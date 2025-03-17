3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On March 18, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on March 18, 2025. So much of this concerns the idea that we've realized that we are the force behind the magic we create. Astrologically, Moon trine Mars helps three zodiac signs to claim this power ... and we love the idea.

We may be at the point in our lives when we are tired of waiting for others to fulfill our dreams for us. What made us think this would happen is now known as pure fantasy; we will bring ourselves into the era of good fortune. Three zodiac signs will take it upon themselves on March 18, to rise above all previous obstacles. We no longer see obstacles as challenges; they help us grow and grow as we do.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting on March 18, 2025:

1. Aries

Moon trine Mars puts you into the right mindset for action, Aries, as you have finally come to terms with the idea that even though you love your people, meaning the folks in your life, you cannot necessarily wait for them to do your bidding.

This transit works hard for you so much as this is the day, March 18, that you will know in your heart that you are on your own and that this isn't a bad thing. You feel empowered by Moon trine Mars.

Here's where things start turning around for you, Aries. Here's where good fortune starts to make itself obvious for you. By owning your power and dropping the idea that someone else is going to do it for you, you allow for the flow of personal power.

2. Cancer

Moon trine Mars opens the gates for good fortune and you will recognize it right away, as the luck starts pouring in almost from the moment you wake up on this March 18, 2025. Life is good and you know that you are now entering a fortunate era.

As a Cancer, you want to believe in the goodness of the world and in the world that you experience in every day life. What you'll find taking place today, is a general sense of well being; you aren't swayed by negativity. You feel good.

And this good feeling translates as well being, and that counts for so much in your life, Cancer. You see what's going on in the world, and you no longer let it scare you; you are brave and you hold optimism as your flag.

3. Sagittarius

The interesting thing about a transit like Moon trine Mars in your life, Sagittarius is the timeliness of it all; this power surge seems to come at just the right time and this gives you the backbone to make something very special take place.

Perhaps Moon trine Mars is here to give you the nerve to do something daring, and while you are always a very daring person, you sometimes need that extra bit of help to get you going; March 18 brings the nerve and that suits you well.

What starts today during Moon trine Mars turns into an era of fortunate moves and well-planned decisions. It's a good thing you are someone who invites in the idea of courage because you wear it well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.