making moves but not going anywhere right now? You might be stuck due to something you're unaware of. 

This is where finding a mentor can benefit you. Ask around for references. Interview with your plan in place and admit if you don't have one yet.

RELATED: What The 2025 Tarot Horoscope Predicts For Leo All Year

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You earned a beautiful new beginning in your life. Do you feel excited about having a fresh start? Are you thrilled at the idea of doing something for someone that you know needs your help? 

It's a wonderful thing to pay it forward when you are starting a new chapter on a clean slate. Life and the universe remember good deeds.

RELATED: Living Near One Of These 9 Things Can Attract Bad Luck, According To A Feng Shui Expert

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Try not to argue with someone who is looking for a fight. When you do, you are stepping into the boxing ring and will feel the blow. 

Today, avoiding difficult people is not easy. Ask for help from an adult or family member. Difficult times require a team approach.

RELATED: A Long Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Do you love to learn? You may find it so easy to pick up a book and read today. 

You absorb information like a sponge. Whatever you want to grasp, the topic seems to come easily to you. This is a great day to try out new things.

RELATED: Your Weekly Love Horoscope For March 17 - 23, 2025

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Give what you can to help others, and be generous even when you feel afraid to give some more. Giving opens the heart, but it also helps you to remain sharp-minded and thoughtful. 

You see opportunities to help others you may never speak to sometimes. It's always nice that you can meet up.

RELATED: If A Person Has Radiant Rare Bird Energy, Psychology Says They'll Usually Display These 9 Unique Qualities

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Did you pile too many things to do on your plate today? What can you parse back? is there a good friend looking to make a little bit of money. 

Ask them if they would like to help you out. When you can afford to pay for their services, it's a win win. 

RELATED: What Capricorn Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Have you had to depend more on someone than you feel comfortable doing lately? It can take time to pull back the needy side of you and work on learning new skills or finding time to do things around the house.

 Perhaps you can be of service while enabling another person to learn a skill and do the same. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 18, 2025

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's time to reflect and think about all you've accomplished this year. In such a short amount of time, things are looking up for you. 

You may find that it was not easy, but you are moving up and it's god to rest in between new endeavors.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Get A Wake-Up Call From The Universe The Week Of March 17 - 23

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement