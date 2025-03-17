2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On March 18, 2025

There are two zodiac signs attac incredible abundance on March 18, 2025. Astrology predicts raw, abundant power in our daily horoscopes, where emotion and action fuse into a force strong enough to reshape destiny. The Moon in Scorpio forms a potent trine with Mars in Cancer, summoning a wildfire of momentum fuelled by courage and intuition. Two zodiac signs seize it, and the end result is success.

Advertisement

The Moon in Scorpio, a master of emotional depth and transformation, merges seamlessly with Mars in Cancer, a warrior led by instinct and devotion. We sense a bold, unrestrained momentum at play. This isn’t the day to hesitate — It’s a day to leap forward with conviction, trusting that the net of prosperity will appear beneath you.

Today's Moon-Mars aspect is abundance alchemy in its most unfiltered form. The Moon in Scorpio calls for depth and a fearless confrontation with the truths beneath the surface, while Mars in Cancer fuels the urgency to nurture and protect what truly matters most.

Advertisement

Today, prosperity comes through trusting our instincts, allowing them to lead us beyond surface-level distractions and into the opportunities waiting beyond fear. The universe offers one clear message: Success comes from taking the leap. So, stop overthinking and trust in the process. Allow your intuition to guide you toward the opportunities you’ve always known deep down would bring good fortune.

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 18, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, today the universe is ringing the dinner bell—if you spend too much time ruminating over the menu, you’ll miss the feast! With the Moon in Scorpio forming a rich, decadent trine with Mars in Cancer, your personal and professional relationships are where abundance is ripening. Today is about planting roots in connections that truly nourish your soul (and maybe your wallet, too!).

Advertisement

The herd you keep is stepping into focus, and the way you cultivate these relationships will be the key to your prosperity. Just like a perfectly slow-roasted meal, good things take time, but today, the stars are setting the perfect table for you to make your move. If there’s a deal to be made, a relationship to nurture, or a dream to claim, it’s time to take a generous bite.

But growth isn’t always a leisurely stroll through the vineyard — sometimes, you must dig your hooves into the dirt. The Moon in Scorpio is unearthing deep emotional truths, demanding that you confront any fears or limitations that have kept you from stepping into your full potential. At the same time, Mars in Cancer urges you to take action — not just in your external world but in how you assert your needs, voice your desires, and claim the stability you crave.

Your abundance doesn’t just come from the company you keep — it’s also in how you express your ideas and take action on your plans. Maybe it’s a realization about what (or who) truly sustains you or a wake-up call that certain habits are past their expiration date. This is the time to advocate for yourself, pitch an idea, or take a decisive step toward a goal in your mind.

The universe is nudging you forward — not in a reckless, bull-in-a-china-shop way, but in that steady, calculated manner that guarantees long-term success. Whether negotiating something that brings you financial stability or finally giving yourself permission to indulge in what makes you feel most alive, trust that your instincts are guiding you. Your natural charm, sensuality and persistence work in your favour, leading you toward delicious abundance. It’s as if the cosmos just allowed you to carve your silver spoon — so, are you ready to dig in?

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, the universe is pulling you into the deep end, and there’s no room for hesitation — only trust. With the Moon in Scorpio forming a powerful trine with Mars in your sign, your emotions today are your strongest weapon and your greatest guide. This isn’t about passive intuition or letting the signs pass you by; This is about wielding your feelings into the sharpest blade, cutting through distractions and carving a path towards abundance.

Advertisement

Today, you’re likely feeling everything at full intensity — your desires, your ambitions, the people who uplift your spirit, and even those who deplete your energy. Your heart is calling for something more nurturing, protective, and secure, and today’s cosmic alignment is handing you the momentum to pursue it. Whether in the warmth of a soulful connection, the creation of something deeply heartfelt, or the reclamation of a dream that feels like home, you are stepping into a moment where your ability to act on what you feel will lead you straight to abundance. You are ready to leap — your intuition already knows where you’re meant to go.

But transformation doesn’t come without growing pains, and today, you’re likely feeling them like tectonic shifts beneath your skin. The Moon in Scorpio dredges emotional truths, the patterns you’re finally ready to set free. Mars in your sign, on the other hand, is demanding movement — whether that comes through fiercely nurturing your passions or walking away from the things that no longer nourish your soul.

The universe is asking you to be fearless in your pursuit of emotional and financial security, to recognize that real stability comes from embracing change rather than resisting it. So, let your intuition lead; let your passions ignite. This is not a day to play small — trust in your power, act with conviction, and watch as the universe aligns you with the opportunities and people who will amplify your light.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.