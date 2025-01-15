What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 16, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for January 16, 2025. What's in store for you as the Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo?

When the Moon enters Virgo, we mentally focus on life's details. Virgo in the tarot pertains to the Hermit, so it's time to turn inward, think deeply, and exercise caution in our day-to-day activities. We see this energy come up in today's zodiac sign's card reading.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on January 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you in a hurry? You may be rushing toward a big goal without considering the consequences of your actions.

Are friends warning you? Have you brushed advice aside? Consider the big picture before going down a path you may regret later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Today will bring you clarity. You may discover a hidden truth that has been kept from plain sight.

When you find out a secret that you did not anticipate, try to avoid falling into denial. Get curious. Ask why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Are you a giver? Your wisdom can be a gift to others. When the universe gives you a gift of insight, it's not just for you.

You are appointed to a special position to help others in the same circumstances. Speak from the heart, and help others avoid the pain that you have gone through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Not every talent a person possesses is meant to be shared with the world. Some things you love to do may be meant to savor by yourself in privacy.

If you enjoy a quiet activity and prefer to keep it a sacred practice, don't feel bad about doing so. This sweet healing activity may be best done without public opinion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you have a spiritual practice you want to do more consistently? Today may be the day to revisit old beliefs, thoughts and activities that brought you closer to your higher power.

Do you enjoy meditation, prayer or a particular book that's sacred to you? Consider making time to participate in this activity a few times this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Finances are looking up, Virgo. Cash flow is improving.

Money may not come easily, but somehow, you find a way to make ends meet. If you've been striving to pay off debt or save a little more money, you'll have a bit of financial luck this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal comes in many forms, and it does not require a person to cheat physically.

Do you feel like a friend has hurt you by caring for something more than your relationship? Rather than suffer in silence, bring it up. Talking can help restore the relationship and allow healing to begin.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Make a financial plan. Today, consider what areas of your financial situation need the most attention. Spend some time working on a budget.

Pull up your credit reports. See what you may need to do to get your incoming and outgoing financial matters in order.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Praise may come slowly today. You may find that people are slow to deliver praise or a compliment.

Don't be afraid to humble brag where you see fit. Be open to sharing your wins, and be your own cheerleader.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Be cautious with what you spend time, energy and money on. Today is a day for frugality.

Being a little less open to buying something on impulse is not always easy. Practice the 24-hour rule when faced with a major high-ticket item.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving fast. Don't worry about how you'll keep up with the momentum.

You may be surprised by how incredibly equipped you are to handle chaotic situations with grace and poise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Listen to your feelings, Pisces. A gut reaction may spark some incredible insight that you had not anticipated.

Pay special attention to what your inner voice says. When your heart speaks, no one else hears it. So, isn't it wise and authentic to listen?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.