4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 18, 2025

The universe is active on March 18, 2025, and it sends a powerful sign to four zodiac signs that will alter how they live out their lives today. It will be during this period that we find ourselves experiencing what only feels dreamlike at first. Astrologically, we're seeing how the transit of Moon trine Mars acts fast and with intense power, and all of it is positive and somewhat thrilling.

Four zodiac signs will receive an amazing and obvious sign from the universe today, and this sign will trigger something in us that has us on the go and headed toward great success. We knew we could do it, and now the stars and planets are backing us up.

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on March 18, 2025:

1. Aries

You had a sneaking suspicion that something ridiculously awesome would happen on March 18, simply because you had a dream that it would happen. You tend to listen to your dreams, and it does seem that this dream is a powerful sign from the universe for you, Aries.

Sometimes, the universe speaks to us through our psyches, and dreams are a mashup of psychic captures. Maybe you recently saw something in the dream theater that took your breath away, and it was so good.

While this dream may not play out identically, its meaning is similar and just as powerful. Something extraordinary is about to happen in your life, Aries. Be ready for it, as it is super positive. This is how the transit Moon trine Mars works in your life.

2. Gemini

Mars energy always stimulates you and your imagination, and it's not like you need any more stimulation in that department, Gemini. The powerful sign from the universe comes to you straight from Moon trine Mars, telling you that something great is headed your way.

Well, that's nice to know, isn't it? You may not believe it at first because so much of what makes up your character is your ability to question authority, but the authority you are questioning today is the universe itself. Whoa.

So, this could be a good time to stand back and let the universe do its crazy universe thing, which means you are about to be dazzled. So much goodness comes of a transit like Moon trine Mars, and you'll be there for all of it, Gemini.

3. Cancer

It may just be your turn on March 18, and what is meant by that, Cancer, is that the tides have turned, and right now, during the transit of Moon trine Mars, it sure does look like you're going to see a powerful sign from the universe ... possibly life-changing.

And you could use the jolt of positive energy, that's for sure. It's not that you've been in a funk, but you did need that little push towards the light, and that's what the universe is doing: shoving you right into the heart of it.

No escape, Cancer ... in all the right ways. You may not be ready for how good it will get, but trust in the universe. You'll get used to it. You've needed this powerful and positive push, and who better to give it than Moon trine Mars?

4. Sagittarius

Every day is beautiful, Sagittarius. You are finally at that point where you believe this, no matter what happens. The universe will take that stance and improve upon it, and while that might not seem possible, leave it to the universe for the miracles.

For your pleasure, we have the transit of Moon trine Mars to add that extra committed feeling, meaning that if you think life is beautiful now, wait 'til you check out what's happening on March 18. Yes, it can get better.

And you are there for all of it, Sagittarius. Not only are you there, but you live in a nonstop world of gratitude, and that seems to be the ticket to buying yourself more and more of the happy times. Wow, talk about a powerful sign!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.